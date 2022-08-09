Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Two injured in accident west of Boyden
BOYDEN—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident about 5:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, on Highway 18, two miles west of Boyden. Twenty-one-year-old Elliot John Dykstra of Alton was driving west when his 2001 Ford F-150 pickup struck the rear of a 2016 Chevrolet Express 2500 cargo van driven by 52-year-old Richard Robert Roemen of Larchwood, who had slowed for road construction, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Child dies following UTV crash near Hinton
A child died from life-threatening injuries following a UTV crash near Hinton.
kscj.com
8 YEAR OLD DIES IN UTV CRASH NEAR HINTON
AN EIGHT YEAR OLD BOY HAS DIED IN A UTV ROLLOVER ACCIDENT NEAR HINTON WEDNESDAY . THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 11:45 A.M. IN THE 28000 BLOCK OF HILL LANE. AUTHORITIES SAY THE BOY WAS DRIVING A 2012 POLARIS RANGER, WHEN HE LOST CONTROL IN A...
KIMT
Nashua man dead after motorcycle crash in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Nashua has died following a motorcycle crash on Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office said Cole Diesburg, 26, of Nashua, died in the crash on Old Stage Rd. Authorities said a caller attempted CPR but the man died at the scene. The crash happened at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Child dies after UTV accident in northwest Iowa
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — An eight-year-old is dead following a UTV crash in northwest Iowa. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said it happened west of Hinton, just before noon on Wednesday. Investigators say the boy was driving the UTV when he lost control in a grassy area of the family’s property. The vehicle rolled and […]
siouxcountyradio.com
UTV crash victim identified
The victim of a fatal UTV crash on Sunday near East Lake Okoboji has been identified. According to an obituary from Oolman funeral Home in Orange City, 14 year old Syerah Van Muyden of Orange City was a passenger on a UTV which went out of control and struck a tree.
KELOLAND TV
8-year-old boy dies in UTV crash
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — An 8-year-old boy died in a UTV crash Wednesday. According to a press release, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a UTV crash with injuries west of Hinton, Iowa around noon Wednesday. Officials say the 8-year-old boy was driving...
nwestiowa.com
One hurt in Harley-car crash by Hospers
HOSPERS—One person was injured in a car-motorcycle collision about 5:40 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of 400th Street and Hospers Drive South in Hospers. Twenty-one-year-old Logan Craig Koedam of Ireton was driving a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Hospers Drive when 16-year-old Edilma Lopez-Morales of Sioux Center pulled out from 400th Street and his 2013 Hyundai collided with the motorcycle in the intersection, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiwaradio.com
Two Orange City Men Injured In Middleburg Area Accident
Middleburg, Iowa — Two Orange City men were taken to hospitals after an accident near Middleburg on Wednesday morning, August 10th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 a.m., 75-year-old Jacob Oolman of Orange City was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 370th Street or B30, about three miles northeast of Sioux Center, or about three-tenths of a mile west of Middleburg. They tell us 72-year-old William Kooiker of Orange City was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 eastbound on 370th Street, and that Kooiker attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and the two struck.
2 hospitalized after crash near Sioux Center
Two men were injured Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center with one of the men having to be life-flighted.
15-year-old dies after UTV crash in Dickinson County
Spirit Lake Police, Spirit Lake First Responders, a local ambulance, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted the sheriff's office.
nwestiowa.com
Spencer teen driver cited for marijuana
ASHTON—A Spencer 19-year-old was cited about 7:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The cited of Junior Gregory Wilkerson stemmed from the stop of a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox for speeding on 230th Street east of the Highway 60 expressway east of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwayradio.com
Crash on HI 63 in Bremer Co
The following is a press release from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Department:. On August 8, 2022 at 10:05 AM the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury accident at the intersection of Hwy 63 and C-33. Deputies investigation determined that a 2021 Isuzu transport truck driven Kyle Kilcoyne of Benton, Wisconsin was northbound on Hwy 63 when he was turning to travel west on C-33. Kilcoyne failed to stop at a stop sign in the median cross over and pulled in front a 2021 Jeep Cherokee, driven by of Evan Florez of Monticello, Minnesota. Both Kilcoyne and Florez were transported to Allen Hospital and treated for injuries. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Tripoli Fire Department, Tripoli Ambulance, Denver Ambulance and Dels Auto Repair. Kilcoyne was issued a citation for failure to obey a stop sign.
Southern Minnesota News
Homicide suspect arrested in Iowa
The suspect in an Albert Lea homicide has been arrested in Iowa. Ben Moreno, 22, was found hiding at a rural Forest City, Iowa residence, according to Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa coordinated with detectives in Freeborn County, and Moreno was arrested without...
nwestiowa.com
Four hurt in collision near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Four people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 1:05 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. Thirty-five-year-old Roman Enique Huerta Nunez of Le Mars was driving north on Garfield when his 2014 Chevrolet van...
KELOLAND TV
Driver in deadly traffic stop arrested after pursuit Wednesday evening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A pursuit Wednesday evening led to the arrest of a wanted man. Tanner Turkey was wanted in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls Tuesday night. Authorities say another person fired a gun at police and officers shot back and killed him.
nwestiowa.com
Two face charges after incident at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Worthington, MN, men face multiple charges following an incident about 3:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrests of 25-year-old Rigoberto Abelino Lopez Lopez and 21-year-old Ricardo Aurelio Herrerh stemmed from them presenting fictitious ID cards to casino security, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Suspected gunman at large after homicide near Albert Lea
A search is ongoing for a man wanted over a deadly shooting in rural Albert Lea on Tuesday, with the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office saying authorities are on the lookout for 32-year-old Ben Vidal Moreno. Moreno was last seen fleeing the scene of a homicide on the 75400 block of...
Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to west side garage fire
Officials responded to a fire located in the west side of Sioux City Thursday afternoon.
kicdam.com
Teen Dies From Injuries in Dickinson County UTV Crash
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a weekend UTV crash in Dickinson County. Emergency crews were called to Basswood Lane in rural Spirit Lake around 2:30 Sunday afternoon where an investigation revealed the UTV’s 14-year-old driver lost control causing the vehicle to roll onto its side and hit a tree.
Comments / 0