ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansted, WV

Jet boat operator encounters obstacles but continues forward

By RICK STEELHAMMER The Charleston Gazette-Mail
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k1XOX_0hAJd9NE00

ANSTED, W.Va. (AP) — Bobby Bower bought New River Jet Boats at a time that would turn out to be what he termed “the perfect storm of a bad time to start a business.”

“It was early 2020, just before COVID hit,” he recalled as he sat in the shade at the shoreline passenger check-in station at Hawks Nest State Park for the 8-mile roundtrip jet boat excursions his company offers.

The virus arrived in West Virginia in March 2020, forcing a delay in the planned opening of the excursion season for his jet boats, but Bower eventually got the green light to begin running trips.

In July, soon after his delayed debut season got underway, Bower received word from the company that operates Hawks Nest Dam that it would soon begin a 25-foot drawdown of Hawks Nest Lake to accommodate repairs and perform maintenance. Since his business could not operate on a narrow channel clogged with newly emerged boulders and surrounded by mud flats, Bower’s abbreviated first season abruptly came to an end.

By the start of the 2021 season, repairs to the dam and a downriver hydropower plant were complete, the lake had refilled and Bower was more than ready to put boats on the water.

“Our second year started out super strong. The Gorge had just gotten its National Park brand, which helped us bring record numbers of people here through May,” the jet boat company’s opening month, Bower said.

But in early June, a state park employee discovered a safety issue while making a routine morning inspection of the aerial tramway that carries jet boat passengers from the Hawks Nest Lodge to the New River Jet Boats marina. Park officials ordered the 50-year-old tramway closed until repairs could be made, later opting to replace the tram along with a similar system at Pipestem Resort State Park. Contracts have yet to be awarded for replacement trams.

Since the Hawks Nest tramway was closed, the state parks system has helped keep New River Jet Boats afloat by providing a shuttle van and driver to take jet boat passengers from Hawks Nest Lodge to the New River Jet Boats marina and back. The alternate route to the marina involves a one-mile drive on U.S. 60 to Ansted, then a four-mile descent of Mill Creek Road to the marina.

“It’s a beautiful ride following Mill Creek down to the marina and along the way, the driver gives people a taste of the great history of the area,” Bower said.

“I appreciate the state providing the shuttle van, and I have great faith that it will provide the park with a new tramway sometime soon,” Bower said. “Even with the challenges we’ve had, we’re running record numbers on the boat. But with a tram back in operation, it will dramatically increase visitation and make it more attractive for people to spend more time down here on the lake, and we can roll out rental kayaks, rowboats and paddleboards.”

It takes about an hour for passengers to ride the shuttle van from Hawks Nest Lodge to the marina, check in with the staff at New River Jet Boats and make the roughly half-hour roundtrip jet boat ride on Hawks Nest Lake from the dam to Old Nasty Rapids in the shadow of the New River Gorge Bridge.

Most of the trip takes place on the flat water of Hawks Nest Lake — the portion of New River backed up by Hawks Nest Dam — at speeds of more than 30 mph. Excursions provide access to a roadless section of canyon, passage under a railroad trestle and views of an assortment of imaginatively designed boat-in fishing camps perched on boulders and ledges along the shoreline.

Near the turnaround point of the excursions, jet boats pass Teays Landing, the take-out point for Adventures on the Gorge raft trips, and enter the outflow waves from Class III Old Nasty Rapid, the New River’s final stretch of whitewater before entering Hawks Nest Lake.

The trips take passengers to within a mile of the New River Gorge Bridge, which can be seen during most of the upriver leg of each excursion. The steep slopes bordering the waterway upstream of the marina are part of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

“We see blue herons on most of our trips, and we’ve seen a couple of juvenile bald eagles, some ospreys and peregrine falcons on other trips this year,” Bower said.

A West Virginia native who grew up in Beckley, Bower has been working on the river since 1988, starting as a whitewater rafting guide, working into management positions for outfitters and serving for many years as director of the West Virginia Professional River Outfitters.

He is also the founder and owner of Fayetteville-based Rapid Approach Rescue, maker of inflatable swift water rescue boats, and manager of Rocky Mountain Rafts and Pro River Outfitters in Oak Hill.

“There are a lot of business opportunities here in West Virginia,” Bower said. “You just have to go out and find them.”

