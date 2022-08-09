Read full article on original website
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
The 75th Annual Maine Lobster FestivalThe Maine WriterRockland, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Happy Wheels Almost Ready to Open in New Westbrook, Maine Location
Two years ago, the sad news was announced that Happy Wheels on Warren Avenue in Portland would be closing their doors for good after the owners sold the building to developers. People in the greater Portland area had so many fond memories of lacing up their skates and circling the rink while the lights danced and the music boomed for over 40 years.
Step Back in Time With This Amazing Wilderness Retreat in Orland
A rustic but stunningly grand retreat on Craig Pond is a hidden gem that seamlessly combines indoor and outdoor living in the Maine woods. As I looked through the pictures of this amazing home at 135 Hartview Circle in Orland, I was reminded of the summer my family toured the Roosevelt home on Campobello Island. This incredible home harkens back to the days of grand 3-season retreats handed down, generation to generation, in well-to-do families. Grand in scale, it has a rustic charm that's irresistible. Case in point, the great room with a huge stone fireplace and a canoe hanging on the wall. No, not a picture of a canoe. A whole canoe.
penbaypilot.com
Lincolnville woman recognized as a leading ‘loser’ for 2021
TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds SensiblySM), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Cynthia Rainfrette-Barlow, of Lincolnville, who lost 51 pounds, is the 2021 Maine Queen. She was honored May 14 at the Maine recognition event in Brewer.
Could Luke Combs Perform A Concert In Augusta Maine In 2023?
Overall, Luke Combs fans in Maine have been really lucky. Despite the fact that a large chunk of the time he has been "famous" was during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have still had him visit our state several times. He opened for Jason Aldean in 2018 and he had a Cross Insurance Center show a few months later. Additionally, he did two massive shows in Boston in December of 2021 and he is going to be doing two shows in Bangor in September.
Maine Taught Me a Lesson: I’m Not a Mainer and Have a Bad Pizza Palate
Mainers seem like passionate people, so I can't say I'm surprised. Mainers seem loyal and like they stick to their guns. Respect the Maine way or GTFO (google it if you don't understand the acronym). I get it. I respect it. But I didn't realize talking about trying a pizza place I've not only seen all over Maine but heard so much about was going to become an exploding volcano.
Here’s Why Gifford’s Ice Cream Stand in Auburn, Maine, Closed
In a surprise announcement on their Facebook page Monday, Gifford's Ice Cream announced that their ice cream stand on Minot Avenue in Auburn is now closed for the season. The first Gifford's Ice Cream stand in Maine opened in 1980 in Skowhegan and was followed by a stand in Farmington in 1982, Bangor in 1987, Waterville in 1991 and the Auburn ice cream stand in 2006. They've all been a huge success, so it's especially surprising that the Auburn stand is closing early for the season.
vinepair.com
The Best Places to Drink in Portland, Maine
Given Portland, Maine’s proximity to water (it’s almost entirely surrounded), it’s easy to cast off the largest city in “Vacationland” as a place solely occupied by lobsters and lighthouses. Admittedly, there are plenty of both, but Portland has become home to a world-class food and drinks scene. It’s almost impossible to have a bad meal in Portland, just as it’s unlikely to stumble into any type of drinking establishment, from dive to concert venue, and not find something great in your glass.
Topsham and Skowhegan Fair
It's going to be a busy week with double the fair fun with both the Topsham and Skowhegan fairs opening this week. The 168th Topsham Fair runs for six days starting on Tuesday, August 9th, and running through Sunday, August 14th. The Topsham Fair celebrates Maine's thriving agriculture with plenty of agricultural and farm exhibits. The Skowhegan State Fair runs for ten days and starts on Thursday, August 11th, and runs through Saturday, August 20th. The Skowhegan State Fair was first held in 1818 and is the nation's oldest consecutively running agricultural fair.
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
mainepublic.org
The warming Gulf of Maine has contributed to Maine's recent hot weather
Temperatures were a bit cooler around Maine on Wednesday, but the past week has seen near-record heat across northern New England. A daily record high was set in Portland. Concord, New Hampshire hit 90 degrees for a full week. And it all comes amidst the state's ongoing drought. Maine Public's...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
A nugget of good news
Are you reeling as the TV talking heads and internet trolls hammer us with a torrent of awful news?. I am a news junky. But I get a headache from the constant drone of alleged experts dissecting the Capitol Insurrection, the southern border crisis, European war, Chinese saber rattling, abortion election fraud, inflation, and a laptop that may have belonged to the President’s wayward son.
wgan.com
Osprey pilots conclude training exercises in Portland area
You may have spotted them in the skies over Portland in recent days, but the U.S. Marine Corps says the Osprey aircraft have headed back to home base. The Marine Corps says the V-22 Osprey flights in the area were part of routine training. They arrived at the Portland Jetport last week, according to the Portland Press Herald, and were flying back to their home base in New River, North Carolina this week.
wabi.tv
Former Augusta Chipotle employees unable to get jobs at neighboring locations
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former workers from the Chipotle in Augusta say they have been black-listed from working at neighboring stores. What was once a busy Chipotle at the Marketplace in Augusta now has the door off the hinges and equipment coming out. “It’s weird to see it outside of...
WGME
Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Portland, Maine to Nova Scotia
Leave the city behind and enjoy a laid-back international adventure along the Northern Atlantic Seaboard, discovering numerous quaint towns, hiking trails and lookouts as you journey on the road trip from Portland, Maine to Nova Scotia, the maritime province of Canada. The 630-mile road trip from Portland, Maine to Nova...
northeastern.edu
Roux Institute unveils plans for permanent home with support of Portland community
Roux Institute unveils plans for permanent home with support of Portland community. Plans to build a state-of-the-art waterfront campus for Northeastern’s Roux Institute in Portland, Maine, were overwhelmingly supported by members of the public who spoke out during a Planning Board meeting on Tuesday. “I think the future is...
wabi.tv
Maine’s property tax stabilization for senior citizens law takes effect
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WMTW) - City and town assessors across the state are rolling out the law that allows older people to freeze their property tax bills. Cape Elizabeth’s town assessor said he has a list of about 250 senior citizens who may qualify for the program. The applications...
WMTW
Gorham Dairy Farm burns to the ground, killing several cows as dozens of others rescued
GORHAM, Maine — A century-old dairy farm in Gorham was reduced to rubble after a three-alarm fire Tuesday night. Gorham's fire chief said the call came in at 8:41 p.m. Within minutes, crews arrived at Flaggy Meadow Farm on Flaggy Meadow Road. Flames were shooting up the side of one of the barns, firefighters said.
WGME
Changes along Sebago Lake's shoreline draw scrutiny, concern for drinking water
RAYMOND (WGME)-- Building restrictions around Sebago Lake are meant to protect the drinking water for hundreds of thousands of Mainers, but according to leaders in one town, not everyone is playing by the rules. Officials in the town of Raymond say a property owner is making drastic changes along the...
Chipotle blacklists Augusta employees who filed to unionize
Maine AFL-CIO announced Monday in a news release that Chipotle Mexican Grill is reportedly blacklisting its former Augusta location employees by refusing to allow them to be hired at other Chipotle locations in Maine. According to the release, workers from the Augusta Chipotle store discovered the blacklisting through applying to...
