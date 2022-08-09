Read full article on original website
The 1,049 HP Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar May Take on the Nürburgring Record
Click here to read the full article. The Mercedes-AMG One is a complex bit of kit. Touting a Formula 1-derived plug-in hybrid drivetrain with 1.6-liter V-6 that spins to a dizzying 11,000 rpm, the heavily scooped, spoilered, and finned hypercar has experienced serious setbacks since it first dropped cover at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017. Daimler’s then-boss Dieter Zetsche and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 ace Lewis Hamilton touted the car as a race car disguised as a road car, and by all accounts the consumer product is actually more mechanically ambitious than its F1 counterpart. Hence development hell through the...
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class spy shots: New nameplate to replace C- and E-Class coupes
Sedan sales may be on the decline but the situation is even worse when it comes to sporty two-door cars. As a result most automakers have either scaled back the number of coupes and convertibles they offer or dropped the body styles altogether. Mercedes-Benz is one of those automakers who...
MotorAuthority
Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric brings back the dune buggy for EV era
The classic Meyers Manx dune buggy has returned as an EV. The new Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric is scheduled to make its public debut next week during the Quail, A Motorsports Gathering at Monterey Car Week. Designed by Freeman Thomas, whose résumé includes the Volkswagen New Beetle and the original...
The legendary ‘dune buggy’ is back with an electric motor
The Manx 2.0 closely follows in the original's footsteps with its rugged yet voluptuous silhouette. The vehicle's predecessor was a kit car built on a shortened, taller-wheeled, more maneuverable modified Volkswagen Beetle chassis. The electric buggy will be driven by two motors at the rear. The U.S.-based carmaker Meyers Manx,...
Buick, GMC Now Require $1,500 OnStar Subscription On New Vehicles
Shoppers who checked out a new Buick or GMC vehicle this summer were likely left scratching their heads looking at the window sticker. Since June 2, both General Motors brands have been selling vehicles with an optional OnStar package as standard equipment with no, uh, option to remove it, according to the Detroit Free Press. This forces buyers to pay $1,500 for three years of service whether they want it or not.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
2023 Subaru Ascent Price Starts At $35,120, Nears $50,000 In Top Trim
In June, Subaru announced the 2023 Ascent with a small facelift and new features. Now, we have pricing for the entire Ascent lineup, and the MSRP starts at $33,895. Once the mandatory $1,225 destination charge is included, the total entry-level cost is $35,120. At that price, you'll get the base...
2023 Jeep Gladiator Gets Eyeball-Searing High Velocity Paint Option
Among the many automotive brands existing beneath the Stellantis umbrella, few offer such a creative palette of exterior paint options as Dodge and Jeep. That goes for actual colors as well as the names used to describe them, and as of today, there's something new for the Jeep Gladiator that's sure to grab your attention.
One-Owner Mercedes Uber-SUV For Sale on Cars & Bids
This vehicle is a surprising combination of performance and utility. For a while, the idea of a crossover SUV seemed to be dominant in the automotive industry because of its great utility and car-like performance. However, just as every type of vehicle fades in and out of popularity with time, the crossover eventually left the public spotlight in favor of performance coupes and sedans. This has made these vehicles highly underestimated in terms of performance and daily drivability. Mercedes got the formula right with their incredible ML63 platform; you'll see why pretty soon. If you're skeptical of this vehicle's greatness, here's a perfect example of how to build a fast, fun, and dependable crossover SUV the right way.
Ferdinand Porsche's Grandson Teases New 540-HP Porsche GTL Coupe
For particularly affluent Porsche collectors, buying a "normal" Porsche 911 Carrera or snapping up a carefully preserved classic at auction isn't always enough. That's where companies like Singer Vehicle Design fit in, able to produce entirely unique and exceptionally high quality versions of the classic sports car. Bespoke sports car brand Feuerbach Designworks want a slice of this lucrative market, too, and with a tag line like "for the few, not for the many", the company knows exactly who it is targeting. Founded in 2019, Feuerbach has shared the first bit of information about its launch model, the Feuerbach Porsche GTL Coupe.
