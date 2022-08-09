ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, WI

Death investigation underway after shooting at home in Jefferson County

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GhM4z_0hAJiNFq00

SUMNER, Wis. — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in Jefferson County.

Deputies were called to a home in the Town of Sumner just before 12:15 a.m. for a report of gunshots. A person was seen walking away from the home. That person was later arrested.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said that a death investigation is ongoing at the scene, but information about the victim or the suspect was not released. Officials did not say if the victim was killed as a result of the shooting.

Just after 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, officials said that the death was being investigated as a result of foul play.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Jefferson County Medical examiner and Edgerton police and fire department were also sent to the scene.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Victim’s thumb bitten off during fight at Madison park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An argument between two people who had been drinking together escalated to the point one of them bit the thumb off the other person, according to the Madison Police Department. In its initial report, MPD indicated the two of them were together at Warner Park when...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. RELATED: One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning Garcia Alvarado was not in a...
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgerton, WI
County
Jefferson County, WI
Jefferson County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

Madison man faces several charges after rush hour Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 40-year-old man was arrested after multiple callers reported seeing him driving slowly on the Madison Beltline and striking guard rails before crashing during rush hour on Wednesday, police stated. Police responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the Beltline at...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the 79-year-old bicyclist killed in a crash on Madison’s east side earlier this month. William Cummings, of Madison, died at the scene of the Aug. 1. crash near the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. The medical examiner’s office said he died from injuries he suffered in...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-41 chase, Milwaukee crash, bullets thrown from window

MILWAUKEE - Three people were arrested after a high-speed chase on Interstate 41 and a crash in Milwaukee, the Wisconsin State Patrol said Thursday, Aug. 11. Investigators said the driver was going 116 miles per hour, and bullets were thrown from the window. The driver sped down the interstate for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing 12-year-old found safe, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A 12-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week has been found safe. Madison police had been searching for the girl since around noon on Tuesday. In an incident report update shared Thursday afternoon, police said the girl was found safe and is now back home. ﻿ Prior to her being found safe, police said the 12-year-old...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Jefferson County Medical#Rewritten
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County death investigation; 1 in custody

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A death investigation is underway in Jefferson County. Deputies responded to a 911 call of gunshots fired in a residence in the Town of Sumner on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Upon arriving at scene, responding deputies observed an individual walking away from the residence. This individual matched...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police looking to identify man seen stealing rent checks from east side apartment

MADISON, Wis. — A man was caught on camera stealing rent checks from an eastside apartment building last week, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. Police said they responded to the 400 block of North Thompson Drive last Friday after a property employee called authorities to report the theft; officers ultimately determined the thief stole the checks on...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

High school student arrested in connection with string of bomb threats at Vel Phillips Memorial High

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a teenager in connection with a series of bomb threats directed at Vel Phillips Memorial High School earlier this year. Threats directed at Memorial High started in February and continued until April; police said the 17-year-old suspect — Joseph Garrison, who is a student at Memorial High — also made threats toward other...
MADISON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Death investigation underway after shots fired in Sumner

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath Tuesday released information about a 911 call reporting gunshots fired. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday after which deputies responded...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
norfolkneradio.com

Fail to signal leads to huge drug arrest

Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Giltner. A Nebraska State Trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by Chao Lee, age 27, and Kou Yong, age 30, both from Madison, Wisconsin, after failing to signal. During the stop, a K-9 detected a presence of a controlled substance within the vehicle.
GILTNER, NE
wearegreenbay.com

‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended

(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy