glensfallschronicle.com
Taste of the North County called off; Kiwanis hopes in ’23
Glens Falls Kiwanis Club’s Taste of the North Country food festival will NOT take place as scheduled on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Glens Falls City Park. It “just isn’t possible this year,” organizer Jerrod Ogden told The Chronicle. “We had very few restaurants sign up, and...
Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years
A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: August 12 - August 18, 2022
Brian and Elizabeth Theilemann sold property at 28 Lancaster Ct. to Matthew Brousseau and Emily Clark for $506,000. John and Angelique Wright sold property at 149 Hop City Rd. to Dee and Leanne Talley for $375,000. Barbera Homes Kelley Farms LLC sold property at 18 Stablegate Dr. to Donald and...
iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough Approves Extension for Cannabis Dispensary
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Selectmen approved a one-year extension for operating and manufacturing for Royal Hemp LLC, which is in the process of constructing a new building on its property. Lev Kelman, owner of 660 Cheshire Road, said at Monday's board meeting that he expects construction to begin soon...
gasd.org
Magliocca named GASD Family Advocate
The Greater Amsterdam School District welcomes Mianna Magliocca as its new district-wide Family Advocate. Magliocca will be a central point of contact for parents and families with questions about district resources and services and support them in obtaining what they need. Magliocca has lived in the area her whole life...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
A District Divided - New Gender Guidelines Spark Controversy in Ballston Spa CSD
BALLSTON SPA — Echoes from the U.S. Department of Education’s new interpretation of Title IX in June of 2021 have finally made their mark in Saratoga County, and it has sparked some controversy amongst concerned parents. On Wednesday, August 3, the Ballston Spa School Board unanimously passed Policy 7552 “Student Gender and Identity” which stated, according to the Ballston Spa website, that a transgender student may request and be allowed access to the male/female bathrooms or locker rooms that are in alignment with their gender expression. This choice is governed by the school policy, which in turn is governed by New York State and federal law.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
$35,000 Raised to Support Local Cancer Support Group and Local Chef
MIDDLE GROVE — Sandy Foster of Village Pizzeria and Ristorante hosted another tremendously successful Toast to the TaTa’s fundraiser on Aug. 2. The event was attended by 300 people and raised $35,000 dollars to benefit To Life, a local cancer support organization, as well as local Chef Brady Duhame who is battling male breast cancer.
What new inflation bill means for the Adirondacks
The Inflation Reduction Act centers a large amount of effort around climate change and ecological issues.
wamc.org
Nightlife is part of Saratoga's draw, but has downside
Crowds gather in the heart of Saratoga Springs’ nightlife. Lines out the door at most venues on Caroline Street—the city’s summer tourist boom is in full effect. Saratoga Springs’ bars and nightclubs are part of the draw for the summer destination. But, the nightlife can raise some issues.
Big Donation Made To Restore $3.5 Million Historic Baseball Field
One historic baseball field in Upstate New York is one step closer to getting revived thanks to a generous donation. Stewart's Shops has partnered with the Dake Family to fund the Parkhurst Field Development Project in Gloversville. This legendary field, often referred to as the original "Field of Dreams", was last played on over 100 years ago.
Albany Co. suspends employee residency requirement
The Albany County Legislature approved a resolution Monday night aimed at filling open job positions.
saratogaliving.com
The Saratoga Farm That’s Helping Both Horses and Humans
The 27 acres of farmland owned by Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga (THS) are alive with memories from four years’ worth of heart-lifting work involving some very special retired racehorses. One standout equine was Boots, who is now buried near a cluster of trees behind a therapy paddock. Even though it has been several years since the retired Standardbred racehorse passed away, her presence can still be felt in every corner of the farm.
streetfoodblog.com
Rounding up what’s new in Troy
Troy continues to flourish with the fast proliferation of espresso retailers and new eating arrivals. In current months, the proudly LGBTQ+ Cafe Euphoria has opened its all-inclusive doorways; Motor Oil Espresso has taken over-the-counter area inside 518 Craft Tasting Room from former resident roaster, Alias Espresso, which moved to custom-fit digs at 219 Fourth St., a constructing owned by native restaurateur Vic Christopher. Tatu Tacos & Tequila has accomplished its relocation from Saratoga Springs to model new quarters on Congress Road, and the sibling homeowners of Lark Road Poke Bar and Loft 205 in Albany are placing ending touches on their third poke location with the River Road Poke Bar in downtown Troy.
Capital Region School Hopeful New Sports Dome Inflated this Winter
Back in May, it was announced that Christian Brothers Academy in Colonie was proposing to build a sports dome. This is the first for Capital Region schools. Now the plans are in motion and they are hoping to have it built and inflated by winter. What Will be Enclosed in...
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
Why Couldn’t I Get to Work Yesterday? Major Scare on Rte. 7 in Latham
I have a pretty simple routine on weekday mornings. It usually involves waking up, getting dressed, making a pot of coffee, and watching highlights from all of the games the night before to refresh myself on what happened. I pack my lunch, chug as much coffee as possible, and hop in my car to head to our studios.
Extraordinary $3.75 Mil Mansion Expansive & Intimate w/ Gorgeous Outdoor Oasis
This gorgeous 8900-square-foot mansion sits on 3.7 acres in Colonie. The minute you walk in you notice the stunning curved staircase and white marble floors in the grand entryway with 22-foot ceilings. The master suite doesn't disappoint with a spa-like bath and extraordinary walk-in closet. There are marble and limestone fireplaces. The lower level of the home features an in-law suite. The backyard is more of an outdoor oasis with beautiful landscaping, a stone wall, a Gunite saltwater pool, and more.
whcuradio.com
New housing legislation to help senior citizens and first time homeowners
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Strengthening affordable housing for seniors and families. Governor Hochul signed three new laws. One allows municipalities to increase the maximum eligible incomes for seniors to qualify for property tax exemption. It increases to $50,000 from $29,000 and includes those with disabilities. Another enhances the RESTORE (Residential Emergency Services to Offer Repairs to the Elderly) program, which provides funding for emergency repairs for senior homeowners, designed to help the elderly keep and continue to live in their own homes. It increases the cost allowed per project to $20,000. The final law allows municipalities to extend the option of property tax exemption for first time homeowners purchasing newly constructed homes through 2028. It was set to expire at the end of this year.
Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mills in NY! What Was Left Behind?
What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.
Proctors announces new batch of shows, on-sale dates
Proctors Theatre in Schenectady has announced a new batch of shows and the on-sale ticket dates. These include shows about science, conspiracy, comedy, and a few for the kids.
