Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Buys Roomba Maker iRobot for $1.7 Billion Amid Race to Collect Data
In 2022, Amazon’s portfolio of companies continues to grow. On Aug. 5, the company announced the acquisition of iRobot, the manufacturer of Roomba, which is a popular robotic vacuum cleaner. The two companies agreed to a merger where Amazon will purchase the robotics company for $1.7 billion at $61 per share in an all-cash transaction. Pending approval from iRobot’s shareholders, the deal also includes Jeff Bezos’ company taking on all of iRobot’s debt. Why is Amazon buying Roomba?
Michael Burry Is Investing in Publicly Traded Water Companies — Should You?
You may recall Michael Burry of the Big Short fame, who made a fortune after correctly predicting the 2008 housing market crash. The star hedge fund manager has turned his attention to water. Is water a good investment? What are the best publicly-traded companies for water stocks?. Article continues below...
Top Stocks to Buy, Inflation Reduction Act Props Up Certain Investments
Now that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has passed, the spending measures within the legislation are preparing to go into effect. The bill targets climate change and Medicare negotiations, which could boost green infrastructure companies while stifling big pharma. Article continues below advertisement. What stocks should you look at...
Jeff Bezos's Parents Invested in Amazon Early, Have a Billion Dollar Net Worth
When people think of celebrities with extreme wealth and high net worths, they tend to think of a few people including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos. But when it comes to Bezos and his family, he isn't the only billionaire. Bezos's parents took a financial leap of faith and became early investors in their son's venture. That investment has paid off and left Bezos's parents with an impressive net worth.
RELATED PEOPLE
How to Invest During a Recession — Warren Buffett’s Stock Picks
Things have quickly turned south for the U.S. stock market as well as global markets. This drastic change has been brought about by unrelenting inflation and the resulting tightening by the Fed. Due to efforts to control inflation, growth might get compromised, plunging the economy into recession. It's better to be prepared for such a scenario as it seems likely now. In these times, people also look towards investing legends. What are Warren Buffett’s stock picks during a recession?
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Crypto Trading Platform RenBridge Used to Launder Millions, Has Ties to Nomad Hack
Currently, crypto is a growing breeding ground for crime. From numerous hacks and stolen NFTs, it seems that criminals have discovered an easy way in — through the blockchain. But this time, a crime was committed to cover another. RenBridge has become another bridge of sorts, one that criminals use to launder money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Want to Retire Early? This Stock Could Help You Do That
The beverage business is won by the companies with the biggest reach.
BlackRock Partners With Coinbase to Offer Crypto for Institutional Investors
Overseeing trillions of dollars worth of assets, BlackRock has earned its reputation for being an elite asset management company. Coinbase is one of the few publicly traded crypto businesses. Coinbase is regarded as the most valuable exchange, but it has faced struggles lately. Luckily for Coinbase, it has partnered with BlackRock to provide crypto investing to a new area of clientele. We'll discuss the details of the partnership between BlackRock and Coinbase.
U.S. equity funds notch up biggest weekly inflow in seven weeks
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Investors were net buyers of U.S. equity funds in the week to Aug. 10, on bets that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its interest rate hikes as inflation concerns subside.
What the Best Recession Indicators Are Telling Us
People want to know what to do if America goes into a recession. Some are looking for signals of whether that's going to happen. What are the best recession indicators?. A recession occurs when the economy stops growing and shrinks instead. It’s a period marked by job losses, weak consumer spending, and declining business sales. Investments also fall in value.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tidal Power Stocks to Know About as Investments Ramp Up
Since Northern Ireland created the first tidal power station in 2007, progress in the sector has been evolving. Now, investments are ramping up, most recently from a Japanese corporate behemoth investing in Singapore renewables. Article continues below advertisement. Here are tidal power stocks to know about while the renewable energy...
How Do We Get Out of a Recession? Here’s the Scoop
Barring the U.S. Federal Reserve and members of President Joe Biden’s cabinet, most people, both average citizens and business leaders, are worried about a recession. How do we get out of a recession? Actually, recessions are much more common than many people think. Article continues below advertisement. While the...
Could the Housing and Banking Crisis Be China’s Lehman Moment?
Will the falling GDP in developed countries like the U.S. and now the U.K. get all the attention? Trouble has also been brewing in China, which is the world’s second-largest economy. The country’s housing bubble has burst, which is having repercussions on other sectors of the economy as well. Could the housing crash lead to a collapse in China's economy?
Amazon Stock Could Be Worth More Than Market Valuations — Here's Why
Amazon is among the most successful U.S. companies. It looked set to hit a $3 trillion market cap in 2021 but the tech sell-off caught up with the stock. How much is Amazon stock worth in 2022?. Article continues below advertisement. When we think of Amazon, we probably think of...
U.S. import prices decline for first time in seven months
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices posted their first decline in seven months in July, helped by a strong U.S. dollar and on lower costs for both fuel and nonfuel products in another sign that inflation may have peaked.
What Are the Best ETFs to Invest in Right Now?
Over the last decade, passive investing has gained popularity and their ownership of U.S. stocks surpassed that of active funds for the first time in 2021. Their simplicity and low-cost structure make passive funds an attractive investment option. While index funds and ETFs are the most popular passive investing vehicles, ETFs can be both passive as well as active. What are the best ETFs to invest in right now?
Iran Made an Import Order Using Crypto for First Time — Why It's a Big Deal
Iran has been known for its crypto use for multiple years now. On Aug. 9, the country took a step further into the blockchain. Iran has been known to make export orders using digital tokens to avoid sanctions. Now, it has crypto to make import orders. Iran first legalized crypto mining in the country in 2019. Since then, crypto mining, transactions, trading, and other activities have taken off.
Meme Stocks Are Making a Comeback — Here Are WallStreetBets' Favorite HODLs
While meme stocks aren't performing at the heights GameStop did in 2020, they are once again having a moment. Despite not being favored by analysts and often reporting discouraging earnings, these companies have the love of Reddit's ardent WallStreetBets investors. If you missed the first wave of the meme stocks...
MarketRealist
Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.https://marketrealist.com/
Comments / 0