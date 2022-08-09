ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Kenneth Walker shines at Seahawks training camp

By Audrey Dahlgren
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovI6J_0hAJdyrg00

SEATTLE, Wash. (WLNS) – Former Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III is claiming our 6 Sports Champion Play of the week award for taking it to the house in Seattle.

Training camp is in full swing for the Seahawks and K-9 was caught doing K-9 things, juking and jiving into the endzone for a touchdown.

He’s letting everyone in Seattle know not to sleep on him and that’s why Walker’s TD is our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Biden in a tough spot on Trump after FBI Mar-a-Lago search

(The Hill) — President Joe Biden is in a tough spot following the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, facing a delicate dance of handling the situation while steadfastly appearing not to politically taint the Department of Justice (DOJ). Republican lawmakers almost immediately lashed...
POTUS
WLNS

Mason man finds stolen car after police are too busy to help

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Three car thefts and three car break-ins occurred over the weekend in Mason. All in the same apartment complex. Three victims at Beacon Lake Apartments woke up Sunday morning to a nightmare. Their cars were missing. When they called the police, they say they were told they were busy and no […]
MASON, MI
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Washington Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
WLNS

One car, two stolen semi-truck computers, & two wanted

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan are staying busy this week, with four different cases that they need your help with. Two cases involve requests for information, and the two other cases involve two people wanted for felony arrest out of Lansing. Have any information regarding the cases mentioned below? Call Crime […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Walker Iii
WLNS

Henry Ford Hospital seeing COVID hospitalizations

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Doctors at Henry Ford Health in Jackson say despite being nearly two and a half years into the pandemic hospitalizations remain steady. Patients with the virus are filling up around ten percent of hospital beds. “It is discouraging. We’d want to see that we are not still at those levels at […]
JACKSON, MI
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: D.K. Metcalf’s new contract is a stepping stone

The Seattle Seahawks made good on their word about working on getting a deal done with rising start D.K. Metcalf. Let’s review the details and look toward Metcalf’s future with the team. The Seattle Seahawks and D.K. Metcalf agreed to an extension last month. Thus making Seattle true...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

SPARROW: Emergency rooms overwhelmed with patients

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual. Officials say more and more patients are coming in for non-life-threatening injuries and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Sparrow Officials say some patients have even waited up to 48 hours to receive care, […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Seahawks Running Back Suffered Injury On Thursday

In 2018, the Seattle Seahawks shocked the football world by drafting running back Rashaad Penny in the first round. Over the course of his four seasons with the team, Penny struggled to live up to his draft stock. He suffered a number of soft tissue injuries that have plagued him throughout his career thus far.
SEATTLE, WA
WLNS

Man arrested for ‘slaying’ at GM Orion Assembly plant

UPDATE: (11 a.m.) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Gregory Lanier Robertson of Pontiac. Robertson was killed Thursday in Orion Township. For more details read the story below. OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 49-year-old Pontiac man was killed at the GM Assembly Plant in Orion Township Thursday morning, according […]
PONTIAC, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Pete Carroll Practice Video

Pete Carroll is 70 years old, but the Seattle Seahawks head coach sure doesn't look it. This week, a video of the Seahawks head coach sprinting down the field went viral on social media. Carroll looks ready for the season. "The fastest 50 ever ran in a pair of Air...
SEATTLE, WA
WLNS

WLNS

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy