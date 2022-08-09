Earlier this month, we caught another look at MG's extreme electric roadster known as the Cyberster. It looks nothing like the MG roadsters of old as the company embraces electrification and what is clearly a totally different design language. But while the Cyberster looks decidedly futuristic, the brand is also paying attention to more sensible transportation in the form of the recently revealed MG4 EV and the car you see here, the new MG7 sports sedan. Shared via social media (hence the inconsistent image quality) and expected to go on sale in China later this year, the MG7 has a fastback-style design and sloping roofline that differentiates it from more conventional sedans. This is the first time that the MG7 nameplate has returned in almost a decade.

