Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Elmira man arrested for raping helpless teen girl
ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after police said he raped an incapacitated teen girl last fall. Michael Williams, 21, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 9 after being extradited from Florida. Police charged Williams with raping a 15-year-old girl who was incapacitated in […]
Suspect Accused in Cayuga County Snowmobile Trailer Theft Arrested
A second suspect has been taken into custody for the theft of two snowmobile trailers and six snowmobiles from a storage lot in the town of Venice last December. State Police arrested 49-year-old Amy Graham of Pitcher, New York, on Wednesday and turned her over to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office on a felony grand larceny charge.
Closing Statements from Alleged Trooper Shooter Trial
The court awaits a verdict from the jury in the trial of a Colesville man who allegedly shot New York State Trooper Rebecca Seager.
NewsChannel 36
Brett Heffner court hearing rescheduled in Corning murder case
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Family members of the victim and attorneys on both sides came to Corning City Court Thursday morning, but the hearing for Brett Heffner was postponed once again. Heffner’s hearing was scheduled for 10:30 A.M., but an emergency medical issue prevented him from leaving the Steuben County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware County Man Accused of Injuring Ill Woman, Contributing to Death
A Delaware County man is being charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection with the death of a woman who had been suffering a medical event on August 1. New York State Police say 46-year-old Justin Valk of Davenport is accused of inflicting additional physical harm to 47-year-old...
Tioga County Sheriff’s Office rounds up loose pigs
TIOGA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office recently rounded up a couple of loose pigs, joking that the department would begin using swine instead of drug-sniffing dogs. Deputies responded to Waverly Road in the Town of Tioga around 9:26 p.m. on August 9 for a report of pigs in the road. The Sheriff’s […]
Woman’s Remains Found in Remote Area of Upstate NY, Can You Identify Her Jewelry – State Police Ask for Help
The remains of an adult woman have been located in a remote area of Upstate New York and State Police have released photos of the woman's jewelry in hopes that someone can help identify her, and ultimately notify her family. At this time, State Police don't know if the unidentified...
WKTV
Delaware County man charged with manslaughter in wife's death
DAVENPORT, N.Y. – A Delaware County man has been charged with manslaughter after New York State Police say he did not call for help when his wife was suffering from a medical event that turned out to be fatal. Justin Valk, 46, of Davenport was arrested on Friday and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Alleged Trooper Shooter takes the stand
Jason Johnson is on trial in Broome County Court for allegedly shooting New York State Trooper Becky Seager in June of last year; his father David is also accused of tampering with evidence.
localsyr.com
‘Bring Narcan:’ NewsChannel 9 obtains audio from apparent drug overdose involving Madison County candidate
NELSON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When friends of Bradley Moses, a Madison County assistant district attorney, were attempting to revive him from what deputies call a drug overdose and calling 911, an inadvertent call to Cazenovia Village Court resulted in some of the chaos getting recorded over a voicemail system.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Police Investigating Grand Larceny Involving Stolen Purse
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police is investigating a report of a stolen purse with a credit card that was allegedly used to spend thousands of dollars. According to IPD, the victim said to police that the theft occurred just before 1 PM on Monday from a restaurant in the 100 block of North Aurora Street. The victim also said that since the theft, the suspects used credit cards to make purchases at a store on the Ithaca Commons.
Mohawk man allegedly steals from storage unit
A Herkimer County man has been arrested after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man indicted for stabbing, attempted murder in Elmira
One man has been accused of trying to kill another man by stabbing him and causing serious injuries in June, according to court documents.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Davenport Man Arrested on Manslaughter Charge
A Davenport man was arrested after state police say he failed to call for medical assistance to a woman who was suffering from a medical event. According to New York State Police, troopers responded to a Pine Cliff Circle residence on August 1st. There, they found Stephanie J. Valk suffering...
Corning man sentenced for leaving grandmother to die in meth lab fire
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the brothers charged with leaving his grandmother to die in a meth lab fire in 2019 will be headed to prison. Justin Gause, 24, was sentenced to three to nine years in prison for a 2nd-degree Manslaughter charge, according to court records. He is currently being held in the […]
New details emerge in overdoses at Central NY judge candidate’s house
When Madison County deputies and rescue workers arrived at a judge candidate’s house on a night in late July, the candidate and another person were turning blue and gasping for breath, according to statements from law enforcement officials. The deputies say one of the two men gasping for breath...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ithaca.com
Newfield Man Arrested For Burglarizing Enfield Home, Second Suspect Sought
On Wednesday at 1:37 PM, Tompkins County deputies responded to a residence on Weatherby Road in the Town of Enfield for a burglary in progress. The homeowner, who was at work in the Town of Lansing, observed on his home surveillance camera app two male subjects inside his home carrying long guns. The subjects were gone from the home upon law enforcement's arrival.
Man acquitted of Broome County Jail assault
Inmate David A. Coffey was charged with Assault on a Peace Officer, Obstructing Governmental Administration, and 2nd Degree Assault after an incident that took place on Thanksgiving Day 2021 in the Broome County Jail. On Monday, August 1st, a jury found Coffey not guilty of
NewsChannel 36
Man Indicted For Attempting to Kill Another Man in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A man has been indicted for attempting to kill another man by stabbing him. According to court documents, Curtis Wood allegedly stabbed William Reed in the abdominal area with a knife which took place in Elmira. The indictment says that the stabbing caused a series of...
Elmira Police respond to four related shootings in less than a week
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police said the department has responded to at least four related reports of shots fired in the City in less than a week, one of which reportedly left one person injured and another that involved a 14-year-old boy. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, EPD responded to the 200 block of […]
Comments / 0