Former first-round defensive back Deandre Baker cut by Chiefs

By Juan Cisneros
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs have cut former first-round draft pick Deandre Baker.

According to several reports , the former New York Giants defensive back who spent the last two seasons in Kansas City is no longer on the roster.

Baker played 10 games for the Chiefs and fractured his femur against the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, placing him on the injured list in January 2021.

He registered his first career sack in that same game.

Before signing with the Chiefs, he was waived by the Giants for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm alongside Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks.

In November 2020, the charges against Baker were dropped.

