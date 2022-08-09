ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Designer who created Steve Jobs’ turtleneck, Issey Miyake, dead at 84

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kcmBa_0hAJlPsh00

Issey Miyake, who built one of Japan’s biggest fashion brands and was known for his boldly sculpted pleated pieces as well as former Apple CEO Steve Jobs’ black turtlenecks , has died. He was 84.

Miyake died Aug. 5 of liver cancer, Miyake Design Office said Tuesday.

Miyake defined an era in Japan’s modern history, reaching stardom in the 1970s among a generation of designers and artists who reached global fame by defining a Japanese vision that was unique from the West.

Miyake’s origami-like pleats transformed usually crass polyester into chic. He also used computer technology in weaving to create apparel. His down-to-earth clothing was meant to celebrate the human body regardless of race, build, size or age.

Miyake even detested being called a fashion designer, choosing not to identify with what he saw as a frivolous, trend-watching, conspicuous consumption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5ZDJ_0hAJlPsh00
Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week Fall 1985.
Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZDsc_0hAJlPsh00
The late Apple CEO had Miyake make him hundreds of the black turtlenecks, which he always paired with 501 jeans.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BGorT_0hAJlPsh00
Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake smiles after receiving the gold medal of the Praemium Imperiale at the awarding ceremony in Tokyo, October 18, 2005.
AFP via Getty Images

Again and again, Miyake returned to his basic concept of starting with a single piece of cloth — be it draped, folded, cut or wrapped.

Over the years, he took inspiration from a variety of cultures and societal motifs, as well as everyday items — plastic, rattan, “washi” paper, jute, horsehair, foil, yarn, batik, indigo dyes and wiring.

He sometimes evoked images of Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin, or collaborated with Japanese painter Tadanori Yokoo in images of monkeys and foliage in vibrant, psychedelic hues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRYxo_0hAJlPsh00
Issey Miyake was known for his origami-like sculpted pleats, seen here on the runway during Paris Fashion Week for the Fall 2017 season.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8iyF_0hAJlPsh00
Singer Grace Jones wearing an outfit designed by Issey Miyake in 2003.
FilmMagic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpl9h_0hAJlPsh00
Issy Miyake at the Gall 1993 show during Paris Fashion Week.
Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

He also collaborated with furniture and interior designer Shiro Kuramata, photographer Irving Penn, choreographer and director Maurice Bejart, pottery maker Lucie Rie and Ballet Frankfurt.

In 1992, Miyake was commissioned to design the official Olympic uniform for Lithuania, which had just gained independence from the Soviet Union.

Born in Hiroshima in 1938, Miyake was a star as soon as he hit the European runways. His brown top, which combined the Japanese sewn fabric “sashiko” with raw silk knit, was splashed on the cover of the September 1973 issue of Elle magazine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ys5zz_0hAJlPsh00
Issey Miyake’s show during Paris Fashion Week in 2016.
WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VGr2o_0hAJlPsh00
Born in Hiroshima in 1938, Miyake was a star as soon as he hit the European runways.
AFP via Getty Images

Miyake was also a pioneer in gender roles, asking feminist Fusae Ichikawa in the 1970s — when she was in her 80s — to be his model, sending the message that garments must be comfortable and express the natural beauty of real people.

Although he made clothes that went beyond the mundane, appearing to reach for the spiritual, he made a point to never get pretentious, always approving of the T-shirt-and-jeans look.

“Designing is like a living organism in that it pursues what matters for its well-being and continuity,” Miyake once wrote in his book.

His office confirmed a private funeral had already been held and other ceremonies will not be held in accordance with Miyake’s wishes. Miyake kept his family life private, and survivors are not known.

