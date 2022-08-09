ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for raping helpless teen girl

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after police said he raped an incapacitated teen girl last fall. Michael Williams, 21, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 9 after being extradited from Florida. Police charged Williams with raping a 15-year-old girl who was incapacitated in […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Brett Heffner court hearing rescheduled in Corning murder case

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Family members of the victim and attorneys on both sides came to Corning City Court Thursday morning, but the hearing for Brett Heffner was postponed once again. Heffner’s hearing was scheduled for 10:30 A.M., but an emergency medical issue prevented him from leaving the Steuben County...
CORNING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Johnson City, NY
Johnson City, NY
Crime & Safety
WETM 18 News

Tioga County Sheriff’s Office rounds up loose pigs

TIOGA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office recently rounded up a couple of loose pigs, joking that the department would begin using swine instead of drug-sniffing dogs. Deputies responded to Waverly Road in the Town of Tioga around 9:26 p.m. on August 9 for a report of pigs in the road. The Sheriff’s […]
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Police Investigating Grand Larceny Involving Stolen Purse

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police is investigating a report of a stolen purse with a credit card that was allegedly used to spend thousands of dollars. According to IPD, the victim said to police that the theft occurred just before 1 PM on Monday from a restaurant in the 100 block of North Aurora Street. The victim also said that since the theft, the suspects used credit cards to make purchases at a store on the Ithaca Commons.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Assault
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Davenport Man Arrested on Manslaughter Charge

A Davenport man was arrested after state police say he failed to call for medical assistance to a woman who was suffering from a medical event. According to New York State Police, troopers responded to a Pine Cliff Circle residence on August 1st. There, they found Stephanie J. Valk suffering...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ithaca.com

Newfield Man Arrested For Burglarizing Enfield Home, Second Suspect Sought

On Wednesday at 1:37 PM, Tompkins County deputies responded to a residence on Weatherby Road in the Town of Enfield for a burglary in progress. The homeowner, who was at work in the Town of Lansing, observed on his home surveillance camera app two male subjects inside his home carrying long guns. The subjects were gone from the home upon law enforcement's arrival.
NEWFIELD, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Indicted For Attempting to Kill Another Man in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A man has been indicted for attempting to kill another man by stabbing him. According to court documents, Curtis Wood allegedly stabbed William Reed in the abdominal area with a knife which took place in Elmira. The indictment says that the stabbing caused a series of...
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy