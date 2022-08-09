Death investigation underway after shooting at home in Jefferson County

SUMNER, Wis. — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in Jefferson County.

Deputies were called to a home in the Town of Sumner just before 12:15 a.m. for a report of gunshots. A person was seen walking away from the home. That person was later arrested.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said that a death investigation is ongoing at the scene, but information about the victim or the suspect was not released. Officials did not say if the victim was killed as a result of the shooting.

Just after 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, officials said that the death was being investigated as a result of foul play.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Jefferson County Medical examiner and Edgerton police and fire department were also sent to the scene.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.