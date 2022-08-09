Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
280living.com
ExpectCare looking for volunteers
ExpectCare is care that is focused on the physical, emotional, and spiritual support for patients who are faced with life limiting illnesses. The program serves six counties throughout the state and has a majority of their patients in Shelby and Jefferson counties. In addition to all the services provided by...
Glendale Farms Preserve fails to pass during Trussville Council
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Glendale Farms Preserve failed to pass during the Trussville Council meeting on Tuesday, August 9. Glendale Farms Planned Urban Development (PUD) finally went before the council for a vote after two requests to go back before Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Board for modifications. The council ultimately voted no, with […]
New Members Appointed to BMA Board
The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to appoint seven members to the Birmingham Museum of Art’s board of directors, including four new members and three reappointments. Departing member Braxton Goodrich will be replaced by fellow Mike & Gillian Goodrich Foundation board member Grace Goodrich, who also works as a development consultant and grant writer and served as former director of development and operations for the Southern Food and Beverage Museum in New Orleans.
Shelby Reporter
Calera to hold food drive August 20
CALERA – The Shelby County Democratic Party is sponsoring a collection of shelf-stable food items on Saturday, Aug. 20. The collection will be from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at George W. Roy Recreational Park in Calera and the items gathered will be delivered to Shelby Emergency Assistance. Suggested food items for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cahabasun.com
Trussville denies Glendale Farms development
TRUSSVILLE -- The long-discussed Glendale Farms Preserve development in Trussville has been denied. The Trussville City Council on Aug. 9 denied the development by a 3-1 vote. Councilmembers Perry Cook, Jaime Melton Anderson and Ben Short voted against the development. Alan Taylor was the lone yes vote. Lisa Bright recused herself from the vote.
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County teachers, staff gather to hear guest speaker
MONTEVALLO – Shelby County teachers and staff are ready to “IGNITE” the school year after gathering together to hear a guest speaker in Montevallo on Tuesday, Aug. 9. From 9-11:30 a.m. teachers and staff from schools across Shelby County met together in the McChesney Center at the University of Montevallo for the annual IGNITE event.
wbrc.com
Support and love pour into Birmingham as the search for Nathan Gemeinhart continues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are still holding out hope that Nathan Gemeinhart is found and his loved ones are praying all around Birmingham. In the meantime, hundreds have donated to a GoFundMe created by Red Mountain Church to serve and provide for the Gemeinhart family. Pastor Charles Johnson admits...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Urban League to suspend COVID-19 emergency rental assistance applications
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Urban League announced Monday its plan to temporarily suspend application submissions for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). ERAP is a federally funded and approved program sponsored by Jefferson County. The Birmingham Urban League, a community-based organization, said it will continue to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
RMC Board of Directors and Leadership Team Announced Strategic Exploration Process
Anniston, AL – The Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston (RMC) Board of Directors and leadership team announced today that they have launched a strategic exploration process to determine if a potential partner could help sustain and improve local access to high-quality, low-cost care close to home and support the long-term growth of Northeast Alabama.
wbrc.com
Shelby County Schools bring back staggered schedule
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School starts back on August 11 for the Shelby County School System. The first day of school can be overwhelming. That’s why the Shelby County School System has brought back the staggered schedule. This schedule might be familiar to some as it was used...
City Walk BHAM is open and continuing to grow
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham is seeing City Walk BHAM in full effect after many received a sneak peek at The World games. Chairman of economic development and tourism, Hunter Williams, says the park provides a quality space for enjoying the outdoors while giving an economic boost to the city. After the world games, various […]
Moody Council approves one-time bonus for retired city workers
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune MOODY — The Moody City Council approved a resolution that authorized a one-time lump sum benefit to retired city employees during a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 8. The resolution was passed as R2022-08-08 and will be submitted to Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) to fund the payment for […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Walker County Schools boost SRO ranks
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Schools are now adding an additional School Resource Officer this week to protect your children as school starts back. The Walker County School system now has nine total SROs, covering 16 different schools. Still this means they have one SRO per community inside...
Shelby County shares plan for growth and development in the future
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County is updating its comprehensive plan for growth and development. People are wanting to see more outdoor spaces, walkable entertainment and trails as well as recreation areas. The county has seen rapid growth since its last comprehensive plan which was released nearly 20 years ago. The county sent out a […]
Springville & Odenville could vote on new ad valorem tax
By Hannah Curran, Editor SPRINGVILLE — Springville and Odenville could vote on a new ad valorem tax in November after St. Clair County Board of Education members approved two separate resolutions. Superintendent Justin Burns said that the Springville community brought a petition for a resolution that asks for a 15-millage vote, this would go strictly […]
wvtm13.com
WVTM13 Investigates: Jefferson County Cemetery Board making progress
MCCALLA, Ala. — The Jefferson County Cemetery Board is moving closer to cleaning overgrown, abandoned graveyards. At a meeting Thursday, they debated bids to give the Pine Hill Cemetery in McCalla a makeover.
wbrc.com
Alabaster Fire Department changes hiring requirements
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Fire Department recently changed their job description for hiring potential firefighters. In the past, Alabaster Fire could only hire those already certified as a firefighter and EMT, now that is not the case. To help with their growth, diversity and recruiting, Alabaster Fire can...
Shelby Reporter
Two by Two Animal Rescue in need of fosters, donations with rise in intake
Shelby County’s local nonprofit Two by Two Animal Rescue has been busier than usual the past several months. The foster-based organization, which started in Helena, currently has more than 400 animals, dogs and cats, that are being cared for by fosters across the state. Two by Two’s Executive Director...
Bham Now
5 places we’re sad to say goodbye to in the Greater Birmingham Area
Saying goodbye is never easy, but sometimes the best is yet to come. Join us in waving so long to these five local businesses that have announced they’ll be closing their doors in the Greater Birmingham Area. 1. Ash Neighborhood Bar & Grill | Homewood. Open for just a...
birminghammommy.com
August Events Not to Miss in Birmingham
School might be back in session but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop! Here are some August events happening in Birmingham you’re going to want to check out!. Hear ye, hear ye – Princes and Princesses! Join your Birmingham Zoo for a magical morning with our court of Enchanted Princesses during the royal Pancakes and Princesses Breakfast! Taking place on Saturday, August 13 the first seating will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am and the second seating will be from 10:15 am to 11:45 am at the Peak, the breakfast will be followed by Fairytales and Frogs Day from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Henley Lawn.
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0