CBS Baltimore

Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of rain. Then Baltimore cut the lead in half on Ryan Mountcastle's RBI double in the seventh. Odor connected off Yimi Garcia (1-4) to give the Orioles the lead an inning later. Nick Vespi (4-0) struck out his only two hitters in the eighth, preventing the Blue Jays from adding to what...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Tyler Nevin taking seat Tuesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Tyler Nevin is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Nevin will move back to the bench after covering third base in Monday's series opener. Ramon Urias will be on the hot corner Tuesday while Rougned Odor starts on second base and bats seventh.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Red-hot Orioles visit Red Sox for 1-game Fenway stopover

The Baltimore Orioles have won 34 of their last 51 games and find themselves firmly entrenched in the race for an American League wild-card berth. The upstart Orioles are so hot, in fact, that a rainout Wednesday may have been the only thing able to keep them from taking all three games in their series against Toronto.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Phillies beat Marlins for sixth straight win

J.T. Realmuto hit a home run, double and drove in two runs, Jean Segura added a homer and single and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 4-1 on Tuesday. The game featured two rain delays, one for 35 minutes before it started and another 28-minute delay in the bottom of the seventh inning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Rays begin 3-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (58-53, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (58-52, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (2-1, 5.53 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (7-6, 4.05 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -153, Orioles +129; over/under is 7...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Red Sox head into matchup with the Braves on losing streak

Atlanta Braves (65-46, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-57, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-5, 3.22 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -142, Red Sox +120; over/under...
BOSTON, MA
Alek Manoah
numberfire.com

Santiago Espinal batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Danny Jansen moves to the bench with Alejandro Kirk moving behind the plate. numberFire's models...
MLB
FOX Sports

Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Blue Jays-Orioles rained out; makeup set for Labor Day

The Baltimore Orioles' series finale against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays was rained out Wednesday night and will be made up as part of a Labor Day doubleheader Sept. 5. The first game of the traditional doubleheader will begin at 1:05 p.m. ET that day. Game 2 will follow about 30 minutes after the end of the first.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Willson Contreras injury: Cubs star rolls ankle in Field of Dreams game

Willson Contreras almost saw his special night with the Chicago Cubs at the Field of Dreams game cut short after rolling his ankle on the basepaths. The MLB Field of Dreams game is a special, special moment for every player that gets to play, something that Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds players can certainly attest to as they walked through the corn on Thursday night. But the last thing you’d want to see is someone get hurt, which is unfortunately what happened to Chicago catcher Willson Contreras.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