Bentley Celebrates 20 Years In China With Four Special Mulliner Cars
Bentley is over a century old, but its presence in China is much younger. The luxury automaker is celebrating 20 years in the Asian country, and it's doing so by launching four limited-edition Mulliner models. Bentley will produce 80 in total – 20 of each, with Mulliner creating unique specifications for each model that are based on famous London locations.
Top Speed
Novitec Refines The Look and Performance of the McLaren 765LT Spider
Can The McLaren 765 LT Score An Upset Victory Over The Tesla Model S Plaid On The Drag Strip?. Just like the 765LT Coupe, the Spider is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo M840T V-8 engine that delivers a total of 755 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. However, as you are probably used to by now, Novitec is using every chance it gets - in this case, every powerful V-8 engine it can put its hands on - to further improve car performance. The tuner is updating the V-8 engine with the N-TRONIC plug-and-play auxiliary control unit. This new system introduces specially developed maps for injection, ignition, and boost pressure control. Novitec also installed a new high-performance exhaust system and ceramic-coated turbo inlet pipes. As a result, the 765LT Spider now delivers a total of 855 horsepower at 7,400 RPM and 662 pound-feet of torque at 6,300 RPM.
Tiny Four-Cylinder Engine Is A Mechanical Marvel That Actually Runs
An internal combustion engine with a flathead layout is the type of simple, yet robust design you'd find in a Ford Model T and lots of other early automobiles. In this video, the YouTuber JohnnyQ90 builds a tiny, yet fully functional example and showcases the entire project. Where just about...
BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Spied Making Great Sounds While Lapping Nurburgring
BMW will reportedly make just 50 of them. BMW is busy turning the M4 into the 3.0 CSL Hommage. The development requires lots of laps around the track, and that process is currently underway at the Nürburgring. This video shows the upcoming, limited-run model on the move around the famous circuit.
Porsche 911 Answers The Question Of Whether Bigger (Tires) Is Better
How much difference does an inch make? If we're talking about the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S NAO tires that come on the Porsche 911, then there's a big distinction between them. In this video, Tyre Reviews tests both sizes and digs into their characteristics. Michelin makes the Pilot Sport 4S...
Manhart MH3 GTR Tunes BMW M3 Competition To 641 HP
The German tuner Manhart gets ahold of the latest BMW M3 Competition and tunes it to create the one-off MH3 GTR. The company gives the speedy sedan comprehensive upgrades to the powertrain, suspension, and styling. The MH3 GTR continues to use the S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. Manhart's MHtronik auxiliary control...
Road & Track
Watch a McLaren 765LT Hit 200 MPH on the Autobahn
When it comes to the modern lineup of supercar offerings, the McLaren 765LT ranks right up there with the most hardcore of the bunch. Thanks to the folks over at TopAutoNL, we have a chance to see this immense performance at work on the German Autobahn. A true successor to...
Double-Decker Bus Converted Into Two-Story RV For Family Of Eight
Downsizing into a motorhome or RV is difficult enough, but it proves extra challenging when you have to bring along a half dozen kids. The Evelyn family found a solution, converting a double-decker bus into their two-story motorhome that features two bathrooms and a rooftop patio. The RV's entrance is...
motor1.com
New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Interior Glimpsed In Spy Video
The E-Class is currently one of the oldest products in the model range of Mercedes-Benz. Launched in 2016, the W213 was facelifted last year but soon the mid-size sedan (and wagon in some markets) will be retired. Its successor is already under development and a new prototype was recently caught on camera showing glimpses of its interior for the first time.
Watch YouTuber’s four-cylinder engine that weighs 3 pounds function perfectly
A DIY kit lets you assemble a miniature flathead engine. The kit carries the tiniest of details needed for the design. When done right, it can produce 17.5cc displacement. Youtuber JohnnyQ90 has brought us some interesting videos in the past. This time around, he shows us how to assemble a tiny four-cylinder engine and spring it into action and pump out just a little over one unit cubic inch of displacement after fueling it with gasoline.
Motor1.com
