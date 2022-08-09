Kenneth Walker shines at Seahawks training camp

SEATTLE, Wash. (WLNS) – Former Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III is claiming our 6 Sports Champion Play of the week award for taking it to the house in Seattle.

Training camp is in full swing for the Seahawks and K-9 was caught doing K-9 things, juking and jiving into the endzone for a touchdown.

He’s letting everyone in Seattle know not to sleep on him and that’s why Walker’s TD is our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

