ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders TE Darren Waller missed practice again on Monday

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wVAIv_0hAJjqRm00

Darren Waller is one of the most important players on the roster for the Raiders. His presence in the middle of the field will cause massive mismatches for the entire offense for Las Vegas. There isn’t a player in the NFL that can stop him one on one.

However, injuries are now holding him back. Last season, Waller was banged up and it caused his production to drop. He missed several games near the end of the season and didn’t quite look the same when he returned. And unfortunately, he is battling an injury once again.

According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, Waller missed practice again on Monday. That means he hasn’t practiced at all this month. Here is what Reed had to say about Waller’s absence:

“Tight end Darren Waller, however, remains out. He hasn’t practiced since July 30 — with the exhibition game and off days, that’s only three missed practices so far — but McDaniels hasn’t been willing to give specifics on his absence or any of the other players who have missed practice.”

The Raiders aren’t expected to play any of their key starters again this week, so don’t look for Waller to see the field on Sunday. But if he fails to practice at all this week, it might be time to get concerned as that would mean that he would have missed two full weeks of reps. It’s something to keep an eye on this week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Lions Quarterback Jared Goff

In just over an hour, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage. It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#One On One#American Football#Athletic
FanSided

Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp

There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Marshawn Lynch's Mugshot

Longtime NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday for driving under the influence. According to a statement from LVPD, Lynch was stopped for suspected driving impairment. "Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," the statement said....
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule

NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
NFL
The Spun

John Elway Trending Following The Broncos' Official Sale

John Elway, the most famous figure in Denver Broncos history, reportedly had the chance to acquire a 20 percent ownership stake in the franchise that he helped build at the end of his career, worth $36 million. He turned it down. Today, with the team officially selling for a record...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination

Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
183K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy