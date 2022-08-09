ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The West Virginia Daily News

Dolly Parton set to visit WVa as part of Imagination Library

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia.

Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state’s full participation in her Imagination Library. Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties were active in the book gifting program, the state Department of Education said in a news release.

The program is administered in West Virginia through a partnership between Marshall University’s June Harless Center and the Department of Education. It provides a book each month to enrolled preschool children at no cost to their families.

Parton’s appearance at the private event will be broadcast live at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Parton will perform two songs and participate in a discussion with Marshall University President Brad Smith, the statement said.

“I am thrilled to share and celebrate that every child from birth to five in West Virginia is eligible to register for my Imagination Library,” Parton said. “Together, we can inspire children to dream more, care more, learn more and be more.”

The post Dolly Parton set to visit WVa as part of Imagination Library appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#West Virginia University#Imagination Library#The State#Marshall University#June Harless Center#West Virginia Daily News
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy