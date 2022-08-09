A fire which killed two boys in the city of Flint at the end of May put two firefighters under investigation. On May 28, a fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street was found to be caused by faulty electric wiring. 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the fire. The boys were not discovered in the home during the firefighters initial search of the house.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO