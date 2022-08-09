ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals announce new name for Paul Brown Stadium

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals, will be going by a new name.

Paul Brown Stadium is now known as Paycor Stadium, said the team in a tweet .

A statement by the Bengals said that the team and Cincinnati-based Paycor HCM, Inc. are expanding their partnership to include stadium naming rights. Paycor, a human capital management company, has been the team’s official HR software provider since 2018.

“Through a strategic partnership with our hometown team, the Cincinnati Bengals, we are beyond thrilled to introduce Paycor Stadium to the world,” said Raul Villar Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor.

The Bengals said that even though the stadium will take on a new name, the legacy of Paul Brown will live on.

“This is a move that I think my father would have agreed to. He was always for what is best for the football team,” said Bengals President Mike Brown. “This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community.”

Paycor Stadium branding will be integrated throughout the stadium in the coming months. There will be a ceremony before the season begins to unveil the new branding and celebrate the partnership.

