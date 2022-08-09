ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Z94

Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History

OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: Norman turnpike expansion, Critical Race Theory & Remembering Clu Galager

A turnpike expansion in Norman clears another hurdle. (NewsOK) Attorney General rejects call of new hearing for Richard Glossip. (NewsOK) Contract termination proceedings for Epic officially come to an end. (Tulsa World) Western Heights Board slams audit. (NewsOK) ACLU Oklahoma files lawsuit over the state’s so-called Critical Race Theory ban....
NORMAN, OK
seminoletribune.org

Owachige Osceola’s 2013 death draws new attention

HOLLYWOOD – It’s been almost nine years since 27-year-old Owachige Osceola, of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, was found dead in her apartment in Norman, Oklahoma. The Norman Police Department and Osceola’s family say she was murdered, but no one has ever been charged. However, the case has received more attention recently from a new podcast and a renewed call to action by those close to the investigation.
NORMAN, OK
ou.edu

OU Names New Vice President and General Counsel

The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. An OU alumnus with more than 30 years of legal experience, Paliotta will return to his alma mater on Oct. 1 from the Oklahoma City law firm Hartzog Conger Cason LLP, where he serves as a member of its executive committee. His legal expertise spans a wide range of practice areas, including business and financial transactions, health care, complex contract negotiations, real estate finance, securities and business law, tax planning and tax controversies, and sports franchise matters.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kosu.org

Texas students help make up for enrollment losses at Oklahoma colleges

Brayden Sieau knows it might be an anecdotal observation. But still, he can’t help but notice something about his fellow drivers around his college campus. “I honestly think that I see more Texas license plates in Norman than Oklahoma license plates,” he said. “It’s kind of crazy.”
TEXAS STATE
Z94

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
KOCO

OKC to draw water from Lake Canton to increase water levels at Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officials announced Thursday that utility officials are working to draw water from Lake Canton because water levels at Lake Hefner are low. The water from northwestern Oklahoma is needed to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner, according to a news release. Lake Hefner serves as a primary drinking water source for Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma group awarded grant for 'fair chance' hiring efforts

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Just Trust has awarded grant money to several organizations in Oklahoma as a part of criminal justice reform efforts. One such group in the state, the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council, is using the grant to connect job seekers with criminal records to careers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OKC Ranks 3rd In Nation For Apartment Size-Cost Ratio

Oklahoma City ranked third in the country for apartments with the most "bang for your buck." The average apartment in Oklahoma City costs $917 a month, but the average size of an apartment is 850 square feet. Amarillo, Texas had the most cost effective rent on average ($879).
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Things To Do In Oklahoma City For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Oklahoma City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Oklahoma City has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

VFW Commander recognized as Oklahoma Veteran of the Year

Body Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Gary Miles was recently recognized as the Oklahoma Veteran of the Year by the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The award was presented by Retired Navy Master Chief Larry Van Schuyver, Purple Heart Association State Commander, at their awards ceremony in El Reno, Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE

