KVUE

Austin Pets Alive! takes in 19 puppies following mothers' heat-related deaths

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) took in 19 puppies Wednesday evening after their mothers, who were left outside, died from the intense heat. The puppies, all roughly two months old and named after food, include Parmesan, Brie, Soft Serve and Gelato. The shelter needs fosters and adopters to give these puppies, as well as countless others, new homes.
KVUE

Hays CISD opening new Sunfield Elementary School

BUDA, Texas — When Hays CISD students return to class on Aug. 16, some will be heading into a new building. On Thursday, Hays CISD will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Sunfield Elementary School. The ceremony will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a meet-the-teacher event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
KVUE

Regular operations resume at Austin airport following evacuation

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) said normal operations have resumed after a fire alarm forced an evacuation Wednesday morning. At around 7:45 a.m., AUS tweeted that the Barbara Jordan Terminal was being evacuated due to a fire alarm. Travelers in the terminal were urged to follow directions on exiting safely.
KVUE

Barton Springs celebrates 30th anniversary of Save Our Springs ordinance

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday marks the 30th anniversary of the election that approved Save Our Springs (SOS), a citizen-led ordinance to protect Barton Springs' water quality and quantity. The Austin American-Statesman reported that SOS resulted from environmentalists' three-year fight against a potential development they believed would hurt Barton Creek's...
KVUE

Live music venues could receive City code definition, benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — Live music venues could soon qualify as a type of arts organization and receive the benefits given to such groups, according to an Austin Business Journal (ABJ) report. The possible consideration comes after the Austin City Council voted on July 28 in favor of an ordinance...
Ellsworth Kelly
KVUE

TCU students charged in friend's 2019 boating death on Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials have charged several Texas Christian University students in the 2019 Lake Travis boating death of 19-year-old Jack Elliott, according to reports from the New York Post and Fox News on Wednesday. Elliott died on Oct. 14, 2019, after falling from a boat. The Austin Police...
KVUE

A look inside the Hutto Co-op District

HUTTO, Texas — Growth is happening everywhere in Central Texas. But as the new buildings go up, they sometimes take history with them. In Hutto, the history and the future are coming together. The Hutto Co-Op District is still under construction, but when it's complete, it will be 35...
KVUE

Central Texas parents share concerns ahead of the upcoming school year

AUSTIN, Texas — A global pandemic, a school shooting, and a shortage of teachers are all issues shaping the upcoming school year. For some, it's a lot to digest. Lauren Clark is a parent to a rising kindergartener over at Austin ISD. While she's excited about this big milestone in her child's life, she also worries about safety.
#The Blanton Museum Of Art
KVUE

YMCA of Austin is looking to hire over 100 afterschool workers

AUSTIN, Texas — As many kids head back to class, the YMCA of Austin is looking to fill positions for its child care programs. YMCA of Austin has more than 100 seasonal full-time and part-time positions open at more than 60 programs in multiple districts. To incentivize workers, the organization is offering a $500 bonus, and pay starts at $15 an hour.
KVUE

Eanes ISD highlights safety measures in place for upcoming school year

AUSTIN, Texas — At a meeting Tuesday night, Eanes ISD said the district is nearly full-staffed for the upcoming school year. District leaders also highlighted the safety measures in place. Those measures include increased perimeter fencing and inspection of all the doors across the district. "Every door lock and...
KVUE

DC-10 airtanker stationed in Austin helps fight wildfires

AUSTIN, Texas — It's been a very busy wildfire season in the state of Texas, as firefighters have fought nearly 8,000 fires and more than 600,000 acres have burned so far this year. The Texas A&M Forest Service is not only using firefighters on the ground to fight the...
KVUE

Austin ISD moving forward with plans to create affordable housing for teachers, but not as part of bond package

AUSTIN, Texas — Teachers are crucial to a community but, right now, many Austin ISD teachers cannot afford to live in the communities they serve. “It’s so huge for our teachers to be able to live in the communities they serve. It helps them better understand the experiences of their students,” said Jeremy Striffler, the Austin ISD director of real estate. “We have a great diverse student population here and, so, being able to be part of the communities, rather than having to drive in 45 minutes or an hour-plus to get to the schools where they work at.”
KVUE

LIST: Which Austin-area counties are under a burn ban?

AUSTIN, Texas — Droughts and wildfires continue to plague Texas. In just the past week, fire crews fought the Smoke Rider fire in Hays County, Big Sky fire near Fredericksburg and Blue Bluff fire in eastern Travis County, among others. Several counties surrounding Austin have instituted burn bans as...
KVUE

Austin Habitat for Humanity gets multimillion-dollar loan

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Community Fund awarded Austin Habitat for Humanity a $4 million loan to be paid back over the next two years, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The low-interest loan will go toward the construction of 30 homes in Austin ISD and 120 homes in southeast Austin.
