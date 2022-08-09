Read full article on original website
Wyoming volleyball opens fall camp
LARAMIE -- The 2022 Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team opened fall camp Tuesday with its first practices in preparation for the upcoming season. The Cowgirls will have four days with two practices each day, before transitioning to once daily the rest of camp and once the fall semester starts. UW enters...
Contos Named Next Cheyenne Frontier Days General Chairman
The Cheyenne Frontier Days Board of Directors has tapped John Contos to head up the nine committees responsible for putting on the "Daddy of 'em All." Contos takes the reigns from outgoing General Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler, whose term just ended. "I am honored, excited and humbled to be selected...
DA Declines to File Murder Charge in Fatal Cheyenne Stabbing
An alleged murderer is set to be released from jail tomorrow, Aug. 13, after the Laramie County District Attorney's Office failed to charge her within 72 hours of her arrest. Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, of Cheyenne, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, for the second-degree murder of Jess Smith, 58, of Cheyenne.
Prost! Black Tooth Brewing In Cheyenne Announces Oktoberfest Date
Ok, this is not a drill, Black Tooth has announced their annual Oktoberfest!. If you've missed out on the last two Oktoberfest celebrations at Black Tooth in the past couple of years, it's the best party of the year. They go all out, they have tons of activities, oh and BEER. Yes, Black Tooth has one of my favorite Oktoberfest brews and they will be pouring easy.
Cheyenne Parking Officers’ Goal: Barnacle Five Cars Per Week
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says despite recent enforcement efforts aimed at getting people with overdue parking tickets to pay up, the city is still owed $204,000 in unpaid fines. That number stems from 3,400 unpaid parking tickets in the city. Collins says effective immediately the city will be looking for...
NWS Cheyenne: Hot With Increasing Chances for Storms Late Week
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could pick up some desperately needed rain over the next week. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says while it will be mainly hot and dry east of the Laramie Range on Thursday, areas west of Interstate 25 can expect to see afternoon and evening showers and storms.
Cheyenne Firefighters Battle Early Morning Ridge Road Blaze
A house fire that was reported early Friday morning in the 5000 block of Ridge Road caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, but no injuries. That's according to a news release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue. According to the release, crews were called to the scene at 3:37 a.m. to find...
Person of Interest Sought After Man Stabbed to Death in Cheyenne
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest following an early morning fatal stabbing in south Cheyenne. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says deputies were called to the scene in the 700 block of Mitchell Court shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday and arrived to find a man suffering from a stab wound.
