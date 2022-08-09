This incredible classic sports car is a sleek and classy roadster with power to match. The Shelby Cobra has long been one of the most desirable classic American performance models to ever hit the market. Under the hood was anything from a small block with high revving performance and lower power figures to some down-right ridiculous big-blocks with power to beat anything on the road. This particular vehicle is a stunning example which roars with a massive V8 engine and well-crafted exhaust. It's hard to go wrong with a Shelby Cobra and this is a great example of what made them so popular in their prime and the best part is, it's one of the few remaining original vehicles built for racing.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO