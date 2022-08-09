Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Easy Tiger's Pretzel Bar opens inside Lavaca Street Bar at Domain Northside
AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin establishments are partnering up to offer salty snacks at the Domain Northside. Austin-based Easy Tiger has opened Pretzel Bar at 11420 Rock Rose Ave., No. 100, inside Lavaca Street Bar's Domain Northside location. According to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin...
Austin Pride kicks off Thursday with the Pride at Jazz concert
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pride is right around the corner, and kicking off festivities on Thursday is an upbeat jazz concert called "Jazz at Pride." In a snug, downtown studio, jazz bounces off the walls – but not just the typical jazz sound. This one gets you off your feet.
Austin Pets Alive! takes in 19 puppies following mothers' heat-related deaths
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) took in 19 puppies Wednesday evening after their mothers, who were left outside, died from the intense heat. The puppies, all roughly two months old and named after food, include Parmesan, Brie, Soft Serve and Gelato. The shelter needs fosters and adopters to give these puppies, as well as countless others, new homes.
Sisters looking for a forever family to adopt them together
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — As a young child, being separated from your biological parents and entering into foster care can be confusing and even traumatizing. But having a sibling by your side can be a bit of added comfort during the process. That's the case for 6-year-old Nadia and...
Hays CISD opening new Sunfield Elementary School
BUDA, Texas — When Hays CISD students return to class on Aug. 16, some will be heading into a new building. On Thursday, Hays CISD will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Sunfield Elementary School. The ceremony will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a meet-the-teacher event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Regular operations resume at Austin airport following evacuation
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) said normal operations have resumed after a fire alarm forced an evacuation Wednesday morning. At around 7:45 a.m., AUS tweeted that the Barbara Jordan Terminal was being evacuated due to a fire alarm. Travelers in the terminal were urged to follow directions on exiting safely.
Barton Springs celebrates 30th anniversary of Save Our Springs ordinance
AUSTIN, Texas — Monday marks the 30th anniversary of the election that approved Save Our Springs (SOS), a citizen-led ordinance to protect Barton Springs' water quality and quantity. The Austin American-Statesman reported that SOS resulted from environmentalists' three-year fight against a potential development they believed would hurt Barton Creek's...
Live music venues could receive City code definition, benefits
AUSTIN, Texas — Live music venues could soon qualify as a type of arts organization and receive the benefits given to such groups, according to an Austin Business Journal (ABJ) report. The possible consideration comes after the Austin City Council voted on July 28 in favor of an ordinance...
TCU students charged in friend's 2019 boating death on Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials have charged several Texas Christian University students in the 2019 Lake Travis boating death of 19-year-old Jack Elliott, according to reports from the New York Post and Fox News on Wednesday. Elliott died on Oct. 14, 2019, after falling from a boat. The Austin Police...
A look inside the Hutto Co-op District
HUTTO, Texas — Growth is happening everywhere in Central Texas. But as the new buildings go up, they sometimes take history with them. In Hutto, the history and the future are coming together. The Hutto Co-Op District is still under construction, but when it's complete, it will be 35...
Central Texas parents share concerns ahead of the upcoming school year
AUSTIN, Texas — A global pandemic, a school shooting, and a shortage of teachers are all issues shaping the upcoming school year. For some, it's a lot to digest. Lauren Clark is a parent to a rising kindergartener over at Austin ISD. While she's excited about this big milestone in her child's life, she also worries about safety.
As new development moves in, Reina on Rainey Street announces closure
AUSTIN, Texas — Another Rainey Street bar is closing its doors. Reina announced on Instagram Friday that its last day of operation will be Sunday, Sept. 11. In the post, staff said they "knew this was coming and that our days were numbered." In late July, the Austin Planning...
YMCA of Austin is looking to hire over 100 afterschool workers
AUSTIN, Texas — As many kids head back to class, the YMCA of Austin is looking to fill positions for its child care programs. YMCA of Austin has more than 100 seasonal full-time and part-time positions open at more than 60 programs in multiple districts. To incentivize workers, the organization is offering a $500 bonus, and pay starts at $15 an hour.
Eanes ISD highlights safety measures in place for upcoming school year
AUSTIN, Texas — At a meeting Tuesday night, Eanes ISD said the district is nearly full-staffed for the upcoming school year. District leaders also highlighted the safety measures in place. Those measures include increased perimeter fencing and inspection of all the doors across the district. "Every door lock and...
Equity Action submits petition to add 'Police Oversight Act' to Austin ballot
AUSTIN, Texas — A local political action group has submitted a petition in support of the "Police Oversight Act." Equity Action said Tuesday that it has collected more than 33,000 signatures on its petition. The group delivered the signatures to the city clerk on Monday. If at least 20,000...
DC-10 airtanker stationed in Austin helps fight wildfires
AUSTIN, Texas — It's been a very busy wildfire season in the state of Texas, as firefighters have fought nearly 8,000 fires and more than 600,000 acres have burned so far this year. The Texas A&M Forest Service is not only using firefighters on the ground to fight the...
Great horned owl rescued from mud pond at Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory
AUSTIN, Texas — A great horned owl was rescued from an Austin mud pond over the weekend. Local bird photographer Mark Wilson reached out to KVUE about the owl. He said it was found Saturday morning, stuck in the mud on Pond 1W of the Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory.
Austin ISD moving forward with plans to create affordable housing for teachers, but not as part of bond package
AUSTIN, Texas — Teachers are crucial to a community but, right now, many Austin ISD teachers cannot afford to live in the communities they serve. “It’s so huge for our teachers to be able to live in the communities they serve. It helps them better understand the experiences of their students,” said Jeremy Striffler, the Austin ISD director of real estate. “We have a great diverse student population here and, so, being able to be part of the communities, rather than having to drive in 45 minutes or an hour-plus to get to the schools where they work at.”
LIST: Which Austin-area counties are under a burn ban?
AUSTIN, Texas — Droughts and wildfires continue to plague Texas. In just the past week, fire crews fought the Smoke Rider fire in Hays County, Big Sky fire near Fredericksburg and Blue Bluff fire in eastern Travis County, among others. Several counties surrounding Austin have instituted burn bans as...
Austin Habitat for Humanity gets multimillion-dollar loan
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Community Fund awarded Austin Habitat for Humanity a $4 million loan to be paid back over the next two years, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The low-interest loan will go toward the construction of 30 homes in Austin ISD and 120 homes in southeast Austin.
