Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
Watch This Small Plane Thread the Needle Between Two Jetliners in Unbelievable Video
Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.
After record heat this summer, agency declares droughts in much of Britain
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Following weeks of hot temperatures -- some of them record temps -- officials declared droughts in several areas of Britain on Friday, including the entire eastern portion of England. The areas of drought include the eastern section and parts of central and southern England, as well,...
Tourists stunned as Wizz Air jet skims their heads on Greek beach
Tourists on a Greek beach got a shock when a low-flying Wizz Air plane zoomed above their heads shortly before landing in Skiathos.A keen planespotter captured video of the moment the jet skimmed the group of sunbathers, flying just feet above their heads before touching down on the runway.The runway at Skiathos Alexandros Papadiamantis Airport is very close to the beach, with locals and tourists alike pitching up to enjoy summer days nearby.In the video, posted to YouTube by aviation account GreatFlyer on Friday (5 August), one beachgoer can be heard shouting “Holy s***,” while a man with a...
