OSU-OKC nursing students pass national licensing exam at 100% rate
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The first class of Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City’s newest nursing program passed its licensing exam at a 100% rate. University officials said all nine graduates of OSU-OKC’s inaugural LPN/paramedic to registered nurse class passed the national licensure test to become registered nurses on the first attempt.
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
kosu.org
Headlines: Norman turnpike expansion, Critical Race Theory & Remembering Clu Galager
A turnpike expansion in Norman clears another hurdle. (NewsOK) Attorney General rejects call of new hearing for Richard Glossip. (NewsOK) Contract termination proceedings for Epic officially come to an end. (Tulsa World) Western Heights Board slams audit. (NewsOK) ACLU Oklahoma files lawsuit over the state’s so-called Critical Race Theory ban....
seminoletribune.org
Owachige Osceola’s 2013 death draws new attention
HOLLYWOOD – It’s been almost nine years since 27-year-old Owachige Osceola, of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, was found dead in her apartment in Norman, Oklahoma. The Norman Police Department and Osceola’s family say she was murdered, but no one has ever been charged. However, the case has received more attention recently from a new podcast and a renewed call to action by those close to the investigation.
ou.edu
OU Names New Vice President and General Counsel
The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. An OU alumnus with more than 30 years of legal experience, Paliotta will return to his alma mater on Oct. 1 from the Oklahoma City law firm Hartzog Conger Cason LLP, where he serves as a member of its executive committee. His legal expertise spans a wide range of practice areas, including business and financial transactions, health care, complex contract negotiations, real estate finance, securities and business law, tax planning and tax controversies, and sports franchise matters.
kosu.org
Texas students help make up for enrollment losses at Oklahoma colleges
Brayden Sieau knows it might be an anecdotal observation. But still, he can’t help but notice something about his fellow drivers around his college campus. “I honestly think that I see more Texas license plates in Norman than Oklahoma license plates,” he said. “It’s kind of crazy.”
KOCO
Stitt agrees with sanction after state board of education downgrades school’s accreditation
MUSTANG, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt said he agreed with the sanction after the state Board of Education downgraded a school’s education. For the first time, Stitt talked about the punishment. This goes back to the bill that includes critical race theory, which the governor supports. The state...
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
KOCO
OKC to draw water from Lake Canton to increase water levels at Lake Hefner
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officials announced Thursday that utility officials are working to draw water from Lake Canton because water levels at Lake Hefner are low. The water from northwestern Oklahoma is needed to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner, according to a news release. Lake Hefner serves as a primary drinking water source for Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma group awarded grant for 'fair chance' hiring efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Just Trust has awarded grant money to several organizations in Oklahoma as a part of criminal justice reform efforts. One such group in the state, the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council, is using the grant to connect job seekers with criminal records to careers.
Carvana hoping to hire 100 people in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new job, Carvana is hosting its own hiring event.
KOCO
Mid-Del students can’t go to school due to enrollment application issues, parents say
DEL CITY, Okla. — Parents of Mid-Del students claimed their children can’t go to school due to a backlog of enrollment applications. On Wednesday, parents reached out to KOCO 5 saying some students are not enrolled in classes. They showed up for school and were sent back home.
Oklahoma Schools Still Looking To Hire At Least 200 Teachers Ahead Of Academic Year
Students are preparing to head back to the classroom this week despite the Oklahoma State School Boards Association reporting at 200 teaching openings across the state. The teacher shortage has been an ongoing issue here in Oklahoma and across the nation. Oklahoma City Public Schools is looking to fill around...
Edmond police assures officers looking out for elementary schools
Edmond Police Department personnel are reassuring community members that although School Resource Officers are not permanently assigned to the city's elementary schools, officers are looking out for those schools.
Oklahoma Daily
OU President Joseph Harroz appoints new vice president and general counsel, pending Board of Regents' approval
Armand Paliotta, a two-time alumnus of OU, will become the new vice president and general counsel starting on Oct. 1, pending approval from the OU Board of Regents. OU President Joseph Harroz announced the appointment on Tuesday in a press release. The position was previously held by Anil V. Gollahalli,...
news9.com
OKC Ranks 3rd In Nation For Apartment Size-Cost Ratio
Oklahoma City ranked third in the country for apartments with the most "bang for your buck." The average apartment in Oklahoma City costs $917 a month, but the average size of an apartment is 850 square feet. Amarillo, Texas had the most cost effective rent on average ($879).
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to ask for bond funds for proposed turnpike
All eyes are on a vote that will affect the future of turnpike expansion in Oklahoma.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lincoln Riley reportedly squabbled with Oklahoma about facilities, resources
Former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley made big headlines when he left the Sooners for the USC job. There were some jabs, albeit worth taking seriously, that Riley was afraid of making the move into the SEC. As it turns out, Riley might not have been afraid of the challenge of...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Oklahoma City For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Oklahoma City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Oklahoma City has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
Ponca City News
VFW Commander recognized as Oklahoma Veteran of the Year
Body Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Gary Miles was recently recognized as the Oklahoma Veteran of the Year by the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The award was presented by Retired Navy Master Chief Larry Van Schuyver, Purple Heart Association State Commander, at their awards ceremony in El Reno, Oklahoma.
