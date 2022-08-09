Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Washington City Council Moves Forward with Housing & Solar Projects
The Washington city council approved several economic development resolutions and passed an ordinance establishing a Washington Economic Development Fund at Monday night’s meeting. This set the framework for a third housing development on Washington’s east side. The development will be on a 10-acre tract on Business 50 just west...
evansvilleliving.com
What in the Hole is Going On?
The corner of Fifth and Main Streets, once home to the soaring Old National Bank Tower, has sat vacant since the building’s implosion on Nov. 21, 2021. Now, a new company is taking over plans to bring life to the empty lot. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office released a long-awaited...
wamwamfm.com
WTHI
Here's why the Vigo County School Corporation has been silent on Facebook as the school year starts
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With school starting, you may have noticed that the Vigo County School corporation's Facebook page has been radio silent. The school district tells us that it currently does not have access to its Facebook page. They are currently working to resolve the issue, and it...
Inside Indiana Business
Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth names director
The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth has appointed Jessica Potts to the role of executive director. The organization says Potts most recently worked for the Southern Indiana Development Commission, helping the region develop an economic recovery and resiliency plan. Additionally, the alliance says Potts served as liaison between local...
First ever Clay City Freedom Fest coming soon
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The first annual Clay City Freedom Fest will take place next month. VFW Post 6606 is sponsoring the September 10 event. Organizers say there will be something for the whole family. There will be food trucks, a bounce house, and a cornhole tournament, among other activities. The police and fire […]
WIBC.com
Enough Concrete to Replace a Pyramid: New Runway Being Built at the Airport
INDIANAPOLIS--It’s enough concrete to build a two-lane highway all the way from Indianapolis to Terre Haute. But, some of the old concrete will be recycled for the new runway being built at the Indianapolis International Airport. And, the constructions means 2,700 jobs. Part of the reason a new runway...
WTHI
Terre Haute's airport is one step closer to getting a new truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute airport is another step closer to getting new equipment" for its fire department. The airport board met on Wednesday. Airport fire chief Jeff Fisher says his department is just a few months away from receiving a new aircraft rescue and fire fighting truck.
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, August 8, 2022
The following arrests were made last week by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point. They are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened. For past arrest list be sure to visit www.salemleader.com.
Is a hospital merger on the horizon in Vigo County?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Could Vigo County healthcare be operated by one centralized system in the future? Recent legislation authored by a local lawmaker and backed by Union Health leaders sets up the ability for a hospital merger to occur in Vigo County and other applicable rural Indiana counties. Two Senate Enrolled Acts in […]
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022. Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
Cause of Indiana house explosion that killed 3 and damaged 39 homes still undetermined, authorities say
The cause of the Evansville, Indiana, house explosion that left three dead and damaged at least 39 homes is still undetermined, Evansville Fire Chief Michael Connelly said Thursday afternoon.
wamwamfm.com
Washington Man Arrested on Child Solicitation Charges
A Washington man was arrested after being in contact with a teenager. On August 9th, officers of WPD’s 3rd shift received a complaint regarding Austin McCoy, 20, of Washington, for being in contact with a minor. Officers investigated the scene, and McCoy was arrested on charges of child solicitation of a child under 14.
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – August 8, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Alyson K. Bertke; Kaleb E. Oliver; Jeremy G. Griffin; Tanyathorn Harrison; Marianna R. Wagner; Larry E. Bruner II; Inna P. Grishchuk; Gabriel R. Gallatin; Fastilla Decastro; Jessica C. Donnahoo; Malcolm W. Akers; Stephanie R. Miles; Eric R. Alvarez; Ar S. Lar; Matthew R. Abbott; Hailey R. Martin; Sophie J. Leggett; Colton J. Roll; Montana A. Mitchell; Russell S. Wheeler; Mary G. Reschke; Gabriel D. Nies; David L. Bolen; Jaiden D. Calloway.
3 Indiana residents killed after house explodes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Three people were killed Wednesday after a house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, authorities said. The explosion was reported at 12:58 p.m. CDT, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deaths, according to the newspaper. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly...
Crash sends one to hospital in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was injured following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County Wednesday. According to Deputy McAdams of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to Woodsmall Drive and State Road 641 at approximately 12:47 p.m. Little information is known at this time, but the driver of the vehicle […]
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
One person displaced after Terre Haute house fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person has been displaced following an overnight fire in Terre Haute on Wednesday night. According to Terre Haute Fire Prevention Chief Casey Boyed, the call came in at 11:59 pm at 41 Timberlane Turn. Boyed said the fire started in the garage and worked its way to the living […]
14news.com
Evansville road to close for 45 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville. Evansville Water Sewer Utility will be upgrading the lift station at the corner of Sunburst and Riverside. The intersection will be completely closed for 45 days.
wdrb.com
Demand grows in rural southern Indiana as communities struggle to find child care
MARENGO, Ind. (WDRB) -- There's a struggle to find child care in rural southern Indiana communities. Some families have been left with no options as daycares and child care facilities shuttered during the pandemic. Less than a decade ago, there were about 40 kids involved in the after school program...
