digg.com
This 'Skyrim' Mod Adds A 'Mordor'-Esque Nemesis System
"Shadow of Mordor's" Nemesis system comes to "Skyrim Special Edition" with a new mod, which turns your killers into terrible named Nemeses. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most...
Massive megastructures circle the Earth in trailer for sci-fi film 'Orbital'
Filmmaker Hashem Al-Ghaili has created a micro-budget sci-fi film with amazing visual effects in 'Orbital.'
CNET
If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong
Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
Xbox Releases Details Of Gamescom, Along With A Six-Hour Broadcast
This year, Xbox will be present at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, and it has already announced its formal lineup. A six-hour broadcast and details on several announced earlier titles are among the planned events. The Gamescom Xbox Booth The six-hour Live Broadcast will occur on Thursday, August 25, from 5...
Rare and Desirable Competition 427 Cobra Thunders To The Block in Monterey
This incredible classic sports car is a sleek and classy roadster with power to match. The Shelby Cobra has long been one of the most desirable classic American performance models to ever hit the market. Under the hood was anything from a small block with high revving performance and lower power figures to some down-right ridiculous big-blocks with power to beat anything on the road. This particular vehicle is a stunning example which roars with a massive V8 engine and well-crafted exhaust. It's hard to go wrong with a Shelby Cobra and this is a great example of what made them so popular in their prime and the best part is, it's one of the few remaining original vehicles built for racing.
The best thermal imaging binoculars in 2022
The best thermal imaging binoculars let you spot wildlife and people in darkness or camouflaged using their heat signature
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man - PS5 vs PC Max Settings Graphics Comparison
For this comparison, we ran Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 in 4K fidelity mode, which offers the highest resolution and ray traced reflections at 30fps. The PC version was set to 4K resolution max settings, including the highest level of ray tracing, using a machine with the following specs: RTX 3080 Ti, Intel i9-9900K CPU @ 3.60GHz, 1TB NVME SDD. Features like DLSS and upscaling were turned off for this comparison. PC was locked to 30fps for a stable frame rate.
James Ponsoldt Makes Movies for Adults, but His Kids’ Film Still Asks the Hard Questions
James Ponsoldt is expecting this question. Why did the guy who made films like “Smashed,” “The Spectacular Now,” and “The End of the Tour” — dark, knowing dramas about messed-up adults, typically with substance abuse problems and a host of neuroses — turn his attention to “Summering,” a film about four tween girls in the waning days of their favorite season? He’s got the answer in hand: He’s a parent of three kids, his wife Megan works in the public-school system, and this is the stuff he wants to share with his family. But the real answer? It’s still a James Ponsoldt...
digg.com
Google Tries Publicly Shaming Apple Into Adopting RCS
Google wants Apple to #GetTheMessage. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
IGN
Spider-Man Remastered PC Performance Review - PC vs PS5 vs Steam Deck
The anticipated Spider-Man Remastered PC release is almost here and we got the chance to test it on PC, PS5, and Steam Deck. This Spider-Man PC Review will look at how this port from Nixxes handles Ray Tracing, framerate, CPU utilization, and more.
Lab-grown Diamonds Cited as Future for Newcomer Jewelers, Behind the Hype
The lab-grown diamond has gained wider mainstream acceptance in recent years — bellying out from geopolitical supply chain issues for mined diamonds — and everyone wants in. But while many more brands are educating consumers that lab-grown diamonds are the same in chemical composition and looks, federal agencies...
Underrated sci-fi shooter is back from the dead
The 4v1 monster-hunting madness of Evolve has been given a new lease of life since 2K brought peer-to-peer servers and matchmaking back. Evolve is the follow-up to Turtle Rock Studios' Left 4 Dead. It saw the studio pivot from pitting players against zombie hordes, to tracking and hunting a player-controller monster instead. Were some people sore about it? Maybe. Were they desperate for Left 4 Dead 3? Yes, yes I was. But after just two years, dedicated server support was retired, and Turtle Rock went back to the zombie drawing board with Back 4 Blood.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Is Paris Burning? Free Online
Cast: Jean-Paul Belmondo Charles Boyer Leslie Caron Jean-Pierre Cassel George Chakiris. Near the end of World War II, Gen. Dietrich von Choltitz receives orders to burn down Paris if it becomes clear the Allies are going to invade, or if he cannot maintain control of the city. After much contemplation Choltitz decides to ignore his orders, enraging the Germans and giving hope to various resistance factions that the city will be liberated. Choltitz, along with Swedish diplomat Raoul Nordling, helps a resistance leader organize his forces.
PC Gamer is hiring a Magazine Editor in the UK
For nearly 30 years, we've been making the best magazine in gaming. We're looking for its next editor. For nearly three decades, PC Gamer magazine has been bringing the best coverage of PC gaming directly to reader's doors. Each issue is filled with expert buying advice, in-depth reporting, considered criticism and exclusive access to the platform's most exciting games. It's a long and storied publication that over the years has featured some of the finest writing you'll find about PC gaming and the wider hobby. And now you have the chance to take ownership of it, as we hire our next magazine editor.
U.K.・
NME
No More Robots has “half a dozen” games coming to Game Pass in the next 12 months
No More Robots’ company director Mike Rose has confirmed the studio has “half a dozen” games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next twelve months. Earlier today (August 10) Rose took to Twitter to thank Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer for “chatting” with a bunch of people from No More Robots.
How to watch Lightyear online - stream the new Pixar movie for less
Watch Lightyear for as little as possible with our guide to seeing the latest Pixar film
Nobody is playing Netflix games – but why?
It’s been a tough 2022 for Netflix so far. The streaming giant has had to contend with numerous unexpected issues in recent months – and, based on new data concerning its gaming division, things aren’t likely to improve any time soon. According to Apptopia, an app analytics...
Over 99% of Netflix subscribers aren’t playing its mobile games
We’re coming up on a year since Netflix began offering mobile games as part of its service. Everyone with a Netflix account has access to over 20 mobile games on iOS and Android that are completely free to play. They don’t require an additional subscription, they don’t have an upfront cost, and they don’t have in-app purchases. It may sound like a compelling perk, but it turns out that very few subscribers are actually playing these games.
