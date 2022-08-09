ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiawassee County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Police asking for public help in finding boat stolen from Ingham County home

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a boat and trailer stolen from an Ingham County residence. On July 18, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) First District were called to investigate a boat and trailer that had gone missing from a residence on Heeney road in Stockbridge.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Woman Injured in US-10 Crash

Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Road in Midland County was closed for about two hours Wednesday, August 10 after a crash. Police say the crash occurred just after 6:00 p.m. when a vehicle heading west slowed down for some debris in the road and was rear ended by a second vehicle. A woman in one of the vehicles suffered serious injuries after becoming trapped. She was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Three people in the other vehicle refused treatment.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lennon, MI
Shiawassee County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
County
Shiawassee County, MI
City
Corunna, MI
Shiawassee County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

Police: 1 seriously injured in crash that closed US-10

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman and closed US-10 for about two hours. On Wednesday night at about 6:06, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. Police found a woman pinned in...
MIDLAND, MI
WLNS

Lansing Twp. Police investigating car vs bike crash

LANSING TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Township Police Department is investigating a crash on Waverly and Saginaw Highway. Police told 6 News that officers responded to reports of a crash around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday Upon arrival, officers found that a bicycle and car had crashed into each other. Initial investigation revealed that a […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lennon
WILX-TV

Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heading South#A Man And A Woman#Traffic Accident#South Durand#Chevy#A Consumers Energy#The Consumers Energy
wsgw.com

Vehicle Starts Fire After Hitting Gas Pump

Patrons and employees of a Saginaw Township gas station got a little more excitement than they bargained for Thursday, August 11 when a vehicle crashed into one of the gas pumps. The incident occurred sometime around 10:00 a.m. at the Speedway at 2215 Tittabawassee Rd. Employes at the store say...
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WLNS

Man arrested for ‘slaying’ at GM Orion Assembly plant

UPDATE: (11 a.m.) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Gregory Lanier Robertson of Pontiac. Robertson was killed Thursday in Orion Township. For more details read the story below. OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 49-year-old Pontiac man was killed at the GM Assembly Plant in Orion Township Thursday morning, according […]
PONTIAC, MI
wsgw.com

Two Flint Firefighters Face Consequences in Fire Deaths

A fire which killed two boys in the city of Flint at the end of May put two firefighters under investigation. On May 28, a fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street was found to be caused by faulty electric wiring. 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the fire. The boys were not discovered in the home during the firefighters initial search of the house.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy