Carol Walker
2d ago
bless you for giving back when you were wrong by the city. don't let your heart get contaminated by what's out here, stay true to yourself.
Detroit News
Man arrested after stealing truck, hitting owner with it before crash in Detroit
An 18-year-old man is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck in Westland and using it to hit its owner before crashing in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. Officials said they learned at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday that Westland police were tracking a stolen white 2021 Ford F-150. Police...
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Was a Detroit resident charging people to illegally dump trash on city’s land? Police investigating
DETROIT – Help Me Hank is working with Detroit to clean up blight and track down illegal dumpers. The latest illegal dumping story has an unusual twist and has launched a police investigation. You can report illegal dumping through the Improve Detroit app. The mess is on Detroit’s west...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County Prosecutor declines to charge Detroit officer filmed punching man
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit cop caught on camera punching a man in the face will not be charged by the county prosecutor. Detroit police had suspended the officer after the punch, which happened in Greektown in August 2021. A video of the incident showed the unnamed cop approaching a man who was walking backward, and slugging him in the face.
fox2detroit.com
Police shot at during chase that ends at Dearborn-Allen Park border, 3 arrested
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three suspects are in custody after a chase that involved a scout car being hit by gunfire Thursday night. No officers were injured according to Detroit police, which said that the pursuit of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck that began in the location of Liddesdale near Gilroy in southwest Detroit.
1 in custody after armed carjacking suspects fire shots at Detroit officers during chase; MSP searching for other suspects
A suspect is in custody and police are searching for two more after a police chase on Detroit’s northwest side led to a suspect opening fire on officers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspect arrested in Detroit assault that left man with brain injury, unconscious, on ventilator
DETROIT – Detroit police have arrested the suspect involved in an assault that left a man with a brain injury, unconscious, and on a ventilator on the city’s east side. The incident occurred July 30 around 7:52 a.m. in the area of 1st and Bagley streets, where EMS rushed him to the hospital.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit exoneree freed after wrongful murder conviction holds $25,000 gas giveaway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An exoneree who spent years in prison after a wrongful murder conviction hosted a free gas giveaway in Detroit Tuesday. Davontae Sanford was awarded $7.5 million after he was released from incarceration in 2016. On Aug. 9, he decided to spend some of that money helping out other residents.
fox2detroit.com
Teen shoots grandmother over familial dispute, Detroit police say
A bizarre scene unfolded in Detroit Wednesday morning when police responded to reports of shots being fired on Knodell Street around 3:45 a.m. A 14-year-old allegedly shot his grandmother, Chief James White said.
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant was shut down throughout...
Detroit News
Police seek tips in armed robbery of east side Detroit store
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the man who robbed a store last Wednesday on the city's east side with a gun. At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a black ski mask, black gloves and all black clothing. Officials said...
fox2detroit.com
5-year-old shoots self with gun found in recliner cushion at Eastpointe home
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 5-year-old boy got ahold of a gun hidden in a recliner and shot himself Tuesday in Eastpointe, police said. According to police, the boy's uncle Laron Genta Alston, 42, was watching him when he found the 40-caliber Sig Sauer and shot himself in the foot. Police said Alston had put the gun in the cushion for safekeeping.
fox2detroit.com
Police warn Kia, Hyundai owners to stop leaving USB plugs inside after rash of thefts
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It’s a trend on TikTok, a how-to on stealing Kias and Hyundais. "It’s becoming a game even though there is nothing funny about it," George Glassman, president of the Glassman Automotive Group. FOX 2 told you about the so-called "Kia Boyz" last week and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5-year-old shoots himself in Eastpointe after finding uncle’s gun in recliner cushion, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A 5-year-old boy shot himself in the foot after finding his uncle’s gun in the cushion of a recliner, Eastpointe police said. Officers were called at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9) to a home in the 16000 block of Juliana Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy bleeding from his left foot, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we’ve learned about a deadly fight inside GM Orion Assembly plant
DETROIT – GM’s Orion Assembly plant has closed as investigators work to get to the bottom of what really happened inside. The sheriff’s office says two building cleaners got into the fight around 1:30 a.m. More than 1,250 people work at Orion Assembly. They build the Chevy...
Detroit News
Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting
Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
deadlinedetroit.com
Wrongfully convicted Davontae Sanford hosts Detroit gas giveaway after winning $7.5M
If Detroit City Council has yet to give Davontae Sanford one of its "Wrongfully Convicted Hero" awards, it should probably get on it. The 29-year-old man freed in 2016 for a bad quadruple murder conviction on Thursday returned some of his recent $7.5 million city settlement to select Detroiters in the form of free gas.
fox2detroit.com
Cocaine, gun seized from driver stopped leaving Southgate motel
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police seized cocaine and a gun during a traffic stop Tuesday in Southgate. According to police, a trooper stopped a driver leaving the Motel 6 near I-75 and Northline Road. The suspect was arrested for driving without a license. While searching the vehicle,...
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after altercation between custodial employees at Lake Orion assembly plant
The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m. The 48-year-old suspect is in custody.
fox2detroit.com
Carjacking up in Detroit - and so are false reports of them
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Carjacking is up 42-percent in Detroit compared to this time last year. "This is a serious offense, you can go to life in prison," said Cmdr. Eric Decker. "We see those reports (where they say) ‘I was on the phone and the next thing I know there is a tap on the window and it's a bad guy with a gun saying get out of the car.’"
