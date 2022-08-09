Submit your questions NY-23rd Congressional Candidates

WETM 18 News will be hosting all four of the candidates for the NY-23rd Congressional District for LIVE interviews during our 5:30 newscasts. We will be asking the questions you want to have the candidates to answer. You can submit your questions for the candidates on the form below.

We want to use your questions so, submit them below.

We will post the dates of the interviews as they are finalized.

Max Della Pia – Monday, August 15th.

Joe Sempolinski – Tuesday, August 16th.

