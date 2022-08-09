Major road to close Wednesday in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A major road in downtown Grand Rapids will close on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and remain closed through Aug. 21.

Monroe Avenue will close between Lyon and Michigan streets.

Crews will be working on crosswalk improvements and water main work in front of the Government Center, DeVos Place and DeVos Performance Hall.

Access to the Government Center parking garage, as well as parking at 200 and 220 Monroe, will be maintained from Lyon Street.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.