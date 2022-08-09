Read full article on original website
Nathan Wood
2d ago
She’s evil. He lived near me his mom went to my gym. The suffering that woman has been through
camille
1d ago
What she did was terribly wrong but she served her time and deserves a second chance. She was only 17 and kids do bad things they later regret. I don’t think she truly understood the finality of what she was doing.
Popculture
Ghislaine Maxwell Just Got Transferred to a Low Security Prison
Ghislaine Maxwell will be serving out her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking at a new location. CNN reported that Maxwell has been transferred to a low-security federal prison in Florida. Maxwell, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in late June. Maxwell has reportedly...
Alex Jones' ex-wife says he is 'truly mentally ill' in interview following trainwreck $4M defamation case where his lawyers accidentally sent his texts and emails to opposing counsel: Conspiracy theorist says his treatment in court was 'incredibly sick'
Alex Jones' ex-wife claims the conservative conspiracy theorist is 'mentally ill' and needs to be 'protected from himself and others.'. Kelly Nichols, 54, is hopeful the jury returns with a verdict that teaches Jones his 'delusional' behaviors are 'not acceptable.'. Nichols watched Jones apparently perjure himself in Texas court Wednesday...
Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars
A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
‘Law and Order’ Actor Sam Waterston Visits Maine Over the Weekend
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you're even remotely a fan of crime drama television shows, you almost assuredly know the name, face or voice of actor Sam Waterston. Waterston has played district attorney Jack McCoy on NBC's original iteration of "Law & Order" for 17 seasons. The show ran from 1994 until 2010 before being revived in 2022, and Waterston's portrayal of McCoy was so popular, he's been deemed a "living landmark" in New York. But Sam Waterston also has other deep-rooted passions and one of them was on display during a visit to Maine last weekend.
People
Ashley Judd Says She Met with Man Who Raped Her to Have a 'Restorative Justice Conversation'
Ashley Judd is opening up about meeting with her rapist in order to have a "restorative-justice conversation" years later. On Tuesday's episode of the Healing with David Kessler podcast, the 54-year-old actress said she was raped in 1999 and, years later, "tried to find" her rapist — who "surfaced very easily" during her search.
musictimes.com
R.Kelly Wants Underage Marriage, Unwanted Pregnancies, Abortion Topics IGNORED in Court
R. Kelly and his legal team are moving in court ahead of the singer's upcoming trial in Chicago, requesting that certain material be given to the jury. According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the disgraced singer's legal team seeks to have a number of topics deemed off-limits during the upcoming trial.
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
BBC
Sania Khan: She TikToked her divorce, then her husband killed her
When she left a bad marriage, Sania Khan said some members of her South Asian Muslim community made her feel like she had "failed at life". Through TikTok, she found support and comfort in strangers - until her ex returned and murdered her. This story contains details that may be...
Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'
The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB.
People
Police Unable to Locate Mother and Her 3 Kids Who Were Staying with Ezra Miller in Vermont: Report
The whereabouts of the 25-year-old mother and her three kids who were all staying at Ezra Miller's Vermont property remain unknown as authorities reportedly suspect the actor is hiding their location. According to court documents viewed by Rolling Stone — which first reported in June about the family staying on...
Massachusetts man convicted of raping, kidnapping woman from Boston bar sentenced to 29 to 39 years in prison
A Massachusetts man who abducted an intoxicated 23-year-old woman from outside a Boston bar then held her prisoner for days and repeatedly raped her, will spend 29 to 39 years in prison. Jurors found Victor Pena, now 42, guilty of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape last week, according...
Last Massachusetts Resident Classified As ‘witch’ Exonerated 329 Years Later
Deep in the pages of Massachusetts’ $53 billion state budget, you’ll find the name of a woman many considered a witch. Well, on July 28, after Governor Charlie Baker signed the $53 billion state budget, the New York Times reported that Elizabeth Johnson, the last remaining state resident to be legally classified as a witch, was exonerated.
People
Ezra Miller Photographed in Vermont After Facing Felony Burglary Charge
Ezra Miller has been spotted in Vermont following the actor's numerous run-ins with the law. On Tuesday, the Daily Mail published a photo of Miller, 29, who, according to the outlet, was seen on the porch of their mother's home in Vermont. The sighting occurred earlier this week, a day...
