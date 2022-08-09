Read full article on original website
Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Pick For ‘The Greatest Movie Ever Made’
Quentin Tarantino is a person that can actually name their pick for the 'greatest movie ever made.' Though as he explained to ReelBlend, there's some conditions that come with that title.
Netflix Is Losing 3 Hit Tom Cruise Movies in August
Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
All the new Disney movies coming out between now and 2023
A look ahead to the dozens of new Disney movies coming your way
Ethan Hawke Still ‘Begs’ Antoine Fuqua to Release Five-Hour Cut of ‘Magnificent Seven’
Six years since the premiere of “The Magnificent Seven” and lead star Ethan Hawke is still pushing for the five-hour cut to be released. The #ReleasetheFuquaCut campaign can only get so far, though, as Hawke revealed he’s been begging director Antoine Fuqua for over half a decade. “In some ways, I see all his films [as] a collective scream against authority,” Hawke told The Hollywood Reporter of his collaborations with Fuqua. “[It’s] 107 [degrees] in Louisiana and there were more studio execs than our 100-person cast. He just put his head down and made his movie. I still beg him to release...
19 Action Movies That Need A Sequel Even More Than "The Gray Man"
These pulse-pounding pictures are better suited for a follow-up than Netflix's absurdly expensive assassin thriller...
Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Two Actors He Has the Best On-Screen Chemistry With (Exclusive)
Dwayne Johnson has been in several blockbuster productions, worked on countless sets and co-starred with numerous fellow A-list actors, but now the Jumanji star is revealing who he has the best on-screen chemistry with. Speaking with ET's Rachel Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of his forthcoming animated feature, DC...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
‘Top Gun’: How Old Was Tom Cruise When He Starred in the Original Movie?
While most teenagers relish in their newfound freedom and what awaits them, for actor Tom Cruise, he was already gracing movie sets, getting roles in films like The Outsiders in 1983. Only getting small roles at first, it wasn’t long before Cruise starred in the film that launched him – Risky Business. It came out the same year. And just three years after that, the star sat in the cockpit of a jet for the first time as he put on the Maverick helmet in Top Gun. Acting beside Val Kilmer, neither star had any idea of what the film would become. And as for Tom Cruise, the role of Maverick landed him his highest-grossing film ever.
Warner Bros. won't release $90 million movie that was already filmed
Warner Bros. has shockingly scrapped plans to release a highly anticipated new Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, despite the fact that it was already filmed and cost around $90 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by...
Warner Bros. kills off 'Batgirl' movie, $90 million in
Sorry, DC universe fans: the movie, which starred 'In The Heights' actress Leslie Grace in the title role, will not be released theatrically or on HBO Max.
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters
News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ and Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Son’ Among Most Anticipated Performances
Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie Plan Project With Tropic Thunder's Les Grossman
Less is more, but there will be more Les Grossman. After Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick took off with $1.3 billion at the global box office, overtaking Titanic as Paramount's highest-grossing movie domestically, the studio is reportedly revisiting Cruise's standout Tropic Thunder character. Cruise and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie — the star actor and producer's frequent collaborator and director of Paramount's Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, titled Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two — are setting up three new projects together, Deadline reports. According to the report, the pair are "fixated" on Cruise's Grossman, the short-tempered, profanity-spewing studio executive he portrayed in 2008's Tropic Thunder.
Mission: Impossible Director Chris McQuarrie Reveals Meaning Behind Dead Reckoning Titles
Fans are a little less than a year away from the highly-anticipated seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film wrapped production last September, and the cast and crew are already filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Franchise star Tom Cruise revealed the titles for the films earlier this year during CinemaCon's Paramount Pictures panel. While the first four movies in the franchise all had different directors, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie will be tackling the next two installments. During a recent chat with Light the Fuse, a Mission: Impossible podcast, McQuarrie teased the meaning behind the Dead Reckoning title.
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
Glorious: Horror film starring JK Simmons lands rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes
A new horror film, starring JK Simmons and Ryan Kwanten, has received a rare perfect score on aggregate review site Rotten Tomatoes. Glorious, directed by Rebekah McKendry, premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal earlier this week. Already, it has received all-around positive reviews from critics, being praised...
The 6 Worst Arnold Schwarzenegger Movies, Ranked
These are the six worst Arnold Schwarzenegger movies, ranked from somewhat watchable to unfathomably bad.
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 11, 2022
At this point, I have lost track of just how long Sing 2 has, somehow, endured its fascinatingly lengthy tenure on the Netflix Top 10. The story continues today — Thursday, August 11, 2022 — as Illumination’s hit 2021 musical sequel has only increased in popularity on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. There is even more to report regarding the platform’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S., so let’s get into what is trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) in our following breakdown.
Tom Cruise Starring in New Musical, Action Thriller Films
Tom Cruise and producer Christopher McQuarrie are set to develop three new projects, with the Top Gun: Maverick staple set to star. Although Cruise is currently in the midst of filming Mission: Impossible 8, reports claim that he and McQuarrie are currently working on three new projects — “an original song and dance-style musical,” an action film “with franchise potential” and possibly a Les Grossman-focused — the studio executive character Cruise played in Tropic Thunder — title, however the latter may not be a full film and instead join other titles.
‘Decision To Leave’ to represent South Korea at the Oscars in Best International Feature Film category
Park Chan-wook’s crime drama film Decision To Leave has been selected to represent South Korea in the Best International Feature Film category for the upcoming Oscars. Deadline reported that the Korean Film Council announced its pick yesterday (August 11), sharing it took into consideration “workmanship and directing ability, the possibility of box office success in the North American market, and the promotion ability of overseas distributors”. As a result, the council agreed that Decision To Leave was “the most appropriate choice, and we expect the work to be well-received”.
