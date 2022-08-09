Read full article on original website
Louisiana man indicted for allegedly raping child under the age of 13 years old
According to reports, a Washington Parish Grand Jury indicted 53-year-old Shannon Brady Polkey on 2 counts of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13, 1 count of sexual battery of a victim under 13, and 1 count of failure to register as a sex offender.
City officials say officer accused of ignoring French Quarter rape is not with the NOPD
New details have been released after a woman said she was ignored by New Orleans Police Department officers after witnessing an unconscious woman being raped in the French Quarter.
brproud.com
Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana
HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
Slidell man sentenced to 30 years in prison after two sisters die in multi-vehicle crash
The unidentified women were 68 and 73 when the deadly crash took place on US 190.
Body of kayaker found in Slidell bayou
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office (STPSO) officials say they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. Tuesday after he saw his son's kayak overturned in Doubloon Bayou behind his house. The man said his son had gone fishing in the bayou at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
WDSU
Constable: Officer who allegedly witnessed French Quarter rape, not NOPD but a deputy constable
NEW ORLEANS — Edwin Shorty, the elected Constable of Second City Court in Algiers confirms that the law enforcement officer who allegedly was told about a rape happening in the French Quarter and didn’t immediately respond is one of his deputies. A Second City Court deputy. Shorty is...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Louisiana housing community
Upon arrival, officers found a man they say was involved in the incident, suffering from a gunshot wound.
NOLA.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in shooting at edge of Central City
A woman killed in a shooting Tuesday at the edge of Central City has been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner. Zoe Berger Hall was 45, the coroner said Thursday. She was fatally shot in a vehicle around 12:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way, police said. Berger Hall died at the scene.
Video shows ATV in violent collision with deputy after chase; charges downgraded
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Criminal charges against an 18-year-old New Orleans man after he struck a Plaquemines Parish deputy while fleeing on an ATV have been downgraded from attempted murder to aggravated second-degree battery as dash cam video of the collision and additional evidence did not support the higher charge in the eyes of prosecutors and a grand jury.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff arrests 3 people accused of burying Hammond man in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish sheriff announced several arrests Tuesday in connection with a Hammond man's remains found in Husser. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, deputies began investigating the disappearance of Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal, of Hammond, on July 17. Travis said detectives were able to find the...
L'Observateur
TPSO: 3 arrested for first degree murder of missing Hammond man
On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of 22 year old Tywonne “Day-Day” Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
uptownmessenger.com
Woman shot to death near Pontchartrain Expressway
A woman driving at Earhart Boulevard and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way was shot to death mid-day on Tuesday (Aug. 9), the New Orleans Police Department reported. She was killed near a Pontchartrain Expressway exit ramp onto Earhart. The shooting was reported to police at 12:21 p.m. Medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
NOLA.com
Suspect booked with murder in Metairie shooting tried to flush gun down toilet: JPSO
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a July 23 shooting that left a Metairie man dead. James Wallace Jr., 22, of Metairie, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and several drug-related charges, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
NOLA.com
Crime-fighting Slidell police dog dies after tracking his last suspect
A Slidell police dog died in the line of duty Thursday, faltering after chasing and apprehending a theft suspect. Kano, 8, perished in the arms of his partner, Sgt. Jake Morris, at Pontchartrain Animal Clinic while receiving emergency treatment for previously undiagnosed spleen cancer. “Kano was an instrumental part of...
NOLA.com
fox8live.com
