ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

4 in 10 have returned to ‘normal, pre-COVID-19 life’: survey

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VKrVX_0hAJepxM00

Four in 10 Americans surveyed in a new poll said that they have returned to their “normal, pre-COVID-19 life.”

The University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) conducted the survey of 1,580 American adults from July 12 to 18, finding that 41 percent have returned to pre-COVID-19 lives and 36 percent expect to return to “normal” lives within the next few months, the next year or following years.

Almost a quarter — 23 percent — said they expect that they will “never” return to a pre-COVID-19 rhythm.

The percentage of Americans who said they have returned to their pre-pandemic lifestyles is almost 10 higher than in April. Just 16 percent said the same thing in January.

Respondents in the new survey were split when asked if they are worried about a family member’s health being seriously affected by COVID-19, with 49 percent saying they are not worried and 48 percent saying they are.

A majority — 59 percent — said that they are not worried about their own health; however, 39 percent maintained that they are still worried about contracting the virus.

Fifty-four percent also said that they had COVID-19 or are “pretty sure they had it” in the months since early April.

And more than half of the Americans questioned — 54 percent — said that they personally know someone who has died from COVID-19, and the same percentage said that they rarely or never wear a mask inside around people who are not a part of their household.

The new survey has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
CNN

The 'worst variant' is here

(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Maya Devi

He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"

An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Hypebae

We're in an STI Epidemic and No One's Talking About It

Leading healthcare company Everlywell recently conducted its “State of Sex” study and the findings were beyond shocking. Earlier this year, we reported findings from the Guttmacher Institute discussing the fact that people weren’t using condoms anymore. We suspected it would lead to a rise in STIs and unfortunately, we were correct.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid#Americans#Appc
Fox News

CNN’s Brianna Keilar ‘floored’ to learn her four-year-old was first kid at local pharmacy to get COVID vaccine

CNN "New Day" host Brianna Keilar declared Tuesday that she was "floored" to learn her four-year-old was the first kid in her neighborhood to receive a COVID vaccine. "I was about a week into the process of getting my four-year-old vaccinated, and when we went, I found out he was the first person at the pharmacy of his age group to get the vaccine. I was floored by that," Keilar said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Unvaccinated pregnant woman rushed to hospital after realizing that she had no fetal movement for the whole day while positive on Covid-19, changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines

In the last couple of weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations has been constantly on the rise, prompting new pandemic guidance, including wearing face masks in indoor places, for most of the counties across the country. The Times’ Covid-19 tracker shows a rising number of cases since late June, a trend that is expected to continue in the upcoming period. Currently, the 14-day average is 15% higher, showing 130,073 new cases on average per day.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
The Hill

The Hill

660K+
Followers
78K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy