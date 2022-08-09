ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, MN

Minnesota’s longest running art and literature festival In Hackensack Aug. 13

By by Lynn VanAllen
 2 days ago

Northwoods Arts Council (NAC) announces its 27th Art and Book Festival Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Hackensack.

Follow the signs to this unique event featuring 65 talented artists and more than 25 creative authors in an atmosphere of community involvement, great music, food, craft beer, homemade pie and fresh squeezed lemonade.

NAC is committed to inviting artists who create handmade works that are totally the result of their individual creative talents. Many new artists will be joining us for the first time at this annual artistic day. Art lovers will experience different mediums that will be available for purchase including fiber, paper, clay, metal, oils, acrylics, printing, photography, wood and jewelry. This is the perfect time to do some early gift shopping for Christmas, that special birthday or anniversary, or even hostess gifts.

Youth will have a great time in the Children’s Art Tent Make and Take Art. This is a special place for children to express their creative selves with a project of their very own. We also have the WonderTrek Children’s Museum, an outdoor venue that offers interactive play materials for children ages 4-10.

New to the event will be a Kokoro Center for Music and the Performing Arts sponsored Poetry Safari, which is an interactive adventure, leading you on a trail throughout the festival.

Lots of seating throughout the festival will be available for seniors or those with disabilities to navigate easily, so they too can enjoy the day.

This artistic festival could not take place without the ongoing financial support of Five Wings Arts Council and the Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment.

