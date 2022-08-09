ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea May Be Forced Into Laying Off Ethan Ampadu

By Melissa Edwards
 2 days ago

Chelsea's transfer window has been a turbulent ride for supporters and as we countdown the final month, there still may be one more departure in the works.

Ethan Ampadu has spent the majority of his Blues career on loan and after a successful 2021/22 spell at Serie A side Venezia, the young defender is beginning to weigh up his options.

Ampadu in action for Venezia.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

The 21-year-old failed to make the matchday squad for Chelsea's opening fixture against Everton, and it's resulted in the growing speculation around his future and whether that includes a permanent, or temporary move away from West London.

The latest report from journalist Adam Newson has claimed that the Wales international is set to hold talks with the club over his future in the coming days because he wants to be playing regular football ahead of the Qatar World Cup this winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vt6On_0hAJl4fv00
Ampadu in the air for Wales during their UEFA Nations League match versus Netherlands.

IMAGO / ANP

This update comes after an expected loan offer from Empoli came in for the Welshman, via Nizaar Kinsella , but the Blues are currently reluctant to sanction his exit until they have secured a replacement of their own.

The clock to sign that player continues to tick down, with the window scheduled to close on 1 September, so fans can look forward to some movement very soon.

