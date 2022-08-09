ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday marks 9 years since the UPS plane crash in Birmingham, Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sunday marks nine years since the UPS plane crash tragedy in Birmingham, Alabama. At 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2013, a UPS cargo plane with two pilots on board crashed during approach to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The captain of Flight 1354, 58-year-old Cerea Beal Jr., and the first officer, 37-year-old Shanda Fanning, were killed.
Duncanville man dies when hit by vehicle

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Duncanville, Alabama was killed Thursday night when he was hit by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade. Police said the accident happened at 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 82, about one mile east of Tuscaloosa. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Samuel Ellis. He...
Northport man injured in accident in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A Northport man was injured in a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer in Montgomery Thursday. ALEA Troopers said Mikayla Ramsey, 23, of Coker, was driving a Nissan Sentra and Justin McBride, 23, of Northport, was the passenger. Ramsey hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by John Hill,...
