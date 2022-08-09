ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
Body of kayaker found in Slidell bayou

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office (STPSO) officials say they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. Tuesday after he saw his son's kayak overturned in Doubloon Bayou behind his house. The man said his son had gone fishing in the bayou at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Coroner identifies woman killed in shooting at edge of Central City

A woman killed in a shooting Tuesday at the edge of Central City has been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner. Zoe Berger Hall was 45, the coroner said Thursday. She was fatally shot in a vehicle around 12:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way, police said. Berger Hall died at the scene.
TPSO: 3 arrested for first degree murder of missing Hammond man

On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of 22 year old Tywonne “Day-Day” Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
Woman shot to death near Pontchartrain Expressway

A woman driving at Earhart Boulevard and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way was shot to death mid-day on Tuesday (Aug. 9), the New Orleans Police Department reported. She was killed near a Pontchartrain Expressway exit ramp onto Earhart. The shooting was reported to police at 12:21 p.m. Medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
Crime-fighting Slidell police dog dies after tracking his last suspect

A Slidell police dog died in the line of duty Thursday, faltering after chasing and apprehending a theft suspect. Kano, 8, perished in the arms of his partner, Sgt. Jake Morris, at Pontchartrain Animal Clinic while receiving emergency treatment for previously undiagnosed spleen cancer. “Kano was an instrumental part of...
