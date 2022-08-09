ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

This 'Skyrim' Mod Adds A 'Mordor'-Esque Nemesis System

"Shadow of Mordor's" Nemesis system comes to "Skyrim Special Edition" with a new mod, which turns your killers into terrible named Nemeses. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong

Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blade Runner#Video Game
Motorious

Rare and Desirable Competition 427 Cobra Thunders To The Block in Monterey

This incredible classic sports car is a sleek and classy roadster with power to match. The Shelby Cobra has long been one of the most desirable classic American performance models to ever hit the market. Under the hood was anything from a small block with high revving performance and lower power figures to some down-right ridiculous big-blocks with power to beat anything on the road. This particular vehicle is a stunning example which roars with a massive V8 engine and well-crafted exhaust. It's hard to go wrong with a Shelby Cobra and this is a great example of what made them so popular in their prime and the best part is, it's one of the few remaining original vehicles built for racing.
MONTEREY, CA
Gamespot

Marvel's Spider-Man - PS5 vs PC Max Settings Graphics Comparison

For this comparison, we ran Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 in 4K fidelity mode, which offers the highest resolution and ray traced reflections at 30fps. The PC version was set to 4K resolution max settings, including the highest level of ray tracing, using a machine with the following specs: RTX 3080 Ti, Intel i9-9900K CPU @ 3.60GHz, 1TB NVME SDD. Features like DLSS and upscaling were turned off for this comparison. PC was locked to 30fps for a stable frame rate.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
IndieWire

James Ponsoldt Makes Movies for Adults, but His Kids’ Film Still Asks the Hard Questions

James Ponsoldt is expecting this question. Why did the guy who made films like “Smashed,” “The Spectacular Now,” and “The End of the Tour” — dark, knowing dramas about messed-up adults, typically with substance abuse problems and a host of neuroses — turn his attention to “Summering,” a film about four tween girls in the waning days of their favorite season? He’s got the answer in hand: He’s a parent of three kids, his wife Megan works in the public-school system, and this is the stuff he wants to share with his family. But the real answer? It’s still a James Ponsoldt...
MOVIES
digg.com

Google Tries Publicly Shaming Apple Into Adopting RCS

Google wants Apple to #GetTheMessage. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Underrated sci-fi shooter is back from the dead

The 4v1 monster-hunting madness of Evolve has been given a new lease of life since 2K brought peer-to-peer servers and matchmaking back. Evolve is the follow-up to Turtle Rock Studios' Left 4 Dead. It saw the studio pivot from pitting players against zombie hordes, to tracking and hunting a player-controller monster instead. Were some people sore about it? Maybe. Were they desperate for Left 4 Dead 3? Yes, yes I was. But after just two years, dedicated server support was retired, and Turtle Rock went back to the zombie drawing board with Back 4 Blood.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Is Paris Burning? Free Online

Cast: Jean-Paul Belmondo Charles Boyer Leslie Caron Jean-Pierre Cassel George Chakiris. Near the end of World War II, Gen. Dietrich von Choltitz receives orders to burn down Paris if it becomes clear the Allies are going to invade, or if he cannot maintain control of the city. After much contemplation Choltitz decides to ignore his orders, enraging the Germans and giving hope to various resistance factions that the city will be liberated. Choltitz, along with Swedish diplomat Raoul Nordling, helps a resistance leader organize his forces.
TV & VIDEOS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer is hiring a Magazine Editor in the UK

For nearly 30 years, we've been making the best magazine in gaming. We're looking for its next editor. For nearly three decades, PC Gamer magazine has been bringing the best coverage of PC gaming directly to reader's doors. Each issue is filled with expert buying advice, in-depth reporting, considered criticism and exclusive access to the platform's most exciting games. It's a long and storied publication that over the years has featured some of the finest writing you'll find about PC gaming and the wider hobby. And now you have the chance to take ownership of it, as we hire our next magazine editor.
U.K.
TechRadar

Nobody is playing Netflix games – but why?

It’s been a tough 2022 for Netflix so far. The streaming giant has had to contend with numerous unexpected issues in recent months – and, based on new data concerning its gaming division, things aren’t likely to improve any time soon. According to Apptopia, an app analytics...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Over 99% of Netflix subscribers aren’t playing its mobile games

We’re coming up on a year since Netflix began offering mobile games as part of its service. Everyone with a Netflix account has access to over 20 mobile games on iOS and Android that are completely free to play. They don’t require an additional subscription, they don’t have an upfront cost, and they don’t have in-app purchases. It may sound like a compelling perk, but it turns out that very few subscribers are actually playing these games.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy