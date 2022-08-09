Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
This Texas School District May Start Closing Schools On Election Day
The proposal wants to change that day to a virtual professional development day.
Six major North Texas school districts begin classes today
A half-dozen large North Texas school districts are open for business today. It’s the first day of class for students in Allen, Frisco, Lewisville, McKinney, Plano and Hurst-Euless-Bedford
New community resource hub opens at Dallas ISD's Lincoln High School
DALLAS — Students, parents, and neighbors around Lincoln High School in South Dallas will have a new space on campus focused on connecting the community with a variety of resources. Lincoln High School and a variety of community partners unveiled the school’s new Community Resource Hub on Thursday. The...
keranews.org
RJ Construction declares bankruptcy amid legal battle with Arlington school district
Filings in the Northern District of Texas U.S. Bankruptcy Court list the value of his company assets for RJ Construction between $1 million and $10 million and up to 199 creditors. His South Carolina business listing, RJC Carolina, lists between $100,000 and $600,000 in assets and up to 49 creditors.
RJ Construction files for bankruptcy amid legal fight with Arlington ISD, customers claim they're out thousands of dollars
ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington construction company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy this week as its owner continued to fight Arlington ISD over payment for helping repair Sam Houston High School, which was damaged when the campus' pipes burst during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. Dozens of customers...
Lewisville ISD board approves minimum wage raise, retention incentive for child nutrition staff
The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a compensation adjustment for the Child Nutrition Department during its Aug. 8 meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a compensation adjustment for the Child Nutrition Department during its Aug. 8 meeting. The move will increase child...
Another H-E-B in DFW means another job fair with 700 positions: Here's when and where
PLANO, Texas — Another H-E-B grocery store is set to open in Collin County soon. Which means another job fair with hundreds of positions available. H-E-B, the popular San Antonio-based grocery chain that's made a recent expansion into North Texas, is looking to fill 700 positions for its new Plano store on Saturday, the company announced Tuesday night.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Announces New Store Coming to Tarrant County
H-E-B's North Texas expansion is now spreading into Tarrant County. The Texas-based retailer announced Thursday that a new H-E-B store will be built in Mansfield. Tarrant County's first H-E-B will be built at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street on 28 acres already owned by the San Antonio-based company. A Thursday news release did not say when the store will be open, but crews will break ground early next year.
keranews.org
Dallas ISD ex-superintendent may still run for office while taking on education consulting gigs
Hinojosa is now an education consultant but remains interested in running for office, which was rumored when he first announced he was leaving. Hinojosa says he’ll help clients of the company Engage2Learn about 50 days of the year. He also just formed his own consulting business, the Together Network...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local School Districts Getting Competitive with Pay Increases for Teachers
Across North Texas, there are hundreds of job openings in schools across the area. Districts have been doing what they can to stay competitive in the market and for many of them, that means raising pay. According to a new ranking from the National Education Association, Texas public school teachers...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Free and Reduced School Lunch Program Requirements Changing for Some Districts
For many families right now shopping for groceries can be challenging. "I'm on a super small budget so whatever deals are for the week is how I shop," shopping mother Jessica Kelly said. That could also affect what goes in a child's lunchbox. "I feel like the kids are suffering...
Dallas ISD considering canceling classes on Election Day
The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees will consider a change to the school calendar when they meet today. Board members are being asked to cancel classes on November 8th
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD to start charging for meals at schools
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced on Wednesday that free meals are no longer going to be available at schools. The school district said that COVID-19 funding that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students was not authorized to continue during the 2022-2023 school year. Starting Wednesday, the school district began providing letters to households of the children in the district. Those letters showed eligibility benefits and what the households need to do to apply. The applications are based on household income and other programs the applicant is a part of. The district's meal benefits clerk will review the applications and determine eligibility. The applications are now open and can be filled out here and you can check out eligibility requirements here. The district said that applications can be submitted anytime during the school year. Fort Worth ISD also reminded parents this week to apply for reduced or free lunches for the school year since the government funding ended.
Oak Cliff elementary school makes back-to-school rap video set to viral TikTok song
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have TikTok, you’ve probably heard the famous rap on the social media platform “My money don’t jiggle jiggle; it folds.”. Well, here is the remix you didn’t know you needed. John F. Peeler Elementary has dropped an official rap song and music video on the school’s YouTube page titled “Dream in Gold.” The video, with more than 1,500 views features the school’s principal Tito Salas performing the rap, sometimes in a pirate getup.
starlocalmedia.com
Learn about the past, present and future of Mesquite's Town East Mall
Since 1971, Town East Mall has stood as a gathering space for shoppers within Mesquite and from outside the city limits. As it has continued evolving over the past 50 years, Mesquite’s Town East district has drawn a plethora of businesses that have created the largest contributor of sales and property taxes to the city, according to Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram.
WFAA
Omni Dallas Hotel is hiring
More students will head back to class next week. With the kids away parents and others have more time to make some extra money. Luckily, there are some exciting job opportunities at Omni Dallas Hotel. For more information, go to OmniHotels.com/careers.
fox4news.com
Jennifer Hudson surprises students at Dallas high school
DALLAS - Actor and singer Jennifer Hudson surprised students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts. The students at the school near Downtown Dallas were surprised and honored to see Hudson walk into the building as they were rehearsing for a musical performance. "I didn’t even know...
keranews.org
Hey, Dallas: Plan on seeing the cost of trash and water going up
Fees are expected to increase for city water, storm drainage and sanitation services. The monthly sanitation fee will go up by 4.4%. Residents will pay a new fee of $35.81. Council Member Cara Mendelsohn says she's concerned that the increase will not go over well with her residents in Far North Dallas district.
peoplenewspapers.com
Preston Hollow’s Getting a “Hidden” Tex-Mex Restaurant
Jon Alexis, owner of Preston Hollow staple TJ’s Seafood, announced he will open Escondido Tex-Mex Patio sometime this winter. The new venture will be in the space occupied by Ruggeri’s Italian restaurant for 13 years but closed permanently after the October 2019 tornado. Escondido’s opening will fill a Tex-Mex food void in Preston Royal created when Cantina Laredo closed its Preston Royal Village location in December 2020.
Dallas police looking for man who stole $8,000 in musical equipment from church
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are looking for the suspect in a burglary. A man took nearly $8,000 in musical equipment from Iglesia Gracia Divina, located at 2527 W. Colorado Boulevard. On Aug. 4, at about 12:30 a.m., the man broke into the church, damaging a window.Police say the man has a distinctive tattoo on the outside of his left forearm. Anyone with information is asked to call 214-671-0546 and reference case No. 143603-2022.
