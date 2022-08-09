ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Court: Former Warren defense attorney refuses to leave cell for hearing

Thursday's scheduled video arraignment for a once-prominent former Warren attorney had to be delayed after she refused to leave her jail cell. Online records for the Warren Municipal Court say that 64-year-old Maridee Costanzo had been scheduled to appear in front of a camera inside the Trumbull County Jail Thursday morning to answer one count of permitting drug abuse.
WARREN, OH
