Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Blood clots, heart problems, kidney failure: COVID creates a higher risk for rare pediatric health problems, new CDC study finds
Kids who have had COVID are also more likely to develop Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune condition that destroys the body’s ability to make insulin, researchers found.
scitechdaily.com
What Is the Best Way To Treat Back Pain? A New Study Provides a Helpful Medication Guide
Medication should be used in conjunction with physical therapy, exercise regimens, and the treatment of the underlying degenerative disease process and medical illness. Growing numbers of elderly persons have spinal pain. Although medications are crucial for pain management, geriatric patients cannot utilize them too much due to decreased liver and kidney function, comorbid diseases, and polypharmacy (the simultaneous use of multiple drugs to treat medical conditions).
MedicalXpress
Training blood vessels may help protect against heart attack, stroke
The majority of heart attacks and strokes in the world are ischemic, meaning a clot or buildup of plaque in an artery prevents oxygen-rich blood from reaching cells in the heart or brain. Blocked for too long, tissues die. But similar to the way exercise helps muscles adapt to more...
Medical News Today
What do fatty liver disease specialists do?
Fatty liver disease, also known as hepatic steatosis, is a condition where a person has a buildup of fat in their liver. If a person has fatty liver disease, they may require treatment from a liver specialist. The National Institute for Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) notes that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
healio.com
Gut-based neurotoxin triggers inflammation associated with Alzheimer's disease
A neurotoxin derived from bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract has been identified as a major contributor to Alzheimer’s disease, researchers reported in Frontiers in Neurology. The microbial-generated neurotoxin lipopolysaccharide (LPS) is derived from the gut-based, gram-negative bacteria Bacteroides fragilis and creates a pro-inflammatory neurotoxin called BF-LPS, Walter J. Lukiw,...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Sneaky Causes Of Intense Back Pain That May Surprise You
If back pain is affecting your day-to-day life, you are not alone. Back pain is one of the leading complaints of patients to their healthcare providers.
Medical News Today
What are some blood pressure medications for kidney disease?
High blood pressure, or hypertension, can damage blood vessels and impair kidney function. Medications to lower blood pressure can help protect the kidneys. High blood pressure can damage blood vessels throughout the body, including in the kidneys, where it can impair kidney function. Alongside certain lifestyle adjustments, taking medications to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dear Doctor: Why are doctors waiting before performing surgery on my husband’s thoracic aortic aneurysm?
DEAR DR ROACH: My husband will be 83 in September and was recently diagnosed with an ascending thoracic aortic aneurysm measuring 4.8 cm. Five centimeters is when they do something. After hearing about the survival rate based on your recent column, along with your comment that “most people do not survive a rupture of the aorta,” I’m scared. Why do they wait until 5.0 or rupture? Doctor says to test again in six months and just keep his blood pressure down. Shouldn’t he be careful about strenuous activities until repair? We can only wait at this point, it seems. -- C.G.
Type 3 diabetes: symptoms, causes and treatments
While most of us are familiar with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, you may not have come across the term ‘type 3 diabetes’ before. First things first, this is not to be confused with type 3c diabetes, which is something else entirely. It is, however, related to insulin resistance in the brain.
Medical News Today
What are some medications for type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels become too high. A person can treat it with insulin and other medications. These medications reduce blood sugar levels to prevent symptoms and complications. A person can develop type 2 diabetes at any age,...
MedPage Today
Does Epstein-Barr Cause MS? Predicting Chronic TBI Pain; Neural Flexibility in ADHD
A review in Nature Reviews Microbiology looks at evidence that suggests Epstein-Barr virus is a causal agent for multiple sclerosis (MS). Lifelong engagement in activities and reading ability were linked with better cognitive abilities at age 69, even among people who had low childhood cognitive test scores. (Neurology) Tinnitus affects...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
Why Do Only Some People Get Type 2 Diabetes? A Study Sheds New Light
An Oregon State University study explains why not all obese patients get type 2 diabetes. A new analytical technique developed by researchers at Oregon State University provides insight into a longstanding type 2 diabetes mystery: Why some obese individuals get the disease while others don’t. One in ten Americans...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for diverticulitis?
Diverticulitis is an inflammatory condition of the colon. People may have mild symptoms or more severe complications that doctors can treat with medication or surgery. Some over-the-counter medications may worsen the condition, so people should speak with a doctor before taking any medications for diverticulitis. This article explores diverticulitis symptoms,...
MedicalXpress
Unhealthy cholesterol linked to long COVID and other prolonged illnesses
Scientists from King's working on the ZOE Health Study analyzed blood markers from 4,787 people and found that participants who had higher levels of harmful fats commonly linked to heart disease, were more likely to experience ongoing symptoms from both COVID-19 and non-COVID disease. Unlike a lot of research into...
Three Blood Tests That Can Track Your Longevity
Blood tests have been a mainstay of preventive health, and health experts can use blood tests to track your physical wellbeing over time.
Parents are giving kids smartphones at progressively younger ages
About 70 percent of parents surveyed say their children’s screen time has increased since 2020. The negatives include inhibiting social skills and exposure to inappropriate content.
Is There A Link Between Diabetes And Anemia?
Diabetes can increase your risk of developing many other health conditions, including anemia.
pharmacytimes.com
Daily Medication Pearl: Dalteparin Sodium (Fragmin)
Dalteparin sodium (Fragmin) is indicated for the extended treatment of symptomatic venous thromboembolism (VTE) to reduce VTE recurrence in adult patients with cancer, as well as several other indications. Dosing: Unstable angina: 120 international units (IU)/kg, DVT dosing could be from 2500 to 5000 IU. Dosage forms: Injection: 2500 IU/0.2...
MedicalXpress
AI + ECG heart trace can accurately predict diabetes and pre-diabetes
An artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm, derived from the features of individual heartbeats recorded on an ECG (electrocardiogram), can accurately predict diabetes and pre-diabetes, suggests preliminary research published in the online journal BMJ Innovations. If validated in larger studies, the approach could be used to screen for the disease in low...
Comments / 0