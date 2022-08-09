ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

‘Picked by the One Team I Was Rooting for My Entire Life,’ Pottstown Native Now a Member of Phillies Organization

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWHOm_0hAJei1V00
Jordan Dissin.Image via Philadelphia Phillies.

Pottstown native Jordan Dissin is now officially a member of the Phillies organization after signing a contract with the team that selected him in the 12th round of the Major League Baseball Draft, writes Ty Daubert for Phillies Nation.

Dissin, a Malvern Prep grad, was the 362nd overall pick out of Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif.

“It’s kind of surreal to consider myself part of (the organization), considering that I’m going to get ready to play for the Phillies in the minor leagues,” said Dissin. “It’s surreal, man.”

Dissin grew up a Phillies fan.

“I know I’m from kind of far away in Pottstown,” he said. “But since I went to Malvern, I like to consider myself a Philly kid.”

During his high school days, he faced strong competition in the Inter-Ac League. He then headed to the University of Richmond to play in the Atlantic 10 Conference, but after a rough season, he transferred to Saddleback College. The move helped him improve his game significantly, ultimately landing him a contract with his dream team.

“I’m glad I got picked by the one team I was rooting for my entire life,” said Dissin.

Read more about Jordan Dissin at Phillies Nation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen

The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#Phillies Organization#Philadelphia Phillies#Phillies Nation#362nd#Saddleback College#The Inter Ac League
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation

It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottstown, PA
City
Malvern, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Eagles Veteran Jason Kelce Will Be Undergoing Surgery

Jason Kelce will undergo elbow surgery approximately one month before the season begins. The team explained the decision in a statement shared by Jeff McLane of The Inquirer. "After trying to work through discomfort in his elbow, it was agreed that a routine cleanout was in his best interest and would also allow for a speedy recovery," the Eagles said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Significant Surgery News

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to be down one of their best offensive lineman going forward. The team announced on Tuesday that veteran center Jason Kelce will undergo elbow surgery, which is being described as a small cleanup. There's currently no timetable for his return, but they expect him to be back on the field when the games start to count.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

North Philly product Vinny Simpson ready for next phase of hoops career

Jared Leveson (@Jared_Leveson) — Vinny Simpsonwalked off the court Friday night, winded but smiling after F.O.E. defeated Arete Sports, surviving another day at the Rumph Classic, Philadelphia’s premier charity pro-am tournament. The 33-year-old North Philadelphia native, who grew up in the Raymond Rosen Projects at 23rd and Diamond, has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Notable Running Back Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly signing undrafted rookie running back DeAndre Torrey after welcoming him for a workout on Wednesday. Torrey was a standout running back for North Texas from 2018-21. Through his senior season in 2021, the dynamic RB recorded 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns. The NFL world took...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy