Economy

Amazon Buys Roomba Maker iRobot for $1.7 Billion Amid Race to Collect Data

In 2022, Amazon’s portfolio of companies continues to grow. On Aug. 5, the company announced the acquisition of iRobot, the manufacturer of Roomba, which is a popular robotic vacuum cleaner. The two companies agreed to a merger where Amazon will purchase the robotics company for $1.7 billion at $61 per share in an all-cash transaction. Pending approval from iRobot’s shareholders, the deal also includes Jeff Bezos’ company taking on all of iRobot’s debt. Why is Amazon buying Roomba?
Top Stocks to Buy, Inflation Reduction Act Props Up Certain Investments

Now that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has passed, the spending measures within the legislation are preparing to go into effect. The bill targets climate change and Medicare negotiations, which could boost green infrastructure companies while stifling big pharma. Article continues below advertisement. What stocks should you look at...
Jeff Bezos's Parents Invested in Amazon Early, Have a Billion Dollar Net Worth

When people think of celebrities with extreme wealth and high net worths, they tend to think of a few people including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos. But when it comes to Bezos and his family, he isn't the only billionaire. Bezos's parents took a financial leap of faith and became early investors in their son's venture. That investment has paid off and left Bezos's parents with an impressive net worth.
How to Invest During a Recession — Warren Buffett’s Stock Picks

Things have quickly turned south for the U.S. stock market as well as global markets. This drastic change has been brought about by unrelenting inflation and the resulting tightening by the Fed. Due to efforts to control inflation, growth might get compromised, plunging the economy into recession. It's better to be prepared for such a scenario as it seems likely now. In these times, people also look towards investing legends. What are Warren Buffett’s stock picks during a recession?
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
BlackRock Partners With Coinbase to Offer Crypto for Institutional Investors

Overseeing trillions of dollars worth of assets, BlackRock has earned its reputation for being an elite asset management company. Coinbase is one of the few publicly traded crypto businesses. Coinbase is regarded as the most valuable exchange, but it has faced struggles lately. Luckily for Coinbase, it has partnered with BlackRock to provide crypto investing to a new area of clientele. We'll discuss the details of the partnership between BlackRock and Coinbase.
What the Best Recession Indicators Are Telling Us

People want to know what to do if America goes into a recession. Some are looking for signals of whether that's going to happen. What are the best recession indicators?. A recession occurs when the economy stops growing and shrinks instead. It’s a period marked by job losses, weak consumer spending, and declining business sales. Investments also fall in value.
Tidal Power Stocks to Know About as Investments Ramp Up

Since Northern Ireland created the first tidal power station in 2007, progress in the sector has been evolving. Now, investments are ramping up, most recently from a Japanese corporate behemoth investing in Singapore renewables. Article continues below advertisement. Here are tidal power stocks to know about while the renewable energy...
How Do We Get Out of a Recession? Here’s the Scoop

Barring the U.S. Federal Reserve and members of President Joe Biden’s cabinet, most people, both average citizens and business leaders, are worried about a recession. How do we get out of a recession? Actually, recessions are much more common than many people think. Article continues below advertisement. While the...
Could the Housing and Banking Crisis Be China’s Lehman Moment?

Will the falling GDP in developed countries like the U.S. and now the U.K. get all the attention? Trouble has also been brewing in China, which is the world’s second-largest economy. The country’s housing bubble has burst, which is having repercussions on other sectors of the economy as well. Could the housing crash lead to a collapse in China's economy?
What Are the Best ETFs to Invest in Right Now?

Over the last decade, passive investing has gained popularity and their ownership of U.S. stocks surpassed that of active funds for the first time in 2021. Their simplicity and low-cost structure make passive funds an attractive investment option. While index funds and ETFs are the most popular passive investing vehicles, ETFs can be both passive as well as active. What are the best ETFs to invest in right now?
Iran Made an Import Order Using Crypto for First Time — Why It's a Big Deal

Iran has been known for its crypto use for multiple years now. On Aug. 9, the country took a step further into the blockchain. Iran has been known to make export orders using digital tokens to avoid sanctions. Now, it has crypto to make import orders. Iran first legalized crypto mining in the country in 2019. Since then, crypto mining, transactions, trading, and other activities have taken off.
