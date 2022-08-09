ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Rhode Island music director Larry Rachleff passed away

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former music director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Larry Rachleff died on Monday. The organization made the announcement Wednesday that the Rhode Island native died in Houston. Rachleff served as music director from 1996-2017 and conducted his final concerts with the orchestra in 2017.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Spotted in Providence: A Grammy Award-Winning Superstar

He’s been nominated for nearly 150 music awards and has won nearly 50, from a Grammy for his 2016 album “Dale” to an American Academy of Achievement award for arts and philanthropy. And on Wednesday — he was dining in downtown Providence. Rapper and singer “Pitbull,”...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Rules and structure for a safe, family fun day – Naval Station Newport’s Salute to Summer concert & fireworks show

Get this event on your calendar – it’s an annual “not to miss”!. The Naval Station Newport’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department continues to make preparations and final arrangements for the installation’s annual “Salute to Summer” concert and fireworks show to be held Saturday, August 27 at the installation.
NEWPORT, RI
Pawtucket Times

Cumberland native and caddie Mark Zyons was in on the secret concerning Billy Andrade receiving the Payne Stewart Award

For Mark “Ziggy” Zyons, you could say that he was charged with something that had a Mission Impossible quality to it. A Cumberland native who’s been by Billy Andrade’s side as his caddie for a quarter-century, Zyons remembers being in Dallas this past April for a Champions Tour stop when an old friend approached them with news that turns out was a foreshadowing of what was coming straight down the proverbial fairway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Providence, RI
rimonthly.com

2022 Best of Rhode Island: Editors’ Picks

Where to go for a dose of theatrical entertainment, live music, comedy, cooking classes and more all year long. With a neighborhood vibe, gorgeous outdoor space and creative lineup of jewel-toned cocktails, it’s no surprise Tiny Bar quickly won over our hearts after opening in 2019 — even if the bar is, well, tiny. Most evenings, the fun spills out across the string-lit patio, so grab a friend (or three) and settle in for a night of sipping and catching up under the stars. 377 Richmond St., Providence, instagram.com/tinybarpvd.
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RIMA ANNUAL OUTING AT KIRKBRAE

– The Rhode Island Manufacturers Association (RIMA) is hosting its annual Golf Outing on September 12th, 2022. This event will be held at Kirkbrae Country Club from 11:00AM to 8:00 PM. This event allows for a relaxed networking atmosphere to connect with manufacturers, decision makers, and business professionals. The event...
SMITHFIELD, RI
getawaymavens.com

7 Great Romantic Hotels in Rhode Island

With “Island” in its name, and called “The Ocean State,” it’s no surprise that most of the romantic hotels in Rhode Island are on or near the water. Some have been on Luxury “Stay” lists for years. Others might be unfamiliar to you. Read on for the Getaway Mavens Favorites.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
B.b. King
Person
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Person
Buddy Guy
Person
Robert Cray
Person
Etta James
FUN 107

Fall River Dog Surrendered to Shelter Looking to Make New Family Happy [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]

This Wednesday has gone to the dogs. Fun 107’s Wet Nose Wednesday is all about uniting loving animals with the perfect home. There are hundreds of animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast that are patiently waiting to go home for good. With the help of local shelters, Fun 107 shares the story of these loving animals, giving the spotlight to one lucky pet each week.
FALL RIVER, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Elks annual 365 Outing

It’s a tradition unlike any other. An event steeped with love, caring and compassion. It’s an event hosted by 110 valuable volunteers who actually pay – then serve – an unlimited food menu of charcoal-grilled hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, watermelon, chilled water and soda, merriment and music as well as a variety of gifts to some 1,200 plus special guests.
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Blues Music#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Up
independentri.com

Washington County Fair returns to Southern RI next week

Since 1967, the Washington County Fair has been the ideal family-friendly event to have fun at while basking in the summer sun. Numerous rides, exhibitors, games and contests are available to check out and partake in along with a variety of food and concessions made available for purchase. Each day also has premier country music artists performing live on stage doing both renditions of popular songs and pleasingly original material. It’s a fun time with a lot going on and attending the fair is a memorable experience that gets the local community involved. This year’s edition will take place from August 17 - 21 at 78 Richmond Townhouse Road in Richmond.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Local hoops coaches leaving big shoes to fill

A pair of local basketball coaches announced that they would be leaving their respective posts, as CCRI men’s coach Rick Harris and Cranston East girls coach Jhamal Diggs resigned recently. Harris will be stepping away and his role will be filled on an interim basis, while Diggs was hired...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England

(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
WARWICK, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
ABC6.com

Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Video shows firefighters rescuing boys trapped in burning home

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A new video submitted to ABC 6 News shows firefighters rescuing two boys who were trapped inside of a burning home in Pawtucket, as flames burst out of the windows Wednesday morning. The fire happened at about 9 a.m. on Ballston Avenue. A witness told...
PAWTUCKET, RI
consultant360.com

A 28-Year-Old Man With Draining Nodules and Cysts in His Axilla

1Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 2Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 3Director, Department of Cutaneous Oncology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 4Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Dead whale washes up on shore at East Beach

(WJAR) — A dead whale washed up on the shore at East Beach in Charlestown, Rhode Island, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. A DEM spokesperson said the whale washed up towards the Charlestown Breachway side of East Beach. Experts from the Mystic Aquarium are assisting...
CHARLESTOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy