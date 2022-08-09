Read full article on original website
Legalize Cannabis
2d ago
legalize decriminalize and destigmatize cannabis and THC in Texas. stop the terrorizing of innocent non violent citizens.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HSU Announces Future Moody Dining Hall RenderingsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Announce 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award WinnerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Men’s Basketball Hosts 2nd Annual Team CampHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Travis Seekins Promoted to Associate VP for Strategic OperationsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award WinnerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Buc-ee’s, Whataburger and These 9 Iconic Companies Started Up in Texas
Texas is a mighty big place. You can drive for hours and still not make it from one end to another. Plenty of wide-open spaces, and plenty of room for opportunity. There are hundreds if not thousands of different companies that try launching in Texas. Some fail and some don't but very few reach iconic status.
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
State Fair of Texas's 10 Finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards
The State Fair of Texas announced the 10 finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards on Wednesday morning. This year's theme is "Treats of Texas," highlighting the State Fair concessionaire's ingenuity when it comes to culinary creations, state fair representatives said.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Announces New Producer Owned Beef Facility In Amarillo
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced Producer Owned Beef, LLC (“POB”) will create a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. The plant will harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts both in and out of Texas. The new facility allows Texas cattle producers to access the value chain and keep hundreds of millions of dollars in Texas. The project will create more than 1,500 new jobs and generate $670 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $12.2 million has been extended to POB. In addition, a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $8,000 has been offered.
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Beto says, Abbott is "too extreme for Texas."
Abbott banned abortion in cases of rape. Abbott banned abortion in cases of incest. He's too extreme for Texas. We're voting him out. Democrat nominee for Texas Gov., Beto O'Rourke.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Texas
There is no doubt that Texas is very rich in history and has a lot to offer. No matter what your definition of a perfect vacation is, you will most definitely be able to have it in Texas because there is something for everybody here. On top of that, people are friendly and welcoming and the food is absolutely delicious. There is no reason why you should not visit Texas if you haven't already. If you have already been to Texas before or you happen to live here, but you are looking for new, exciting places to explore, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Texas that are definitely worth your time. And if you have never visited Texas before, these places are an excellent start.
Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake
Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
riograndeguardian.com
Burkhart: The Rio Grande Valley is finally getting our due
For five years, I’ve been blessed to work with entrepreneurs, elected officials, and investors to plan the growth and promote the uniqueness of South Texas. What unites us is the idea that the Valley is booming and poised for even bigger things. Yet while our future is promising, it...
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America
Frisco may be the home base of the Dallas Cowboys, the richest team in the NFL, but it’s also home to some of the richest people in the country. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks puts Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the U.S.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson
Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month. To me, this seems like a pretty high number of...
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
Lauren Rodriguez credits the political climate in Texas and restrictions pursued by the state legislature related to the transgender community for cementing her decision to seek a life outside the U.S.
spectrumlocalnews.com
You survived the hottest July on record in Texas
A look back at the data confirms what we already knew: this past month was a record-busting sizzler. There was little to no rainfall to provide heat relief. Reports from the Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon show July 2022 in a tie with 2011 for hottest July on record across the Lone Star State. Preliminary data says this is the second hottest June-July in Texas history, and hottest May-July and April-July in Texas history.
Here in Texas, We're Getting Scammed Out of Millions—for Water | Opinion
Unless things change dramatically, there's no end in sight.
Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release
Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
This Magical Texas Airbnb Is Right Out of Alice in Wonderland
Anybody that knows me knows that I love to travel. Especially in the great state of Texas. If you're away from home for any amount of time, you're going to need a place to stay. Hotels are great but if you really want an experience, Airbnb's are the way to go.
Small Town Texans Flood A Radio Star's Bar With Bad Reviews Over A Beto O'Rourke-Themed Menu
Texans in the small town of Waxahachie are flooding a local celebrity's bar with negative reviews after he debuted a special menu dedicated to Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke. Big Al's Down The Hatch, owned by local radio personality Big Al Mack rolled out a limited edition menu dedicated to...
KVUE
'He has total power': Greg Abbott takes control over who will lead Texas' troubled power grid, sources say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When Brad Jones was tapped as interim CEO of the nonprofit that runs the state’s power grid following the deadly February 2021 winter storm that left most of Texas without power for days, he said he would help stabilize the grid and get it through the summer. Jones was clear that he wasn’t interested in keeping the job long term.
KEAN 105
Abilene, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT
105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3