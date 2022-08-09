Read full article on original website
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
ABC6.com
Rhode Island music director Larry Rachleff passed away
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former music director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Larry Rachleff died on Monday. The organization made the announcement Wednesday that the Rhode Island native died in Houston. Rachleff served as music director from 1996-2017 and conducted his final concerts with the orchestra in 2017.
GoLocalProv
Spotted in Providence: A Grammy Award-Winning Superstar
He’s been nominated for nearly 150 music awards and has won nearly 50, from a Grammy for his 2016 album “Dale” to an American Academy of Achievement award for arts and philanthropy. And on Wednesday — he was dining in downtown Providence. Rapper and singer “Pitbull,”...
rinewstoday.com
Rules and structure for a safe, family fun day – Naval Station Newport’s Salute to Summer concert & fireworks show
Get this event on your calendar – it’s an annual “not to miss”!. The Naval Station Newport’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department continues to make preparations and final arrangements for the installation’s annual “Salute to Summer” concert and fireworks show to be held Saturday, August 27 at the installation.
Pawtucket Times
Cumberland native and caddie Mark Zyons was in on the secret concerning Billy Andrade receiving the Payne Stewart Award
For Mark “Ziggy” Zyons, you could say that he was charged with something that had a Mission Impossible quality to it. A Cumberland native who’s been by Billy Andrade’s side as his caddie for a quarter-century, Zyons remembers being in Dallas this past April for a Champions Tour stop when an old friend approached them with news that turns out was a foreshadowing of what was coming straight down the proverbial fairway.
rimonthly.com
2022 Best of Rhode Island: Editors’ Picks
Where to go for a dose of theatrical entertainment, live music, comedy, cooking classes and more all year long. With a neighborhood vibe, gorgeous outdoor space and creative lineup of jewel-toned cocktails, it’s no surprise Tiny Bar quickly won over our hearts after opening in 2019 — even if the bar is, well, tiny. Most evenings, the fun spills out across the string-lit patio, so grab a friend (or three) and settle in for a night of sipping and catching up under the stars. 377 Richmond St., Providence, instagram.com/tinybarpvd.
mybackyardnews.com
RIMA ANNUAL OUTING AT KIRKBRAE
– The Rhode Island Manufacturers Association (RIMA) is hosting its annual Golf Outing on September 12th, 2022. This event will be held at Kirkbrae Country Club from 11:00AM to 8:00 PM. This event allows for a relaxed networking atmosphere to connect with manufacturers, decision makers, and business professionals. The event...
getawaymavens.com
7 Great Romantic Hotels in Rhode Island
With “Island” in its name, and called “The Ocean State,” it’s no surprise that most of the romantic hotels in Rhode Island are on or near the water. Some have been on Luxury “Stay” lists for years. Others might be unfamiliar to you. Read on for the Getaway Mavens Favorites.
Portsmouth Haunted Restaurant Visit Leads to Trip to Forgotten Cemetery
Nothing goes with the paranormal like pizza, but a trip to this haunted Portsmouth, Rhode Island restaurant has me more hungry for the renovation of a long-forgotten burial ground. We previously told you about the history and the hauntings of the Valley Inn, which was also featured last year on...
Fall River Dog Surrendered to Shelter Looking to Make New Family Happy [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
This Wednesday has gone to the dogs. Fun 107’s Wet Nose Wednesday is all about uniting loving animals with the perfect home. There are hundreds of animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast that are patiently waiting to go home for good. With the help of local shelters, Fun 107 shares the story of these loving animals, giving the spotlight to one lucky pet each week.
Why Buttonwood Park Zoo is Planting Milkweed Everywhere
The next time you are walking around Buttonwood Park Zoo with the kids, make it a point to notice how much milkweed has been planted on the property. It's for a very specific purpose. According to Josh Thompson, the planting of the milkweed is to help sustain the endangered monarch...
These Two SouthCoast Restaurants Made the ‘100 Best Outdoor Dining’ Across the Country List
Across America, over a billion people are connected to their favorite restaurants via online service OpenTable, which allows for easy reservations. The company recently released a list of the top 100 restaurants nationwide with the best outdoor dining experience. Two SouthCoast favorites made the cut: The Black Whale in New...
johnstonsunrise.net
Elks annual 365 Outing
It’s a tradition unlike any other. An event steeped with love, caring and compassion. It’s an event hosted by 110 valuable volunteers who actually pay – then serve – an unlimited food menu of charcoal-grilled hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, watermelon, chilled water and soda, merriment and music as well as a variety of gifts to some 1,200 plus special guests.
independentri.com
Washington County Fair returns to Southern RI next week
Since 1967, the Washington County Fair has been the ideal family-friendly event to have fun at while basking in the summer sun. Numerous rides, exhibitors, games and contests are available to check out and partake in along with a variety of food and concessions made available for purchase. Each day also has premier country music artists performing live on stage doing both renditions of popular songs and pleasingly original material. It’s a fun time with a lot going on and attending the fair is a memorable experience that gets the local community involved. This year’s edition will take place from August 17 - 21 at 78 Richmond Townhouse Road in Richmond.
johnstonsunrise.net
Local hoops coaches leaving big shoes to fill
A pair of local basketball coaches announced that they would be leaving their respective posts, as CCRI men’s coach Rick Harris and Cranston East girls coach Jhamal Diggs resigned recently. Harris will be stepping away and his role will be filled on an interim basis, while Diggs was hired...
Turnto10.com
Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
‘The Dunk’ no more? Amica set to take over naming rights
The Lincoln-based insurance company is expected to take over naming rights from Dunkin' -- which has held the right for 20 years.
ABC6.com
Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
ABC6.com
Video shows firefighters rescuing boys trapped in burning home
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A new video submitted to ABC 6 News shows firefighters rescuing two boys who were trapped inside of a burning home in Pawtucket, as flames burst out of the windows Wednesday morning. The fire happened at about 9 a.m. on Ballston Avenue. A witness told...
consultant360.com
A 28-Year-Old Man With Draining Nodules and Cysts in His Axilla
1Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 2Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 3Director, Department of Cutaneous Oncology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 4Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode...
Turnto10.com
Dead whale washes up on shore at East Beach
(WJAR) — A dead whale washed up on the shore at East Beach in Charlestown, Rhode Island, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. A DEM spokesperson said the whale washed up towards the Charlestown Breachway side of East Beach. Experts from the Mystic Aquarium are assisting...
