Rochester, NY

iheartoswego.com

A New Experience Comes To Hannibal

Jessica Wakefield, a certified yoga teacher and Caren Thompson, a Licensed Massage Therapist and Certified Aromatherapist are opening an exciting new business in Hannibal, NY. Peace, Love, and A Fuller Experience is a shared space of a yoga studio and massage room with a storefront that offers organic herbal teas, organic coffee, herbal tinctures, essential oil blends, gemstones, and natural wall hanging art with a growing inventory. They’re hosting their Grand Opening this Saturday, August 13th beginning at 10:00 a.m.
HANNIBAL, NY
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
City
Sullivan, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva City Schools Announces Three New Hires

Two new district administrators and a middle school assistant principal will join Geneva City Schools in the next few weeks. John González will join the district as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in October. Kathryn McFarland will join Geneva as director of technology and innovation at the end of August. Nicole Campbell will join the middle school as assistant principal later this month.
GENEVA, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Where are homes selling fastest? Rochester

Houses for sale in metropolitan Rochester are staying on the market longer—but they are still selling faster here than in any other large metro nationwide. The median time from listing to sale in July was 17 days, Realtor.com’s monthly housing market trends report for July shows. In June, Rochester’s median time on market was 12 days.
ROCHESTER, NY
wrvo.org

Central New York school districts hit by inflation

Rising costs are hitting monthly budgets hard, and schools are no exception. In the Syracuse City School District, Chief Financial Officer Suzanne Slack says supply chain issues and rising prices are affecting the district. For example, last fall, because of a dairy supplier driver shortage, each pint of milk was...
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: A hint of fall to the air

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If you're tired of the hot and humid days, and warm and muggy nights, you're in luck! The winds of change are blowing. Monday's low temperature never dropped below 74 degrees, which ties the record warm low of 74 from 1900. But those warm nights are gone.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County parks to get millions in upgrades

Rochester, N.Y. — Plans to improve Monroe County parks are taking shape. They include upgrades at all three county golf courses, adding pickleball courts at Mendon Ponds and Black Creek, replacing wood burning stoves in park lodges, and constructing a synthetic ice rink, spray park, and accessible playground at Ontario Beach Park. The historic Dentzel Menagerie Carousel will also be renovated.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County wind farm gets important final approval

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County, one of five companies looking to build wind farms across New York. The NYS Public Service Commission approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, the company looking to build a 242-megawatt farm in […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Dice Insights

10 Cities Enjoying a Spike in Tech Job Demand (Not All are Huge)

When it comes to tech hubs, New York City and the cities of the Bay Area (i.e., Silicon Valley) draw a lot of attention. But as new job-posting data makes clear, many other cities across the country are building sizable tech communities. According to CompTIA’s latest tech job report, which...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
westsidenewsny.com

Brockport Main Street closure notice

Main Street / Route 19 will be closed for the 2022 Brockport Arts Festival from 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12, through 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 14. North of the Canal, Main Street will be closed from Clark Street. South of the Canal, Main Street will be closed from the intersection with Park Avenue/Fair Street/Adams Street.
BROCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: There’s good and bad news on the gas front

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — In our consumer alert, we have good news and bad news. First, here’s the good news. The price of a gallon of gas in Rochester fell about a nickel in a week. But that doesn't compare to how much the price of gas fell nationally. That's the bad news. Nationally, the price of a gallon of gas fell an average of 15 cents in a week, a dime more than it fell here.
ROCHESTER, NY

