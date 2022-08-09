ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

glensfallschronicle.com

Taste of the North County called off; Kiwanis hopes in ’23

Glens Falls Kiwanis Club’s Taste of the North Country food festival will NOT take place as scheduled on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Glens Falls City Park. It “just isn’t possible this year,” organizer Jerrod Ogden told The Chronicle. “We had very few restaurants sign up, and...
GLENS FALLS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years

A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: August 12 - August 18, 2022

Brian and Elizabeth Theilemann sold property at 28 Lancaster Ct. to Matthew Brousseau and Emily Clark for $506,000. John and Angelique Wright sold property at 149 Hop City Rd. to Dee and Leanne Talley for $375,000. Barbera Homes Kelley Farms LLC sold property at 18 Stablegate Dr. to Donald and...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
iBerkshires.com

Lanesborough Approves Extension for Cannabis Dispensary

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Selectmen approved a one-year extension for operating and manufacturing for Royal Hemp LLC, which is in the process of constructing a new building on its property. Lev Kelman, owner of 660 Cheshire Road, said at Monday's board meeting that he expects construction to begin soon...
LANESBOROUGH, MA
City
Glens Falls, NY
Glens Falls, NY
Business
gasd.org

Magliocca named GASD Family Advocate

The Greater Amsterdam School District welcomes Mianna Magliocca as its new district-wide Family Advocate. Magliocca will be a central point of contact for parents and families with questions about district resources and services and support them in obtaining what they need. Magliocca has lived in the area her whole life...
AMSTERDAM, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

A District Divided - New Gender Guidelines Spark Controversy in Ballston Spa CSD

BALLSTON SPA — Echoes from the U.S. Department of Education’s new interpretation of Title IX in June of 2021 have finally made their mark in Saratoga County, and it has sparked some controversy amongst concerned parents. On Wednesday, August 3, the Ballston Spa School Board unanimously passed Policy 7552 “Student Gender and Identity” which stated, according to the Ballston Spa website, that a transgender student may request and be allowed access to the male/female bathrooms or locker rooms that are in alignment with their gender expression. This choice is governed by the school policy, which in turn is governed by New York State and federal law.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

$35,000 Raised to Support Local Cancer Support Group and Local Chef

MIDDLE GROVE — Sandy Foster of Village Pizzeria and Ristorante hosted another tremendously successful Toast to the TaTa’s fundraiser on Aug. 2. The event was attended by 300 people and raised $35,000 dollars to benefit To Life, a local cancer support organization, as well as local Chef Brady Duhame who is battling male breast cancer.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
wamc.org

Nightlife is part of Saratoga's draw, but has downside

Crowds gather in the heart of Saratoga Springs’ nightlife. Lines out the door at most venues on Caroline Street—the city’s summer tourist boom is in full effect. Saratoga Springs’ bars and nightclubs are part of the draw for the summer destination. But, the nightlife can raise some issues.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WIBX 950

Big Donation Made To Restore $3.5 Million Historic Baseball Field

One historic baseball field in Upstate New York is one step closer to getting revived thanks to a generous donation. Stewart's Shops has partnered with the Dake Family to fund the Parkhurst Field Development Project in Gloversville. This legendary field, often referred to as the original "Field of Dreams", was last played on over 100 years ago.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
saratogaliving.com

The Saratoga Farm That’s Helping Both Horses and Humans

The 27 acres of farmland owned by Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga (THS) are alive with memories from four years’ worth of heart-lifting work involving some very special retired racehorses. One standout equine was Boots, who is now buried near a cluster of trees behind a therapy paddock. Even though it has been several years since the retired Standardbred racehorse passed away, her presence can still be felt in every corner of the farm.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
streetfoodblog.com

Rounding up what’s new in Troy

Troy continues to flourish with the fast proliferation of espresso retailers and new eating arrivals. In current months, the proudly LGBTQ+ Cafe Euphoria has opened its all-inclusive doorways; Motor Oil Espresso has taken over-the-counter area inside 518 Craft Tasting Room from former resident roaster, Alias Espresso, which moved to custom-fit digs at 219 Fourth St., a constructing owned by native restaurateur Vic Christopher. Tatu Tacos & Tequila has accomplished its relocation from Saratoga Springs to model new quarters on Congress Road, and the sibling homeowners of Lark Road Poke Bar and Loft 205 in Albany are placing ending touches on their third poke location with the River Road Poke Bar in downtown Troy.
TROY, NY
Jake Wells

New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Extraordinary $3.75 Mil Mansion Expansive & Intimate w/ Gorgeous Outdoor Oasis

This gorgeous 8900-square-foot mansion sits on 3.7 acres in Colonie. The minute you walk in you notice the stunning curved staircase and white marble floors in the grand entryway with 22-foot ceilings. The master suite doesn't disappoint with a spa-like bath and extraordinary walk-in closet. There are marble and limestone fireplaces. The lower level of the home features an in-law suite. The backyard is more of an outdoor oasis with beautiful landscaping, a stone wall, a Gunite saltwater pool, and more.
COLONIE, NY
whcuradio.com

New housing legislation to help senior citizens and first time homeowners

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Strengthening affordable housing for seniors and families. Governor Hochul signed three new laws. One allows municipalities to increase the maximum eligible incomes for seniors to qualify for property tax exemption. It increases to $50,000 from $29,000 and includes those with disabilities. Another enhances the RESTORE (Residential Emergency Services to Offer Repairs to the Elderly) program, which provides funding for emergency repairs for senior homeowners, designed to help the elderly keep and continue to live in their own homes. It increases the cost allowed per project to $20,000. The final law allows municipalities to extend the option of property tax exemption for first time homeowners purchasing newly constructed homes through 2028. It was set to expire at the end of this year.
ALBANY, NY

