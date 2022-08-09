Read full article on original website
A teen has died after being shot in ambush at Birmingham gas station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old who was shot Friday night at a gas station. Detectives say he was ambushed by a group of people just before 6 p.m. at a Shell station in the 4000 block of Messer Airport Highway. Officers arrived...
Mayor Woodfin is pushing teen curfew enforcement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mayor Randall Woodfin is pushing for a renewed enforcement of Birmingham's teen curfew to help curb crime. The city is on pace to top 130 murders in 2022.
Temporary fencing added to City Walk amid mayor's call to enforce teen curfew
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city added temporary fencing to City Walk as the mayor renews the push to reinforce the city's teen curfew. Friday night, a team of shooters gunned down an 18-year-old in a Birmingham Shell Station doorway. That teen victim died the next day. This adds to an increasingly violent year in Birmingham.
One killed, another injured in shooting during attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. — Update: The sheriff's office has located the woman who left the scene. She is now in custody. The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting near Cheaha State Park Sunday morning. It happened on a National Forest Service Road during what appears to...
Sunday marks 9 years since the UPS plane crash in Birmingham, Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sunday marks nine years since the UPS plane crash tragedy in Birmingham, Alabama. At 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2013, a UPS cargo plane with two pilots on board crashed during approach to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The captain of Flight 1354, 58-year-old Cerea Beal Jr., and the first officer, 37-year-old Shanda Fanning, were killed.
9-vehicle crash shuts down I-59 northbound at Tallapoosa Street in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 4 p.m. The scene has been cleared and the interstate is back open. Birmingham police and crews from Birmingham Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a traffic crash Sunday afternoon involving 9 vehicles. Northbound lanes of Interstate 59 have been closed at the...
Duncanville man dies when hit by vehicle
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Duncanville, Alabama was killed Thursday night when he was hit by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade. Police said the accident happened at 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 82, about one mile east of Tuscaloosa. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Samuel Ellis. He...
Northport man injured in accident in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A Northport man was injured in a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer in Montgomery Thursday. ALEA Troopers said Mikayla Ramsey, 23, of Coker, was driving a Nissan Sentra and Justin McBride, 23, of Northport, was the passenger. Ramsey hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by John Hill,...
