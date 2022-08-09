ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

ExpectCare looking for volunteers

ExpectCare is care that is focused on the physical, emotional, and spiritual support for patients who are faced with life limiting illnesses. The program serves six counties throughout the state and has a majority of their patients in Shelby and Jefferson counties. In addition to all the services provided by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

New Members Appointed to BMA Board

The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to appoint seven members to the Birmingham Museum of Art’s board of directors, including four new members and three reappointments. Departing member Braxton Goodrich will be replaced by fellow Mike & Gillian Goodrich Foundation board member Grace Goodrich, who also works as a development consultant and grant writer and served as former director of development and operations for the Southern Food and Beverage Museum in New Orleans.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Calera to hold food drive August 20

CALERA – The Shelby County Democratic Party is sponsoring a collection of shelf-stable food items on Saturday, Aug. 20. The collection will be from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at George W. Roy Recreational Park in Calera and the items gathered will be delivered to Shelby Emergency Assistance. Suggested food items for...
CALERA, AL
cahabasun.com

Trussville denies Glendale Farms development

TRUSSVILLE -- The long-discussed Glendale Farms Preserve development in Trussville has been denied. The Trussville City Council on Aug. 9 denied the development by a 3-1 vote. Councilmembers Perry Cook, Jaime Melton Anderson and Ben Short voted against the development. Alan Taylor was the lone yes vote. Lisa Bright recused herself from the vote.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County teachers, staff gather to hear guest speaker

MONTEVALLO – Shelby County teachers and staff are ready to “IGNITE” the school year after gathering together to hear a guest speaker in Montevallo on Tuesday, Aug. 9. From 9-11:30 a.m. teachers and staff from schools across Shelby County met together in the McChesney Center at the University of Montevallo for the annual IGNITE event.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham Urban League to suspend COVID-19 emergency rental assistance applications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Urban League announced Monday its plan to temporarily suspend application submissions for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). ERAP is a federally funded and approved program sponsored by Jefferson County. The Birmingham Urban League, a community-based organization, said it will continue to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County Schools bring back staggered schedule

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School starts back on August 11 for the Shelby County School System. The first day of school can be overwhelming. That’s why the Shelby County School System has brought back the staggered schedule. This schedule might be familiar to some as it was used...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

City Walk BHAM is open and continuing to grow

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham is seeing City Walk BHAM in full effect after many received a sneak peek at The World games. Chairman of economic development and tourism, Hunter Williams, says the park provides a quality space for enjoying the outdoors while giving an economic boost to the city. After the world games, various […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Walker County Schools boost SRO ranks

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Schools are now adding an additional School Resource Officer this week to protect your children as school starts back. The Walker County School system now has nine total SROs, covering 16 different schools. Still this means they have one SRO per community inside...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Shelby County shares plan for growth and development in the future

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County is updating its comprehensive plan for growth and development. People are wanting to see more outdoor spaces, walkable entertainment and trails as well as recreation areas. The county has seen rapid growth since its last comprehensive plan which was released nearly 20 years ago. The county sent out a […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Springville & Odenville could vote on new ad valorem tax

By Hannah Curran, Editor SPRINGVILLE — Springville and Odenville could vote on a new ad valorem tax in November after St. Clair County Board of Education members approved two separate resolutions. Superintendent Justin Burns said that the Springville community brought a petition for a resolution that asks for a 15-millage vote, this would go strictly […]
ODENVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Alabaster Fire Department changes hiring requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Fire Department recently changed their job description for hiring potential firefighters. In the past, Alabaster Fire could only hire those already certified as a firefighter and EMT, now that is not the case. To help with their growth, diversity and recruiting, Alabaster Fire can...
ALABASTER, AL
Bham Now

5 places we’re sad to say goodbye to in the Greater Birmingham Area

Saying goodbye is never easy, but sometimes the best is yet to come. Join us in waving so long to these five local businesses that have announced they’ll be closing their doors in the Greater Birmingham Area. 1. Ash Neighborhood Bar & Grill | Homewood. Open for just a...
birminghammommy.com

August Events Not to Miss in Birmingham

School might be back in session but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop! Here are some August events happening in Birmingham you’re going to want to check out!. Hear ye, hear ye – Princes and Princesses! Join your Birmingham Zoo for a magical morning with our court of Enchanted Princesses during the royal Pancakes and Princesses Breakfast! Taking place on Saturday, August 13 the first seating will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am and the second seating will be from 10:15 am to 11:45 am at the Peak, the breakfast will be followed by Fairytales and Frogs Day from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Henley Lawn.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
