Saginaw teen gets juvenile probation for role in man’s 2020 fatal shooting at parking lot party
SAGINAW, MI — Rather than joining his older brother and codefendant in prison for his role in the shooting death of a Saginaw man in the spring of 2020, a teen is to get a second chance by being a ward of the state. Enaris D. Hoskins, 17, on...
Man arrested after fatal assault at GM Orion Assembly Plant, police say
The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion will be closed today after an incident at the plant early Thursday morning that left a 49-year-old Pontiac man dead.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after altercation between custodial employees at Lake Orion assembly plant
The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m. The 48-year-old suspect is in custody.
WNEM
Saginaw police asking for help identifying larceny suspect
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help identifying a larceny suspect accused of stealing two bikes from a bike rack near their building where patrol vehicles are parked. On Aug. 2, at about 9:18 p.m., a man walked into the parking area inside police walls...
wsgw.com
Two Flint Firefighters Face Consequences in Fire Deaths
A fire which killed two boys in the city of Flint at the end of May put two firefighters under investigation. On May 28, a fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street was found to be caused by faulty electric wiring. 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the fire. The boys were not discovered in the home during the firefighters initial search of the house.
Bay County man charged with pointing shotgun at Amazon delivery drivers
FRASER TWP, MI — A Bay County man is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening Amazon delivery drivers with a shotgun. About 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, sheriff’s deputies responded to North Elevator Road near East Anderson Road in Fraser Township for an assault complaint. They spoke with two men who said they had been in a vehicle delivering packages ordered from Amazon.
WNEM
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
Saginaw police looking for man who stole 2 bicycles from department headquarters
SAGINAW, MI — Police in Saginaw are asking the public’s help in identifying the person who stole two bicycles off the department’s property. About 9:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a male walked into the walled parking area of the department at 612 Federal Ave. and stole a bike that was on a rack. The man pedaled away on it, before returning a few minutes later and stealing a second bike.
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement
A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July.
fox2detroit.com
GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
abc12.com
Police: Manhunt continues for Croswell man who intentionally hit motorcyclist
SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a Croswell man who allegedly crashed into a motorcyclist on purpose, causing serious injuries. The crash was reported around 3:25 a.m. Monday on Harrington Road east of Eighth Road in Sanilac County's Lexington Township. Police found a motorcycle and its rider lying in the ditch.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman wanted for assaulting cashier at Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The woman wanted for assaulting a cashier at a Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say. Police say the alleged suspect is a 32-year-old woman from Pontiac. Officials say the case will be presented to the prosecutors office Thursday (Aug. 11). Police say...
Debris in road causes two-vehicle crash in Midland
MIDLAND, MI — A woman is hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on US-10 in Midland. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, Midland police officers responded to the crash site on westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. They arrived to find the female driver of one vehicle pinned in...
Flint police announce large Fentanyl seizure
FLINT, MI – A July investigation by the Flint Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit led to the seizure of one kilogram of Fentanyl and three arrests, authorities with the department said during a Tuesday, Aug. 9, news conference. In the announcement, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley commended the department’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Murder investigation closes GM plant in Lake Orion, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. General Motors Orion Assembly plant closed for murder investigation. The General Motors Orion Assembly plant was closed Thursday for a homicide investigation. There was an...
abc12.com
Clio mother gets probation in marijuana gummies case
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - The Clio mother whose marijuana gummies sickened a classroom of kindergarteners last spring was sentenced to probation on Tuesday. Melinda Gatica will spend one year on probation after her child brought marijuana gummies to Edgerton Elementary School in the Clio area on April 29. More than...
Mother sentenced after child brings marijuana gummies to school
FLINT, MI – The attorney for a Genesee County mother whose 6-year-old daughter took THC-infused gummies and distributed them to her kindergarten classmates said her client is “extremely horrified and remorseful” prior to the woman being given a delayed sentence that could afford her the chance to avoid having a felony conviction on her record.
abc12.com
War on drugs continues after 3 kilograms of fentanyl seized in Flint
FLINT, Mich (WJRT) – The Flint Police Department's Special Investigative Unit seized three kilograms of fentanyl during an operation last month. It led to the arrests of three people with charges expected against all three. “It's just huge for us to get that much drugs that much fentanyl off...
Owosso man shot by Michigan State Police trooper Thursday identified
Ricky Potter, 39, was shot twice by a Michigan State Police trooper on Aug. 4. Potter is still in the hospital, but he is alert and stable.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shopper attacks Oakland County cashier who told her she had too many items for self-checkout, cops say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A shopper attacked a cashier who told her she had too many items to use the self-scan checkout line at a Meijer in Oakland County, officials said. The incident happened before 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Meijer on Market Place Circle in Rochester Hills, according to authorities.
