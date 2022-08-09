Read full article on original website
Toyota offers to buy back SUVs with wheels that could fall off
We all have moments in our lives when we feel like the wheels are coming off, but Toyota is cautioning those who bought one particular model of their selection of SUVs that the situation may not simply be metaphorical if they continue driving it.
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
Most fuel-efficient trucks – from Jeep’s pickup to Ford’s hybrid Maverick
IT’S time to shatter the myth that all trucks are gas-guzzling machines. Here’s your look at the seven most fuel-efficient trucks available. The fact that Jeep sells a pickup truck may come as a surprise — but the real shock lies in this vehicle’s fuel economy.
New MG7 Could Have Been A Great Toyota Camry Rival
Earlier this month, we caught another look at MG's extreme electric roadster known as the Cyberster. It looks nothing like the MG roadsters of old as the company embraces electrification and what is clearly a totally different design language. But while the Cyberster looks decidedly futuristic, the brand is also paying attention to more sensible transportation in the form of the recently revealed MG4 EV and the car you see here, the new MG7 sports sedan. Shared via social media (hence the inconsistent image quality) and expected to go on sale in China later this year, the MG7 has a fastback-style design and sloping roofline that differentiates it from more conventional sedans. This is the first time that the MG7 nameplate has returned in almost a decade.
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
Body Found in Trunk of Car Bought at Auction: Police
The vehicle was meant to be checked by a third party before it went to auction, but it slipped by without inspection.
The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports
Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%
Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
2 Midsize 2022 Toyotas Are Top SUVs, But Only 1 Has Great Safety Ratings
The 2022 Toyota Highlander and 2022 Toyota 4Runner are two of the best midsize SUVs, but only 1 has great safety scores. The post 2 Midsize 2022 Toyotas Are Top SUVs, But Only 1 Has Great Safety Ratings appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best Used Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Years: Models to Buy and 1 to Avoid
In the United States, the Toyota Land Cruiser is dead. Should you buy a used version of this SUV? The post Best Used Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Years: Models to Buy and 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Two Auto Brands Dominate the Best Small SUVs of 2022
The best small SUVs of 2022 are dominated by two small automakers. The post Two Auto Brands Dominate the Best Small SUVs of 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
2023 Toyota Highlander Beats 2023 Subaru Ascent: SUV Showdown!
View this 2023 Toyota Highlander vs. 2023 Subaru Ascent head-to-head comparison and see the plethora of advantages for the Highlander. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander Beats 2023 Subaru Ascent: SUV Showdown! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
The Gin X Hybrid Offers E-Bike Features At Standard Bike Prices
A commuter or cargo e-bike is likely your best option if you want a nice electric bicycle that won't break the bank and can handle both city streets and hilly terrain. Indeed, there are several e-bikes like this from large and small manufacturers that arefit all sorts of budgets. The new Gin X hybrid e-bike is a great example of a no-frills, urban-focused e-bike that packs pretty impressive value.
This funky looking electric car wants to save the planet. Here’s what it’s like driving it
The Nimbus electric vehicle takes up less space than a traditional car and uses less energy. And it tilts to the side, like a motorcycle, when it turns.
Watch YouTuber’s four-cylinder engine that weighs 3 pounds function perfectly
A DIY kit lets you assemble a miniature flathead engine. The kit carries the tiniest of details needed for the design. When done right, it can produce 17.5cc displacement. Youtuber JohnnyQ90 has brought us some interesting videos in the past. This time around, he shows us how to assemble a tiny four-cylinder engine and spring it into action and pump out just a little over one unit cubic inch of displacement after fueling it with gasoline.
The 2023 Honda Pilot has been revealed, if you can find it
The 2023 Honda Pilot has been revealed. Sort of. The three-row Pilot is being redesigned on the platform used for the current Acura MDX. You'll have to squint really hard to see the vehicle, as it is shown from a great distance driving hidden on a rocky desert cliff. Zooming...
Lock Down Your Backup Plan With Amazon’s Generators
You won't always have access to a working outlet.
Autoblog
Car buyers paying more than MSRP feel lasting resentment
Last month, Cox Automotive research uncovered a brace of unpleasant findings for car buyers. The average transaction price for a new car hit $48,043. That figure was a ridiculous $895 more than the month before, and an even more ridiculous 12.7% more than in June 2021. And buyers were, on average, paying $1,000 over MSRP for the first half of this year. Research firm GfK Automotive has put numbers to the results of these market distortions — numbers that could help make sense about why OEMs continue to push various tactics to tamp down dealer markups. The short of it is that through May and June, GfK says 80% of car buyers paid MSRP or above, including 34% who "paid fees they had never heard of before." Afterward, data from roughly 40,000 shoppers showed that "Paying above MSRP leaves car buyers with strong negative feelings toward auto brands, dealerships."
MG Returns With An Affordable EV America Needs
Fans of British sports cars will enjoy this news; MG is back! The storied marque is now owned by a Chinese conglomerate with plans to sell mainstream electric vehicles, including a new roadster called the Cyberster (no relation to the Tesla Cybertruck). The first of these new EVs using the company's MSP (Modular Scalable Platform) has arrived, dubbed the MG4 Electric. It's a compact hatchback that doesn't look too distant from the Chevrolet Bolt. Of course, it won't be sold in the United States, but we believe this is the type of forbidden EV fruit that America needs more of. Here are the specs:
