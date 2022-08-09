ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Travis Manion workout honors fallen Marine

By Colin Elgonitis, Nicole Rogers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wUzPo_0hAJie4500

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community program kicked off at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday morning.

It is a community partnership between Pennsylvania State Police, the Troop N Law and Leadership Academy, the PA National Guard, and The Travis Manion Foundation.

The cadets participating in the law and leadership academy and members of PSP worked out side by side with community members to honor the brave men and women of our armed forces who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

[The] Travis Manion Foundation started back in ’08-’09 After the Manion family unfortunately lost Travis. They came together and they wanted to honor Travis’ legacy,” explained Terrence Fenningham, a mentor in the Travis Manion Foundation.

The workout is a 400-meter run, 29 air squats, and 7 rounds, so 4-29-07, which was the day Travis Manion lost his life.

Captain William Cawley said the workout is meant to show honor and help bridge the gap between police and the general public.

“One of the premises of the foundation is to get the youth, to teach them about character and leadership, ’cause they’re our future generation — future generation of leaders,” Fenningham said.

“These guys are my role models, you look at these heroes like this so it really motivates me to get started with this and kind of motivates me in my military career as well,” Kruk said.

Master Trooper Peters concluded by telling Eyewitness News the workouts are about service, honor, and commitment to those men and women troopers serve alongside.

