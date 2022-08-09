ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamwamfm.com

Washington City Council Moves Forward with Housing & Solar Projects

The Washington city council approved several economic development resolutions and passed an ordinance establishing a Washington Economic Development Fund at Monday night’s meeting. This set the framework for a third housing development on Washington’s east side. The development will be on a 10-acre tract on Business 50 just west...
WASHINGTON, IN
evansvilleliving.com

What in the Hole is Going On?

The corner of Fifth and Main Streets, once home to the soaring Old National Bank Tower, has sat vacant since the building’s implosion on Nov. 21, 2021. Now, a new company is taking over plans to bring life to the empty lot. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office released a long-awaited...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Washington, IN
Washington, IN
Government
State
Washington State
Inside Indiana Business

Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth names director

The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth has appointed Jessica Potts to the role of executive director. The organization says Potts most recently worked for the Southern Indiana Development Commission, helping the region develop an economic recovery and resiliency plan. Additionally, the alliance says Potts served as liaison between local...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

First ever Clay City Freedom Fest coming soon

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The first annual Clay City Freedom Fest will take place next month. VFW Post 6606 is sponsoring the September 10 event. Organizers say there will be something for the whole family. There will be food trucks, a bounce house, and a cornhole tournament, among other activities. The police and fire […]
CLAY CITY, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute's airport is one step closer to getting a new truck

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute airport is another step closer to getting new equipment" for its fire department. The airport board met on Wednesday. Airport fire chief Jeff Fisher says his department is just a few months away from receiving a new aircraft rescue and fire fighting truck.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Council Meeting#Washington City Council#North Meridian
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday, August 8, 2022

The following arrests were made last week by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point. They are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened. For past arrest list be sure to visit www.salemleader.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Is a hospital merger on the horizon in Vigo County?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Could Vigo County healthcare be operated by one centralized system in the future? Recent legislation authored by a local lawmaker and backed by Union Health leaders sets up the ability for a hospital merger to occur in Vigo County and other applicable rural Indiana counties. Two Senate Enrolled Acts in […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022. Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wamwamfm.com

Washington Man Arrested on Child Solicitation Charges

A Washington man was arrested after being in contact with a teenager. On August 9th, officers of WPD’s 3rd shift received a complaint regarding Austin McCoy, 20, of Washington, for being in contact with a minor. Officers investigated the scene, and McCoy was arrested on charges of child solicitation of a child under 14.
WASHINGTON, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – August 8, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Alyson K. Bertke; Kaleb E. Oliver; Jeremy G. Griffin; Tanyathorn Harrison; Marianna R. Wagner; Larry E. Bruner II; Inna P. Grishchuk; Gabriel R. Gallatin; Fastilla Decastro; Jessica C. Donnahoo; Malcolm W. Akers; Stephanie R. Miles; Eric R. Alvarez; Ar S. Lar; Matthew R. Abbott; Hailey R. Martin; Sophie J. Leggett; Colton J. Roll; Montana A. Mitchell; Russell S. Wheeler; Mary G. Reschke; Gabriel D. Nies; David L. Bolen; Jaiden D. Calloway.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash sends one to hospital in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was injured following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County Wednesday. According to Deputy McAdams of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to Woodsmall Drive and State Road 641 at approximately 12:47 p.m. Little information is known at this time, but the driver of the vehicle […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One person displaced after Terre Haute house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person has been displaced following an overnight fire in Terre Haute on Wednesday night. According to Terre Haute Fire Prevention Chief Casey Boyed, the call came in at 11:59 pm at 41 Timberlane Turn. Boyed said the fire started in the garage and worked its way to the living […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

Evansville road to close for 45 days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville. Evansville Water Sewer Utility will be upgrading the lift station at the corner of Sunburst and Riverside. The intersection will be completely closed for 45 days.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy