Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
Party in the Park 2022: Full music lineup announced for downtown Rochester’s summer concert series
The concerts take place every Thursday from June 16 through August 11. Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know before you go:
Park Ave. Music Fest kicks off August 13
The live and local music will throw down at The Classic, a restaurant and cocktail spot on Park Avenue. The after-party will be at ROAM Cafe.
wdkx.com
City Of Rochester Job Fair At Roc Summer Soul Music Festival Information
Roc Summer Soul Music Festival Information for Saturday August 27th the City of Rochester Job Fair. The event is a FREE community event. Frontier Field VIP Lot from 10 am – 4 pm. There will be over 20 businesses and they have over 1200 job openings in the Rochester...
monroecounty.gov
Wegmans Concerts by the Shore Continues Wednesday, August 10 With Performance by 'iGNiTE! Reggae Band'
Concert begins at 7:00 p.m. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello announced today that the popular summer concert series, Concerts by the Shore, continues at Ontario Beach Park this Wednesday, August 10, at 7:00 p.m., featuring iGNiTE! Reggae Band. The concert is free to the public.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midday Bash: Food trucks, live music in downtown Rochester
Midday Bash is part of Downtown Definitely and features lawn games, food trucks, a relaxation station with an oxygen bar, a live DJ, and more.
iheart.com
Rochester Firefighter Expected to Speak About Attending a Racist Party
We expect to hear today from the Black Rochester firefighter who says he was forced by a white superior to attend a party that included displays of racism and misogyny. He will speak outside City Hall at 1 p.m. As first reported last month by Bob Lonsberry, the party took...
Uniting and Healing Through Hope prepares for ‘Stop the Violence’ event at Highland Bowl
The organization's 'Stop the Violence' event at Highland Bowl is a family affair. It runs on August 13 and 14.
‘She set the bar high’: Longtime gymnastics center to close in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. – A longtime gymnastics center in Penfield will close its doors at the start of September. For 35 years, Sarah Jane Clifford has trained tens of thousands of gymnasts and the decision to shut down, she says, was a difficult but personal one. Nearly 30 years ago, Clifford built The Gymnastics Training Center […]
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Free Dental Day’ in Rochester aims to serve hundreds Saturday
You’ll have your choice of a cleaning, filling, or a non-surgical extraction and its all first come first served.
wxxinews.org
A Black Rochester firefighter says he had to attend a private party where the Juneteenth holiday was mocked
A legal action has been filed against the city of Rochester and its Fire Department after a Black firefighter said he was pushed while on duty to attend a private party last month that had activities mocking Juneteenth, the federal holiday that recognizes the end of slavery in the United States.
Rochester’s longest established African American business to celebrate 100 years
100 years ago, the Latimer Funeral Home was established by Millard Latimer.
Webster to hold Water Lantern Festival
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy food trucks and music until the 9 p.m. launch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigate scene on Child Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are on the scene of an investigation along Child Street near Jay Street in Rochester. Officers were called to the area shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Police have not released any information about the cause of the investigation. News 8 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates […]
Red Jacket High School Announces New Principal
One Ontario County high school will have a new principal for the upcoming school year. Bryon George will become Red Jacket High School’s new principal after being appointed to the position by the Board of Education. George served previously as Assistant Principal for Greece Athena Middle School, then the...
Skycoasters provide main course at Tuesday Food Truck Rodeo in Greece
Live music will be headlined by the Skycoasters at 6 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
Variety of food at Greece Food Truck Rodeo
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Greece Food Truck Rodeo welcomed the community to come out and try the 13 food trucks that rolled into town for the evening. Rochester-favorite the Skycoasters were on stage at the Greece Town Hall campus. The event was free. The Greece town supervisor says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Trolley rides through Genesee Valley Countryside to begin
RUSH, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Museum of Transportation in the town of Rush will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside. The 2-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and...
Upstate NY fire captain suspended after alleged ‘Juneteenth spoof party’
An Upstate New York fire captain has been suspended after a complaint was filed about an alleged “Juneteenth spoof party.”. RochesterFirst.com reports a Black firefighter in Rochester, N.Y., filed a complaint against his captain that accused the captain of forcing him and two other subordinates to attend an event mocking Juneteenth, a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. The firefighter, who has not yet been publicly identified, also said he saw “shocking displays of racism and misogyny” in the complaint.
13 WHAM
Rochester firefighter alleges he was forced to attend racist party while on duty
Rochester, N.Y. — A 14-year veteran of the Rochester Fire Departments plans to sue RFD and the city of Rochester after he said he was forced to attend a party last month that mocked Juneteenth and degraded local politicians. Firefighter Jerrod Jones stood on the steps of City Hall...
Residents in 14621 Rochester zip code aim to launch new Neighborhood Association
Those in the 14621 zip code who are already on board with a new neighborhood association feel the process can go along much quicker if more people get involved.
Comments / 0