3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
beckersasc.com
3 anesthesiologists making headlines
Here are three anesthesiologists who've made headlines since July 11:. 1. A Bingham Farms, Mich.-based physician was convicted of running a $35 million pill mill. After a two-month trial, a jury found anesthesiologist David Jankowski, 62, guilty on 30 charges for a pill mill scheme he ran out of a former medical clinic in Dearborn Heights, Mich.
Sign posted on door announces permanent closure of Ann Arbor Jimmy John’s
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Jimmy John’s has closed permanently, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s door. It’s unclear exactly when Jimmy John’s, 342 S. State St., closed. A sign on the door reads, “This location has permanently closed. We are so sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you for all the years of support!”
HometownLife.com
Plans roll forward with proposed Westland marijuana facility
The quest for Westland to become a major destination in the marijuana industry took another step this month. A third marijuana business, this one planned on the north side of Cherry Hill west of Newburgh, recently received recommendation from the city's planning commission for a special land use and site plan.
Tv20detroit.com
4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
Detroit News
Southfield Center owner defaults on loan
The fate of the Southland Center mall in Taylor is uncertain as its owner has defaulted on its commercial mortgage-backed securities loan. New York City-based Fitch Ratings Inc. said in a commentary last week that New York City-based Brookfield Properties defaulted in July on its maturity payment. The development was first reported by Crain’s Detroit Business.
Crain's Detroit Business
Couple to build shipping-container dream home, mixed-use development in Corktown
When Nicole Stopka-Nichols moved to Detroit from Germany seven years ago to marry Chris Nichols, she knew it would be home. "When we moved to the city in 2015 we knew we wanted a piece for ourselves," the 35-year-old said. The couple immediately began looking for a home, but couldn't...
Rochester Announces Dates For Big Bright Light Show 2022
One of the biggest and best Christmas light displays in Michigan is located in downtown Rochester. Since 2006 people from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond have enjoyed the Big Bright Light Show. The Downtown Rochester Big Bright Light Show will be brightening the night sky with Christmas...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Ballot Initiative To Strike Detroit’s Adult-Use Ordinance Rejected, Opponents Continue To Fight
(CBS DETROIT) – A proposed initiative seeking to overturn Detroit’s adult-use cannabis licensing ordinance was shot down by The Detroit Election Commission. Although the city charter states that 2,811 signatures are needed to secure a ballot spot, 6,475 signatures are required under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act. Citizens for Better Social Equity collected 4,844 signatures, more than 3,000 were deemed valid. Detroit City Council President Pro-Tem James Tate sponsored the ordinance, giving preference to legacy Detroiters to create social equity opportunities. “There’s a different license that’s required for recreational so there’s no grandfathering,” Tate said. “There’s no assumption that just because you...
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Marina holds unique title
With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
Built from the top down?! Detroit tower making history in North America
Right on the border of Greektown and Central Business District, a new Detroit landmark is on the rise. It’s called Exchange.
dbusiness.com
Armada Township’s Blake’s Farms Announces New York Expansion Plans
Blakes Farms in Armada Township in northern Macomb County — maker of Blakes Hard Cider, farm-style foods, and other products — is building a $9 million, state-of-the-art processing facility in Walcott, N.Y. that is set to go into operation in the fourth quarter of this year. Blake’s Farms...
abc12.com
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events
Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend. Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
Grammy-nominated R&B singer to headline Royal Oak Pride this weekend
Downtown Royal Oak will host its first LGBTQ pride festival in 20 years Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, with Grammy-nominated R&B singer Deborah Cox headlining Saturday night. Gary Baglio, festival co-producer and owner of Royal Oak’s Pronto and FIVE15, said the original Royal Oak Pride began in Oakland...
MetroTimes
Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party
The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
Detroit News
These 4 Michigan races could decide whether GOP retakes U.S. House
Michigan is poised to be a critical battleground this fall for control of the U.S. House of Representatives with four competitive seats on the line as Republicans try to wrest the majority from Democrats. The state's redistricting process last year created four competitive seats among 13 U.S. House districts, including...
Countywide transit millage moves closer to reality in Oakland County
Transit advocates could be about to get their wish in Oakland County. County commissioners are scheduled to decide at their Wednesday board meeting on whether to put a 10-year countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot. If the board moves the measure forward as expected, voters would choose whether or not to end a patchwork approach to public transportation in metro Detroit’s second most populous county.