The post Jet boat operator encounters obstacles but continues forward appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvexplorer.com

Farm at Twin Falls recalls authentic Appalachian landscape

PINEVILLE, W.Va. — What did an authentic Appalachian pioneer farm of the 1800s look like? Perhaps there's no better place to find out than in a remote corner of field and forest at Twin Falls Resort State Park in southern West Virginia. In the 1960s, while building the park,...
BECKLEY, WV
wvpublic.org

W.VA. State Fair Begins With Fun, Food And Precautions

The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens Thursday in Greenbrier County. There are some changes this year, but still plenty of fun, food, music and interests for all ages. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins wants fairgoers to visit safely, so several precautions will be in place for 2022.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
thecentersquare.com

West Virginia to launch two broadband projects costing $6 million

(The Center Square) – Two large West Virginia broadband projects that cost about $6 million, which are meant to expand internet access in Kanawha, Jackson and Lincoln counties, received preliminary approval. The projects will fund about 768 miles worth of new fiber infrastructure, which is expected to provide broadband...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford Explorer valued at around $53,000. Court documents say that the two then transported the vehicle to West Virginia and tried to trade it in at a Charleston dealership for a more expensive Ford F-150.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
City
Oak Hill, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Lake, WV
City
Ansted, WV
wvexplorer.com

Isolated Webster County in W.Va. once declared itself a state

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — Perhaps no county in West Virginia is as isolated as Webster County. Entirely mountainous, no expressway or U.S. highway ventures into it, and many densely forested sections haven't been explored in years except by enterprising hunters and foresters. Only three percent of its 356,000 acres...
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Linus Travel#Kayaks#New River Gorge Bridge#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Hawks Nest State Park#Hawks Nest Dam#Hawks Nest Lake
WOWK 13 News

Rep. Miller views progress on West Virginia military hero’s bridge

ROANE COUNTY, WV – (WOWK) — An important West Virginia bridge project got a high-level progress report today.  Congresswoman Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia and State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, visited the Colonel Ruby Bradley Memorial Bridge that is under construction in Roane county. The bridge is named after Spencer native Ruby Bradley, who was […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Massive hole forms in middle of road after flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road closed Wednesday night due to a damaged culvert following a round of heavy rain has reopened, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. DOH members on the scene told WSAZ crews Wednesday evening a rubber-tar excavator would be needed to fix Kelly’s...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Lancaster Farming

West Virginia Finds Swine Flu at County Fair

West Virginia has reported swine influenza in pigs at the Jackson County Fair. The state Ag Department and Department of Health and Human Resources responded July 29 to reports of pigs with respiratory symptoms and fever at the fair in western West Virginia. Tests came back as presumptive positives and...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
woay.com

State assessment results presented to West Virginia Board of Education

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) approved state summative assessment results of student performance during its August meeting in Charleston. The state’s public school assessments include the West Virginia Summative Assessment in Grades 3-8, the SAT School Day in Grade 11, and the WV Alternate Summative Assessment in Grades 3-8 and 11. Results showed slight increases in proficiencies. However, they also provided evidence that significant work remains to increase student proficiency.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Cody Johnson concert planned at WV State Fair is canceled

FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Regrettably, the Cody Johnson concert scheduled during the State Fair of West Virginia on Thursday, August 11, in Lewisburg, WV, is unable to go on as originally planned due to illness. “We understand the inconvenience this causes with travel, plans and with purchased tickets, and...
LEWISBURG, WV
wchsnetwork.com

State BOE disagrees with scheduling move made by Lincoln County BOE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some members of the state Board of Education and the recently elected Lincoln County Board of Education are at odds over a recent local board decision to return Lincoln County High School to a traditional semester class schedule. The school had recently been operating under a...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Dolly Parton visits West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), in partnership with Marshall University’s June Harless Center, welcomed American singer-songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton to the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Her visit was a part of West Virginia’s celebration of the successful statewide coverage of her pre-eminent, book-gifting program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Her Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading and learning, and now every child under the age of 5 in the state, is eligible to enroll for this free program.
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

Levi Gill graduates Marine Corp boot camp

Pvt. Levi Edward Gill, 19, of Hinton W.Va., graduated from the United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on July 01, 2022. Pvt. Gill Successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRO Parris Island as one of 45 recruits in Training, Platoon 3040 Kilo Company. While in recruit training Pvt. Gill achieved Expert Marksmanship. Following ten days home on leave, he reported to Infantry Training Battalion. Pvt. Gill is a lifelong resident of Summers County and a graduate of Pipestem Christian Academy. The post Levi Gill graduates Marine Corp boot camp appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy