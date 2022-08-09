Read full article on original website
Daviess County Commissioners Notes – Courthouse Renovation, SIDC Land Bank, Glendale Land
The Daviess County Commissioners are holding firm on 30,000 sq. ft. for the courthouse renovation project. Sitting in for absent County Commission president Michael Taylor, Commissioner Nathan Gabhart reported that 30% of the design phase of the project has been completed and department heads have met with members of the County Council, Commissioners, and representatives of RQAW. Commissioner Ron Arnold said that at the beginning of the project everyone presented their wish list, but now it is time to look at what we can afford. Gabhart noted that it would be cheaper to build a new building, but it is important to keep the historic 96 year old courthouse. The current Daviess County Courthouse was built in 1927 after a fire destroyed the previous building, which was built in the 19th century. Gabhart said plans are to begin renovation in the second quarter of 2023.
Daviess County Arrest Report
Christelle Thelus, 29, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Rape, Public Voyeurism, and Intimidation. Bond was set at $100,000. Brendan Dillon, 39, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of intimidation. Bond was set at $50,000. Samuel Minick, 32, of Washington, was arrested for Failure to Appear. Bond was...
Washington Upper Elementary Student Council Raises $2,302 for Jubilee Christmas
The Washington Upper Elementary Student Council held a contest between classes to raise money for Jubilee Christmas. Due to the generosity of our students and families, WUE raised $2,302.87 and 135 stocking stuffers were donated! Jubilee Christmas is a Connections program that provides food vouchers, gifts, and stocking stuffers to children and families in our community during the holiday season. This year, Jubilee Christmas will be able to assist 167 families and 485 children.
Lynda K. Thompson
Lynda K. Thompson, 76, of Crane, Indiana, passed away peacefully, on Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home. She was born on March 10, 1946 in Franklin, Indiana to Elsie F. (Moles) Hall and was raised by her step-father, Charles E. Hall. Lynda enjoyed street racing, drawing, painting and traveling....
WAMW Sports
Lady Hatchets 43 Vincennes Lincoln 59. In a game that was tied at Halftime 29 all but it was all Lady Alices in the 2nd half. Washington was led by Aubrey Frank with 13 points and 10 for Olivia Gilley. Vincennes was led Arianna Gherkin with 21 big points. Let’s hear from head coach Gretchen Miles.
