Tuscola County, MI

WNEM

Saginaw police asking for help identifying larceny suspect

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help identifying a larceny suspect accused of stealing two bikes from a bike rack near their building where patrol vehicles are parked. On Aug. 2, at about 9:18 p.m., a man walked into the parking area inside police walls...
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Two Flint Firefighters Face Consequences in Fire Deaths

A fire which killed two boys in the city of Flint at the end of May put two firefighters under investigation. On May 28, a fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street was found to be caused by faulty electric wiring. 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the fire. The boys were not discovered in the home during the firefighters initial search of the house.
MLive

Bay County man charged with pointing shotgun at Amazon delivery drivers

FRASER TWP, MI — A Bay County man is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening Amazon delivery drivers with a shotgun. About 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, sheriff’s deputies responded to North Elevator Road near East Anderson Road in Fraser Township for an assault complaint. They spoke with two men who said they had been in a vehicle delivering packages ordered from Amazon.
The Saginaw News

Saginaw police looking for man who stole 2 bicycles from department headquarters

SAGINAW, MI — Police in Saginaw are asking the public’s help in identifying the person who stole two bicycles off the department’s property. About 9:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a male walked into the walled parking area of the department at 612 Federal Ave. and stole a bike that was on a rack. The man pedaled away on it, before returning a few minutes later and stealing a second bike.
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
MLive

Debris in road causes two-vehicle crash in Midland

MIDLAND, MI — A woman is hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on US-10 in Midland. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, Midland police officers responded to the crash site on westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. They arrived to find the female driver of one vehicle pinned in...
The Flint Journal

Flint police announce large Fentanyl seizure

FLINT, MI – A July investigation by the Flint Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit led to the seizure of one kilogram of Fentanyl and three arrests, authorities with the department said during a Tuesday, Aug. 9, news conference. In the announcement, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley commended the department’s...
abc12.com

Clio mother gets probation in marijuana gummies case

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - The Clio mother whose marijuana gummies sickened a classroom of kindergarteners last spring was sentenced to probation on Tuesday. Melinda Gatica will spend one year on probation after her child brought marijuana gummies to Edgerton Elementary School in the Clio area on April 29. More than...
abc12.com

War on drugs continues after 3 kilograms of fentanyl seized in Flint

FLINT, Mich (WJRT) – The Flint Police Department's Special Investigative Unit seized three kilograms of fentanyl during an operation last month. It led to the arrests of three people with charges expected against all three. “It's just huge for us to get that much drugs that much fentanyl off...
