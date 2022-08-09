ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver alert canceled for Tulsa woman

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

UPDATE: Long has been located so the silver alert was canceled.

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for a missing 77-year-old Tulsa woman.

A silver alert has been issued for 77-year-old Donna Long. Long was last seen around 12 p.m. in the 4600 block of S. 30th W. Ave. on Monday.

Two Oklahoma teens shot at during road rage incident, one shot in the neck

Long is described as a white woman, standing 5’2″ tall, and weighing 250 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans. She may be driving a white 2007 Nissan Maxima. The vehicle has damage to the rear and has no tail light.

According to the alert, Long suffers from kidney failure and may have undocumented cognitive issues.

If you see Long, call 911.

