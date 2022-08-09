Read full article on original website
POLICE: Driver crashes after falling asleep in Eaton Co.
The car went off the road and into a ditch and suffered quite a bit of damage.
1 Person Hospitalised Following A Motorcycle Accident In Mason Township (Mason Township, MI)
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle accident that hospitalized an Elkhart man. According to the officials, the crash occurred just before [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
WILX-TV
Police asking for public help in finding boat stolen from Ingham County home
STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a boat and trailer stolen from an Ingham County residence. On July 18, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) First District were called to investigate a boat and trailer that had gone missing from a residence on Heeney road in Stockbridge.
wsgw.com
Woman Injured in US-10 Crash
Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Road in Midland County was closed for about two hours Wednesday, August 10 after a crash. Police say the crash occurred just after 6:00 p.m. when a vehicle heading west slowed down for some debris in the road and was rear ended by a second vehicle. A woman in one of the vehicles suffered serious injuries after becoming trapped. She was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Three people in the other vehicle refused treatment.
WNEM
Police: 1 seriously injured in crash that closed US-10
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman and closed US-10 for about two hours. On Wednesday night at about 6:06, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. Police found a woman pinned in...
Lansing Twp. Police investigating car vs bike crash
LANSING TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Township Police Department is investigating a crash on Waverly and Saginaw Highway. Police told 6 News that officers responded to reports of a crash around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday Upon arrival, officers found that a bicycle and car had crashed into each other. Initial investigation revealed that a […]
abc57.com
One person in critical condition following semi, motorcycle crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash between a semi and motorcycle on M-66 Wednesday, the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office announced. At 4:18 p.m., deputies responded to the area of M-66 and Bogen Road for the crash. According to the investigation, a 50-year-old Albion...
3 Person Hospitalised Following A Two-Car Crash On U.S. 127 (Jackson, MI)
Jackson County reported a two-car crash in the U.S. 127 Wednesday morning. The crash resulted in the hospitalization of three people. The crash happened on the Highway near Wetherby Road in Sutherneastern Jackson County. A Southbound White Kia Soul entered the [..]
WILX-TV
Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
The Oakland Press
Sentencing handed to man who killed White Lake motorcyclist in drunk driving crash
A Waterford man was ordered to prison Thursday for killing a motorcyclist in a drunk driving crash last summer. Lawrence Casmier Wudyka, 63, was sentenced to 38 months to 15 years after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated and causing the death of Brandon James Calma of White Lake Township. Calma was 27 when he died.
1 Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Midland (Midland, MI)
The Midland Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident on the westbound U.S. 10 in Midland Wednesday evening. At 6:05 p.m., a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue [..]
Northwest Coney Island closes, state police now investigating missing woman: Jackson headlines Aug. 6-11
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has one less coney island restaurant as Northwest Coney Island has closed permanently. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the...
wsgw.com
Vehicle Starts Fire After Hitting Gas Pump
Patrons and employees of a Saginaw Township gas station got a little more excitement than they bargained for Thursday, August 11 when a vehicle crashed into one of the gas pumps. The incident occurred sometime around 10:00 a.m. at the Speedway at 2215 Tittabawassee Rd. Employes at the store say...
U.S. 127 crash sends 3 people to the hospital in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI -- A two-car crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 127 in Jackson County sent three people to the hospital with severe injuries, police said. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the vehicle crash on the highway near Wetherby Road in southeastern Jackson County at about 10:36 a.m. Aug. 10.
fox2detroit.com
GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
Crack cocaine, heroin seized during Lansing-area traffic stops
The arrests came during two separate traffic stops, police said.
Man arrested for ‘slaying’ at GM Orion Assembly plant
UPDATE: (11 a.m.) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Gregory Lanier Robertson of Pontiac. Robertson was killed Thursday in Orion Township. For more details read the story below. OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 49-year-old Pontiac man was killed at the GM Assembly Plant in Orion Township Thursday morning, according […]
WNEM
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
wsgw.com
Two Flint Firefighters Face Consequences in Fire Deaths
A fire which killed two boys in the city of Flint at the end of May put two firefighters under investigation. On May 28, a fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street was found to be caused by faulty electric wiring. 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the fire. The boys were not discovered in the home during the firefighters initial search of the house.
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant was shut down throughout...