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

How Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris Recreated a Real-Life Dior Runway Show

In the touching new comedy Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, starring Leslie Manville, a sweet and unassuming British housekeeper falls madly, inexplicably in love with a Dior dress. So much so, she saves up all the money she can, and goes to Paris to get a couture confection for herself. It’s been adapted for the screen before, from the original 1958 novel by Paul Gallico, but writer and director Anthony Fabian, along with costume designer Jenny Beavan, production designer Luciana Arrighi, and set decorator Nora Talmaier, went to great lengths to create a breathtaking fashion show in which Manville’s Mrs. Harris falls madly in love with a gown called Temptation.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Black Enterprise

How This Nigerian Fashion Designer Secured SHEIN Collection While Creating Change in LA Community

Meet Ngozika Okeke, the Nigerian designer who has secured two collections with popular online retailer SHEIN as she creates a positive impact in the Los Angeles community. Okeke has grown as a creative size-inclusive designer while earning a Ph.D. in organizational behavior and entrepreneurship. She puts meaning behind each one of her Ngozika Okeke Clothing pieces by donating a percentage of every item sold to a local non-profit organization focused on helping survivors of sexual assault and domestic abuse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

The Glorious Performance Art of Grace Jones and Issey Miyake

Every fanatic of the designer Issey Miyake, who died last week at the age of 84, has an icon who represents for them the work of this awesome genius. Hypebeasts might envision Robin Williams in a purple and blue cargo bomber from Miyake’s Fall 1996 collection as their ultimate grail. Ladies of the canyon may worship Joni Mitchell in her Miyake finery: the singer has admitted to owning “hundreds” of the designer’s pieces. And the general public knows Miyake through his relationship with Steve Jobs, whose plain black turtlenecks, made by the hundreds by Miyake, solidified the Apple co-founder’s public image as a normcore pragmatist who let his design work speak the loudest.
Vogue

Welcome To Fashion’s New World! Why Everything’s Changing – And Who’s Behind It

There was a moment, midway through the Balenciaga show at the New York Stock Exchange in May, when the venue’s countless stock-ticker displays began to freak out, screens flashing and pixelating in time with the techno soundtrack as Latex-masked models clad in satirically large business suits stomped by, never breaking stride. Aha, I thought: Yes, truly we are living in the extended-dance-remix era of late capitalism. Everything’s breaking down – global pandemic, culture war, actual war, climate crisis, inflation, what even is crypto, anyway? – but the song keeps playing on its endless loop, and so we keep dancing to its beat.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Issey Miyake
Person
Irving Penn
Person
Lucie Rie
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Janis Joplin
interviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons From Issey Miyake

Welcome to Life Lessons. This week, we are mourning the loss of Japanese designer Issey Miyake, who’s infamous washable wears and impenetrable pleats helped reign in a new era of fashion technology in the late 1980s. Unfussy, yet simultaneously pretentious, Miyake’s timeless, boundary-breaking designs brought architecture to the runways and minimalism to the streets—mirroring new desires to dress with ease, while creating a de-facto uniform for entrepreneurs and gallerists worldwide. Here, in this 1975 interview with the actor and Factory girl Daniela Morera—pictured above modeling a parachute suit—the late designer shares his thoughts on sado-masochism, pret-a-porter, and the collapse of high fashion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Sorry, These 8 Jewelry Trends Are Out, But These 8 Are In

When it comes to shopping for jewelry, clothes, and other accessories for that matter, my motto is to always go with what brings you the most excitement and joy. It's true that for some these gut feelings come quite easily, but for others, it may take more time and guidance to hone in on what feels most authentic. One great place to start when in need of inspiration is to get an idea of what the current jewelry trends are at the moment. From there, you can peruse the selections, and see what sparks your interest the most.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

We're Still Not Over Heidi Klum's Embellished Dolce And Gabbana Catsuit From Fashion Week—She Looks Unreal!

Heidi Klum loves showing off her legs in super-mini skirts and dresses, as well as dresses with thigh-high slits. And we love seeing her in them! But the 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge just proved that she doesn’t actually have to flash the flesh to show off her enviable supermodel pins, as she managed to do so in a skin-tight catsuit too!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Fashion Brands#Celebrities Death#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Miyake Design Office#Japanese#Afp#Getty Images Again
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Sets Sail In Saint-Tropez With Printed Wrap Dress, Fedora Hat & Crocodile Hermés Bag

Click here to read the full article. Kris Jenner kicked off the week in full vacation mode. The media maven and business mogul was all smiles as she was spotted sailing the French Riviera in Saint-Tropez with a close friend on Monday. Of course, she was stylishly dressed to enjoy the beautiful sunny weather. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was effortlessly chic in a printed wrap dress by Valentino. The garment included a wide collar, plunging V-neckline, pleated hem and belted waist. The silhouette matched her coveted Hermés Birkin bag perfectly, which she kept perched on her lap. To amp up...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The Denim Wave

Denim shorts, ’90s skater jeans, inventive shapes and remixes on the Canadian tuxedo were some of the leading styles that took the runway denim trend to new heights. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, who are seen as fashion oracles in some circles, predict denim short-shorts, jeans and a variety of Canadian tuxedos will be the must-have items come next spring. Prada said the collection “was about clothes that people could really wear.” Simons echoed that he was also attracted to “the idea of ‘normal’ clothing” that is transformed through “different materializations” and via mixing classic garments in new configurations. There is nothing more “normal” than a pair of jeans, and their collection pushed this norm-core view into a sleek social concept.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheConversationAU

Part of the Japanese revolution in fashion, Issey Miyake changed the way we saw, wore and made fashion

Throughout his career, Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, who has died of cancer at 84, rejected terms like “fashion”. But his work allowed much of the world to reimagine itself through clothing. Born in Hiroshima in 1938, Miyake studied graphic design in Tokyo where he was influenced by the Japanese-American sculptor Isamu Noguchi and the black and white photography of Irving Penn. As soon as the post-war restrictions barring Japanese nationals from travelling abroad were lifted, he headed to Paris, arriving in 1964. There, the young designer apprenticed for eminent haute couture fashion houses Guy Laroche and Hubert de Givenchy. Such...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Beast

Issey Miyake, a Fashion Designer Who Saw the Future, Is Dead at 84

Fashion designer and couture pioneer Issey Miyake has passed away at the age of 84, his design office shared on Tuesday. Miyake, who over the course of his prolific career built one of the most successful Japanese fashion brands in history, embodied considerable knowledge of the inner workings of clothing. He also possessed a mercenary creativity reflected by his most recognizable designs: narrow, elegant pleating and the iconic black turtlenecks worn by Steve Jobs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

Leni Klum Goes Sheer at a UNICEF Gala in Capri

Soon, Heidi Klum may start stealing from her daughter’s closet instead of the other way around. Eighteen-year-old Leni Klum attended the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF gala on Saturday night, standing out among swaths of A-List celebrities in a simple, yet sophisticated dress. For the occasion, the up-and-coming model opted for a tight-fitting black lace piece from Michael Kors, covered in sequins to add a bit of shimmer to the sleeveless gown. Klum went for an effortless look, opting to ditch jewelry aside for a small pair of tiny hoops, finishing off the ensemble with some strappy black sandals.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

We’ve Found Christine Quinn’s Favourite High Street Shoe Shop – And Sienna Miller’s Also A Fan

Her heart might belong to Balenciaga - especially since walking its catwalk at Paris Couture Week - but she also, whisper it, has time for the high street. Yes, Christine Quinn, the queen of head-to-toe labels, has something of an obsession with an affordable shoe brand that is a bit of a secret go-to among the A-list (we're looking at you, Sienna Miller). Say hello to Charles & Keith.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Descente ALLTERRAIN FW22 Celebrates 10 Years of Outerwear Innovations

Descente ALLTERRAIN turns 10 this year, and in celebration of its decade of outerwear, the Japanese label has produced a knock-out Fall/Winter 2022 collection centered around the silhouettes and technologies that have shaped the brand’s identity. Signatures such as the Mizusawa Down Jacket appear in a new “Burnt Orange”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Gigi Finds A Chic Alternative To Birkenstocks

It’s been a big summer for Gigi Hadid on the fashion front. The American super has quietly launched her own knitwear brand, spearheaded the jorts revival and made lime-green a colour to rival Valentino’s Pink PP. While most of her peers have basked in the excuse to wear very little in line with the season’s cut-out trend, Hadid has preoccupied herself with #stonercore and her cute Frankie’s Bikinis collab.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Buzz About Kering’s Beauty Business

PARIS — The buzz around Kering and its potential entry into beauty keeps amplifying. Will the French luxury conglomerate — or won’t it — take some of its activity back in house? And could other beauty acquisitions be in the offing?. A spokesperson at the company,...
BUSINESS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
42K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy