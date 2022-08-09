Read full article on original website
Court: Former Warren defense attorney refuses to leave cell for hearing
Thursday's scheduled video arraignment for a once-prominent former Warren attorney had to be delayed after she refused to leave her jail cell. Online records for the Warren Municipal Court say that 64-year-old Maridee Costanzo had been scheduled to appear in front of a camera inside the Trumbull County Jail Thursday morning to answer one count of permitting drug abuse.
Former attorney jailed on drug charge
The charge against Maridee Costanzo stems from four overdose calls at a house she owns in the 100 block of Genesee Avenue.
Investigator testifies victim’s girlfriend was key in 2018 Youngstown murder case
Youngstown Police Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal told jurors how he was able to determine Lavontae Knight, 27, of Ferndale Avenue, should be charged with aggravated murder for the Dec. 30,. 2018 shooting death of Trevice Harris, 37, and attempted aggravated murder for wounding his girlfriend as well as charges of kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
Southington man accused of exposing himself to 3-year-old
Police were called out to the 2700 block of Parkman Rd. NW Monday around 10 p.m.
Pair arrested with gun, almost 10 pounds of marijuana
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- An Austintown man who was arrested early Sunday in a car with almost 10 pounds of marijuana inside is free on $50,000 bond while a woman who was with him is still in the jail on the same bond.
Wellsville man found guilty; rape charge pending
A Wellsville man accused of assault, domestic violence and rape was found guilty of two of the charges in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Thursday.
Report: Burglary leads Boardman police to find 14-year-old runaway
The caller was home alone when she heard a noise that sounded like someone walking around the house.
Fake post claims a killer is ‘hunting in Youngstown’
The post was shared in some local Facebook groups in Mahoning County.
Banned customer accused of threatening pizza shop in Girard
A customer that was banned from ordering from a Girard pizza shop could be in more trouble.
Warren assistant prosecutor to take unpaid administrative leave
Warren law director Enzo Cantalamessa says city assistant prosecutor Nick Graham will be on unpaid administrative leave starting August 15.
Paramedic testifies in South Side shooting case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- A paramedic who treated a gunshot victim who later died testified today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the trial of the man accused of killing him.
Man taken from Trumbull County Jail to hospital later dies
A Streetsboro man taken to Trumbull County Jail Saturday on a warrant out of Central District Court court died at the hospital.
4 arrested, charged in murder of missing Ohio man found wrapped in tarp
Four people have now been arrested and charged in the murder of Victor Huff, of Lakewood, whose body was discovered two days after he was reported missing.
Warren police called after incident with man rapping, wearing ski mask at bank
Police say a suspect with an "extensive psychiatric history" tried robbing the Huntington Bank on Main Avenue in Warren.
Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman
The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
Birthday party brawl at Warren asst. prosecutor's home ends in charges
A weekend birthday party ends with a big brawl in the front yard of a Warren city assistant prosecutor. The son of Assistant City Prosecutor Nick Graham was among the individuals who called 911. Johnny Graham, 19, told a Trumbull County 911 dispatcher he needed help immediately at his family's home on Fairway Dr. NE. Saturday night.
Testimony from surviving victim kicks off 2018 South Side murder case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- The woman who survived a shooting that killed her boyfriend in late 2018 testified Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that she was able to identify the man who shot her because she had seen him before.
Beaver Falls Police make arrest in narcotics trafficking case
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A drug bust in Beaver County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of drugs and cash.Beaver Falls Police say they seized $1.700 in cash along with heroin, fentanyl, and crack from an apartment in Harmony Dwellings.The search warrant that was executed resulted in the arrest of Tatianna Friend on drug trafficking charges.
Local man accused of breaking into apartment, stealing underwear
A man is facing charges, accused of breaking into a Grove City apartment and stealing a woman's underwear.
Police respond to Mercer County crash
It happened just after midnight in East Lackawannock Township.
