Fort Gay, WV

Police: 14-year-old kills adult following domestic violence

By WV Daily News
 2 days ago

FORT GAY, W.Va. (AP) — A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said.

The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.

An investigation found the juvenile shot the adult following domestic violence incidents throughout the day in which the adult was the aggressor, police told news outlets.

The teen was placed in the custody of child protective services and the ongoing investigation was turned over to the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney for further review, police said.

