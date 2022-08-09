The following is a press release from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Department:. On August 8, 2022 at 10:05 AM the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury accident at the intersection of Hwy 63 and C-33. Deputies investigation determined that a 2021 Isuzu transport truck driven Kyle Kilcoyne of Benton, Wisconsin was northbound on Hwy 63 when he was turning to travel west on C-33. Kilcoyne failed to stop at a stop sign in the median cross over and pulled in front a 2021 Jeep Cherokee, driven by of Evan Florez of Monticello, Minnesota. Both Kilcoyne and Florez were transported to Allen Hospital and treated for injuries. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Tripoli Fire Department, Tripoli Ambulance, Denver Ambulance and Dels Auto Repair. Kilcoyne was issued a citation for failure to obey a stop sign.

BREMER COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO