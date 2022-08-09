Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
The Oakland Press
‘Power Week’ includes road closures in Pontiac
On Friday, the first in a series of events kick off Power Week leading to the Woodward Dream Cruise. “Sick the Mag’s Sick Skids” happens inside M1 Friday. This is an Australian-style contest with souped-up vehicles competing to see which do a better job of smoking the tires on the M1 Arena.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Murder investigation closes GM plant in Lake Orion, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. General Motors Orion Assembly plant closed for murder investigation. The General Motors Orion Assembly plant was closed Thursday for a homicide investigation. There was an...
The Oakland Press
Annual Woodward Dream Cruise drives up enthusiasm for car lovers
What does a group of friends from New York, a retired Atlantic City radio personality, and a Warren-based engineer have in common? They all love classic cars, hot rods, and the Woodward Dream Cruise. The men are also among the more than 1.5 million people expected to converge on the Dream Cruise on Aug. 20 this year.
tornadopix.com
Rehabilitating Ford Michigan Central Station Means Opportunity and Sacrifice for Southwest Detroit
But change isn’t great for everyone. Shane O’Keefe, co-owner of Metropolis Cycles, located on Michigan Avenue and 14th Street next to Roosevelt Park, said building at the train station is not the best environment for cyclists. Metropolis Cycles first opened in 2014, four years before Ford paid $90...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Construction delays cause shifting of Pontiac students
Construction delays at multiple Pontiac school buildings will force hundreds of students to change their schedules this fall. In a letter sent to families on Monday, Superintendent Kelley Williams said students from several different grades and buildings will shift to other sites or back to virtual learning when classes begin on Sept. 6.
MSP troopers on I-696 in Macomb County Thursday looking for distracted drivers
Michigan State Police are giving Metro Detroiters a heads up about a special enforcement effort going on Thursday on I-696 in Macomb County.
fox2detroit.com
GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
Grosse Pointe Farms police throw man having medical emergency to the ground
Driver having medical emergency yanked from truck by officer, thrown to the ground, then charged with interfering with police
RELATED PEOPLE
wcsx.com
Big Jim’s 2021 Woodward Dream Show M1 Insiders Garage Panel
The Woodward Dream Show is a significant hot rod, custom, cruiser, and muscle car show with a focus on featured classes, marques, and a celebration of car enthusiasm in the heart of the Motor City. During the 2021 Woodward Dream Cruise celebration, Big Jim O’Brien hosted the very first Woodward Dream Show, M1 Insiders Garage, at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan. Big Jim was joined by panel members, Bob, Chuck, Ken, the Ring Brothers, and Wayne; and together they discussed their passion for cars.
‘This is an emergency.’ Erosion near I-94 in Macomb County alarming officials
Severe erosion near I-94 in Roseville is worrying officials and causing Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller to order emergency stabilization of the drain banks.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police auctioning off cars, trucks, RV, and more -- See the auction schedule here
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Numerous vehicles are available at upcoming Detroit police auctions. The department regularly hosts abandoned vehicle auctions. Cars, pickups, and an RV are all going to auction this month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make...
Annual Flint Drop Fest set to takeover downtown
FLINT, MI – Rain or shine, the popular electronic music festival Flint Drop Fest is set to return to the center of downtown Flint this Saturday, Aug. 13. The 10th annual Flint Drop Fest will be a free, 11-hour event for people of all ages who wish to celebrate electronic music, arts and culture. The fest begins at noon and goes on until 11 p.m. This year, the event areas will feature 12 main event areas with over 150 performers across the city center of downtown Flint. DJs from across the midwest such as DJ Swamp and Marvel Years will be in attendance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
Thousands remain without power after DTE Energy substation fire
DTE Energy is working to restore electricity to a large area in southeastern Oakland County. The cluster of outages is both east and west of I-75 just north of I-696, northward past 12 Mile Road, impacting residents in Madison Heights and Royal Oak. The power went out for most on...
The Oakland Press
Sentencing handed to man who killed White Lake motorcyclist in drunk driving crash
A Waterford man was ordered to prison Thursday for killing a motorcyclist in a drunk driving crash last summer. Lawrence Casmier Wudyka, 63, was sentenced to 38 months to 15 years after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated and causing the death of Brandon James Calma of White Lake Township. Calma was 27 when he died.
fox2detroit.com
Police seek missing Grosse Pointe Park man known to frequent Detroit
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a Grosse Pointe Park man who has been missing for more than two weeks. Joshua Lee Webber, 32, was last seen at a home on Maryland near Jefferson the week of July 17. Webber is known to frequent the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman wanted for assaulting cashier at Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The woman wanted for assaulting a cashier at a Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say. Police say the alleged suspect is a 32-year-old woman from Pontiac. Officials say the case will be presented to the prosecutors office Thursday (Aug. 11). Police say...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Police warn Kia, Hyundai owners to stop leaving USB plugs inside after rash of thefts
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It’s a trend on TikTok, a how-to on stealing Kias and Hyundais. "It’s becoming a game even though there is nothing funny about it," George Glassman, president of the Glassman Automotive Group. FOX 2 told you about the so-called "Kia Boyz" last week and...
Detroit man faces insurmountable towing balance, with little choice but to pay up
Andre Foster knew he might be without his car for quite some time when he dropped it off with his mechanic. The repairs were unaffordable, and the part he needed was on backorder. But the shop said he could leave the car, a 2010 Ford Taurus at their lot on Livernois Avenue until the part arrived and while he saved up.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we’ve learned about a deadly fight inside GM Orion Assembly plant
DETROIT – GM’s Orion Assembly plant has closed as investigators work to get to the bottom of what really happened inside. The sheriff’s office says two building cleaners got into the fight around 1:30 a.m. More than 1,250 people work at Orion Assembly. They build the Chevy...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Was a Detroit resident charging people to illegally dump trash on city’s land? Police investigating
DETROIT – Help Me Hank is working with Detroit to clean up blight and track down illegal dumpers. The latest illegal dumping story has an unusual twist and has launched a police investigation. You can report illegal dumping through the Improve Detroit app. The mess is on Detroit’s west...
