Cheyenne, WY

Highway Patrol investigating stolen vehicle after Friday pursuit

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Highway Patrol has been investigating a high-speed chase that originated south of Laramie and ended west of Cheyenne.

The pursuit was described as having begun around 7:43 a.m. on Friday after troopers were with a stranded motorist, who was out of fuel, on U.S. Highway 287, south of Laramie. As the occupants in the car were receiving fuel from roadside service, the troopers learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Colorado, according to a Friday news release.

The driver of the alleged stolen vehicle then reportedly fled from troopers as they re-approached him to have him exit the car. The chase proceeded north on U.S. Highway 287 and into Laramie, where troopers lost sight of the automobile.

The vehicle was later spotted driving recklessly through the city of Laramie and then observed entering the interstate highway. WHP troopers began to pursue the car again as the driver fled east towards Cheyenne. The pursuit exited onto Happy Jack Road and continued towards Cheyenne.

Troopers attempted to deploy spike strips to deflate the vehicle's tire, but the driver drove off the road to avoid them. The car was partially disabled after going over a small embankment, but the driver attempted to drive off again. As the car started moving east on Happy Jack, a trooper immediately performed a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to stop the car. The suspect vehicle drove off the road and through a right-of-way fence before stopping.

The occupants in the vehicle were taken into custody without further incident.

The driver has been booked into the Albany County jail on charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving and attempting to elude a peace officer.

Wyoming News

Wyoming News

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

