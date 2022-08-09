ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

‘Power Week’ includes road closures in Pontiac

On Friday, the first in a series of events kick off Power Week leading to the Woodward Dream Cruise. “Sick the Mag’s Sick Skids” happens inside M1 Friday. This is an Australian-style contest with souped-up vehicles competing to see which do a better job of smoking the tires on the M1 Arena.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Annual Woodward Dream Cruise drives up enthusiasm for car lovers

What does a group of friends from New York, a retired Atlantic City radio personality, and a Warren-based engineer have in common? They all love classic cars, hot rods, and the Woodward Dream Cruise. The men are also among the more than 1.5 million people expected to converge on the Dream Cruise on Aug. 20 this year.
FERNDALE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pontiac, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Government
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
The Oakland Press

Construction delays cause shifting of Pontiac students

Construction delays at multiple Pontiac school buildings will force hundreds of students to change their schedules this fall. In a letter sent to families on Monday, Superintendent Kelley Williams said students from several different grades and buildings will shift to other sites or back to virtual learning when classes begin on Sept. 6.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
PONTIAC, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
wcsx.com

Big Jim’s 2021 Woodward Dream Show M1 Insiders Garage Panel

The Woodward Dream Show is a significant hot rod, custom, cruiser, and muscle car show with a focus on featured classes, marques, and a celebration of car enthusiasm in the heart of the Motor City. During the 2021 Woodward Dream Cruise celebration, Big Jim O’Brien hosted the very first Woodward Dream Show, M1 Insiders Garage, at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan. Big Jim was joined by panel members, Bob, Chuck, Ken, the Ring Brothers, and Wayne; and together they discussed their passion for cars.
PONTIAC, MI
The Flint Journal

Annual Flint Drop Fest set to takeover downtown

FLINT, MI – Rain or shine, the popular electronic music festival Flint Drop Fest is set to return to the center of downtown Flint this Saturday, Aug. 13. The 10th annual Flint Drop Fest will be a free, 11-hour event for people of all ages who wish to celebrate electronic music, arts and culture. The fest begins at noon and goes on until 11 p.m. This year, the event areas will feature 12 main event areas with over 150 performers across the city center of downtown Flint. DJs from across the midwest such as DJ Swamp and Marvel Years will be in attendance.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Urban Construction#The Canadian National
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy