Detroit, MI

Comments / 10

Carol Walker
2d ago

bless you for giving back when you were wrong by the city. don't let your heart get contaminated by what's out here, stay true to yourself.

Reply(1)
4
 

fox2detroit.com

Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County Prosecutor declines to charge Detroit officer filmed punching man

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit cop caught on camera punching a man in the face will not be charged by the county prosecutor. Detroit police had suspended the officer after the punch, which happened in Greektown in August 2021. A video of the incident showed the unnamed cop approaching a man who was walking backward, and slugging him in the face.
DETROIT, MI
#Prison#Wrongful Conviction#Gas Station#Outer Drive
fox2detroit.com

Police shot at during chase that ends at Dearborn-Allen Park border, 3 arrested

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three suspects are in custody after a chase that involved a scout car being hit by gunfire Thursday night. No officers were injured according to Detroit police, which said that the pursuit of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck that began in the location of Liddesdale near Gilroy in southwest Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit News

Police seek tips in armed robbery of east side Detroit store

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the man who robbed a store last Wednesday on the city's east side with a gun. At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a black ski mask, black gloves and all black clothing. Officials said...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

5-year-old shoots self with gun found in recliner cushion at Eastpointe home

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 5-year-old boy got ahold of a gun hidden in a recliner and shot himself Tuesday in Eastpointe, police said. According to police, the boy's uncle Laron Genta Alston, 42, was watching him when he found the 40-caliber Sig Sauer and shot himself in the foot. Police said Alston had put the gun in the cushion for safekeeping.
EASTPOINTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

5-year-old shoots himself in Eastpointe after finding uncle’s gun in recliner cushion, police say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A 5-year-old boy shot himself in the foot after finding his uncle’s gun in the cushion of a recliner, Eastpointe police said. Officers were called at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9) to a home in the 16000 block of Juliana Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy bleeding from his left foot, according to authorities.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Detroit News

Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting

Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Cocaine, gun seized from driver stopped leaving Southgate motel

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police seized cocaine and a gun during a traffic stop Tuesday in Southgate. According to police, a trooper stopped a driver leaving the Motel 6 near I-75 and Northline Road. The suspect was arrested for driving without a license. While searching the vehicle,...
SOUTHGATE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Carjacking up in Detroit - and so are false reports of them

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Carjacking is up 42-percent in Detroit compared to this time last year. "This is a serious offense, you can go to life in prison," said Cmdr. Eric Decker. "We see those reports (where they say) ‘I was on the phone and the next thing I know there is a tap on the window and it's a bad guy with a gun saying get out of the car.’"
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

